UPMC issues 154 layoff notices

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will lay off 154 employees when it closes its hospital in Sunbury, Pa., at the end of March, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice recently filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

The health system announced plans in December to close UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, citing dwindling patient volumes. Though the hospital will officially close its doors March 31, UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury will stop accepting ambulance transports Jan. 28 and cease all inpatient services Jan. 31.

Though the hospital's 154 employees will be laid off when the hospital closes, some of them have already secured new positions. The hospital is ending inpatient services this month because employees are getting new jobs sooner than expected, which could leave the hospital under-staffed.

