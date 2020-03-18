10 medical schools with the lowest acceptance rates

Florida State University accepted the lowest percentage of applicants to its medical school in fall 2019, according to a U.S. News & World Report short list.

For its list, U.S. News & World Report surveyed 188 medical schools for their 2019 applicant and acceptance rate data. Schools unranked by U.S. News & World Report were not considered.

The 10 medical schools with the lowest acceptance rates are:

1. Florida State University College of Medicine (Tallahassee) — 2.2 percent

2. Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine — 2.3 percent

3. University of Arizona College of Medicine-Tucson — 2.3 percent

4. Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (Roanoke) — 2.3 percent

5. Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine (Rochester, Minn.) — 2.4 percent

6. UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine (Los Angeles) — 2.4 percent

7. Howard University College of Medicine (Washington, D.C.) — 2.5 percent

8. New York University Grossman School of Medicine (New York City) — 2.5 percent

9. Brown University's Warren Alpert Medical School (Providence, R.I) — 2.8 percent

10. West Virginia University School of Medicine (Morgantown) — 2.8 percent

More articles on integration and physician issues:

University of Toledo Medical Center physicians no longer required to be faculty

Buprenorphine training absent from many family medicine residencies, study finds

42% of providers say COVID-19 is a mild threat: 3 survey findings

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.