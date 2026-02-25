Measles a ‘canary in the coal mine’ for other infectious disease outbreaks

Epidemiologists are warning that the recent rise in measles cases could portend other disease outbreaks, The Washington Post reported Feb. 24.

As of Feb. 12, five new measles outbreaks have been reported across the country in 2026, according to the CDC, and there are 910 confirmed measles cases nationwide. State and local health departments have listed hospitals in Oregon, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, Utah and South Carolina as potential measles exposure sites.

A majority of the cases are among children and unvaccinated individuals. Infectious disease experts told the Post that the U.S. could be on its way to losing measles elimination status, which it has enjoyed since 2000, this year.. Measles is considered eliminated in a geographic region when it is no longer circulating naturally.

When vaccination rates decline, the most contagious diseases reemerge first, “and that’s why we call measles the canary in the coal mine,” Katrine Wallace, PhD, an epidemiologist and adjunct assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health, told the Post. “Measles is the most contagious disease that we have, period. So as soon as we start to see measles, we know that the [vaccination] rates in that county or state are starting to drop, and so other diseases will follow on to that, but they just take longer to rip through the communities.”

The Post highlighted nine diseases with potential for outbreaks in the coming years: pertussis, meningitis, polio, rotavirus, RSV, tetanus, rubella, hepatitis B and diphtheria.