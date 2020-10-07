University Medical Center CEO saves man's life at Las Vegas casino

The CEO of a Las Vegas hospital helped save a man who went into cardiac arrest on the floor of a casino, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Mason Van Houweling, CEO of University Medical Center, told the publication he was out to dinner with his wife Sept. 23 when he saw Pablo Bernabe sweating and without a pulse on the floor of the Golden Nugget casino.

Mr. Van Houweling said he began chest compressions on Mr. Bernabe, who was in full cardiac arrest, and an automated external defibrillator was used to shock him. Mr. Van Houweling continued chest compressions.

Mr. Bernabe eventually opened his right eye and was taken to University Medical Center, the anchor hospital of the Las Vegas Medical District, Mr. Van Houweling told the Review-Journal. Mr. Bernabe was discharged Oct. 6 after undergoing open-heart surgery.

