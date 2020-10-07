Trump has been symptom-free for 24 hours, White House physician says

President Donald Trump has been symptom-free for more than 24 hours and fever-free for four days, White House physician Sean Conley, DO, said in an Oct. 7 memo.

Dr. Conley said the president's oxygen saturation and respiratory rate have remained stable and that he has not needed supplemental oxygen since being hospitalized at Bethesda, Md.-based Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment.

Blood samples taken from President Trump Oct. 5 revealed detectable levels of COVID-19 antibodies, according to Dr. Conley.

The memo did not share any updates about President Trump's drug regimen or treatment plan, reports CNBC.

President Trump has been isolating at the White House since leaving Walter Reed Oct. 5.

