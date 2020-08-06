Waive the MCAT this year, American College of Physicians says

The American College of Physicians is calling on medical schools to waive the Medical College Admission Test requirement for students seeking admission in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created many barriers for students trying to take the MCAT this year, the physician association said in an Aug. 4 statement. Many students have expressed hesitancy at taking the MCAT in person, citing health and safety concerns. Scheduling changes also require some students to travel very far distances to testing sites.

These disruptions disproportionately affect students of color or those in lower-income groups, according to the physicians group. The association said it is concerned mandatory MCAT testing will increase these disparities.

The group is encouraging medical schools to use "holistic reviews of applicants," rather than MCAT scores, during this year's admissions process.

