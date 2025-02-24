What Bon Secours Mercy CEO says 'dooms' partnerships to failure

Health systems often relinquish too much responsibility and oversight in their partnerships, John Starcher, president and CEO of Bon Secours Mercy Health, told Becker's.

"If you do that, you're doomed for failure," Mr. Starcher said, adding that to sustain successful partnerships, health systems must stay engaged and accountable. "Ultimately, we're responsible for the end product."

In service to its mission, cultural alignment and operational accountability have been critical in Bon Secours Mercy Health's approach to partnerships. The Cincinnati-based, 50-hospital system has built collaborations with organizations such as Ensemble Health Partners for revenue cycle management, Compassus for home health and hospice, and HHS for environmental and nutrition services.

Mr. Starcher said the system plans to continue investing in AI and innovative partnerships, including the system's 10-year strategic collaboration with Philips for patient monitoring.

"We are cutting edge, and we're going to continue to push the envelope in our ability to move with nimbleness and accomplish things that are unique — not just unique for healthcare," he said.

Over the past three years, Bon Secours Mercy Health has invested more than $800 million annually in capital projects while maintaining a strong balance sheet, Mr. Starcher said. The system in 2021 identified that it needed to achieve at least $1 billion in run rate improvements — a goal it has since exceeded, including $425 million in improvements for 2024.

Building on this momentum, the system will double down on workforce development. Bon Secours Mercy Health has surpassed prepandemic levels for employee retention and engagement scores, which Mr. Starcher attributes to a focus on personal development.

The system is also seeking portfolio diversification and to expand access to care. It is the largest private healthcare provider in Ireland and has opportunities to grow its global footprint beyond Ireland and the U.S., Mr. Starcher said.

"Patients are expecting to have easier access, and you can't do that without a strong ambulatory footprint," he said, adding that the system is doubling down on ASCs, imaging centers, freestanding emergency departments and urgent care centers.

Bon Secours Mercy Health is working toward offering same-day access for patients, a goal Mr. Starcher believes will be driven by automation and AI.

"We're not there yet — I don't think any health system is there yet — but that's the North Star," he said.

Another focus for 2025 is continuing negotiations with payers to address administrative inefficiencies.

"There's over $250 billion of administrative waste annually due to the complexities that are imposed by insurance companies," Mr. Starcher said, citing preauthorizations, claims denials, excessive manual processes and medical loss ratio manipulation as key issues.

"All of those things are really disturbing to me, not only as an executive of Bon Secours Mercy Health but as a citizen of the United States," he said. "We'll continue to lean in on our negotiations with payers and hopefully get to the point of partnership with payers to bring down that waste."

Bon Secours Mercy Health is looking toward technology, partnerships and care site expansion to drive access growth in 2025.

"We're not here to coast or to maintain the status quo," Mr. Starcher said. "We're here to break the rules and to do something for the betterment of the common good."