Bon Secours Mercy Health, Philips pen yearslong deal

Paige Twenter -

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health and Philips have struck a 10-year strategic collaboration for patient monitoring. 

The 49-hospital system agreed to use the company's monitoring technology with the goal of standardizing care and reducing costs, according to a July 17 news release from Philips. 

Bon Secours Mercy Health — which provides care in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Ireland — will implement the monitoring platform over the next three years. The next seven years in the partnership will focus on maintenance and updates, according to the release.

