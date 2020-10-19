Trump, Biden to debate Thursday: 4 things to know

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will debate Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tenn.

Four things to know:

1. The debate will take place at Belmont University, a private, four-year university located about 2 miles from downtown Nashville.

2. Belmont announced Oct. 9 that Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is working with the school to implement health and safety protocols for the debate. The university said HCA is supporting protocols developed by the Cleveland Clinic, which is the global health adviser for the debates.

3. The debate will occur a week after the president and Mr. Biden participated in competing town halls Oct. 15. It is the final presidential debate of this election season.

4. Kristen Welker of NBC News will moderate the final presidential debate. Ms. Welker announced the topics for the debate on Oct. 16: fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

