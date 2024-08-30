5 notes on medical school student debt

With the U.S. facing a forecasted deficit of at least 86,000 physicians by 2036, medical school student debt is attracting more attention.

Last year, medical students in the U.S. graduated with an average debt of $206,924 — a number that for many interested in becoming a physician weighs on specialty decisions or whether to pursue a career in medicine at all.

Here are four more medical school debt data points and trends to know: