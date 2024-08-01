Bon Secours Mercy Health, Philips pen yearslong deal

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health and Philips have struck a 10-year strategic collaboration for patient monitoring.

The 49-hospital system agreed to use the company's monitoring technology with the goal of standardizing care and reducing costs, according to a July 17 news release from Philips.

Bon Secours Mercy Health — which provides care in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Ireland — will implement the monitoring platform over the next three years. The next seven years in the partnership will focus on maintenance and updates, according to the release.