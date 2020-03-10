University of Toledo Medical Center physicians no longer required to be faculty
University of Toledo (Ohio) Medical Center's board on March 9 lifted a requirement that all physicians must be faculty, hoping to bring in more physicians and revenue to the hospital, according to The Blade.
The move comes after a noted reduction in physician activity stemming from a 2015 academic affiliation with Toledo-based ProMedica. The affiliation shifted residents — and their patients — from UTMC to Toledo Hospital, according to the report.
Critics of removing the faculty requirement believe it prepares UTMC for a sale.
