Pence, Harris to debate Wednesday: 4 things to know

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will debate Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Four things to know:

1. The debate will take place in the Nancy Peery Marriott Auditorium at Kingsbury Hall, the performing arts center on the university campus. University of Utah Health spokesperson Kylene Metzger told Becker's that University of Utah Hospital, which sits about a mile from Kingsbury Hall, is fully operational during the debate. Patients have been told to expect traffic delays if traveling to University Hospital, Huntsman Cancer Institute, Moran Eye Center, Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital and the adjoining health sciences campus from Oct. 5-8.

2. The debate comes as President Donald Trump battles COVID-19. The president shared his diagnosis on Twitter shortly before midnight CT on Oct. 1 and was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Oct. 2. He tweeted that he plans to leave the medical center Oct. 5.

3. President Trump's illness has shined a greater spotlight on the vice presidential debate and the role of vice president, according to The Wall Street Journal. The publication reported that Ms. Harris and Mr. Pence spent part of last weekend preparing.

4. USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page will moderate nine debate segments, each lasting 10 minutes. Mr. Pence, who tested negative for the virus, will be 12 feet away from Ms. Harris, according to The New York Times.

