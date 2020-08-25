1,400+ Arizona physicians sign petition against exec order on anesthesiologists

More than 1,400 physicians have signed a petition against Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order to allow surgeries to happen without physician anesthesiologists, according to local news station KVOA.

Mr. Ducey signed the "opt out" executive order March 23. The executive order allows nurse anesthetists to perform anesthesiology procedures without the supervision of physician anesthesiologists. Before the executive order, Arizona law required a physician or surgeon to oversee nurses when they administer anesthetics.

Since the order was signed, a growing number of physicians are calling on Mr. Ducey to make the opt out temporary during the COVID-19 pandemic. Heidi Tavel, MD, a physician anesthesiologist and a member of the Physicians for Patient Protection, told KVOA that the order was signed without consulting the medical community.

However, Mr. Ducey said in a letter to CMS notifying the agency about the order that his office consulted the executive directors of the Arizona Nursing Board and the Arizona Medical Board.

Other states have opted out of physician supervision on a temporary basis, but according to the report, Arizona is the first state to make it permanent since 2012.

