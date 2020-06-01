Tennessee hospital terminates RN, cites 'offensive' social media posts

Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tenn., confirmed via Facebook that it has terminated a registered nurse who it said made "offensive and inappropriate" social media posts.

The hospital said it fired the employee June 1 after learning of the messages over the weekend.

Blount Memorial did not disclose the employee's name or gender. It said it is referring details of the termination to the Tennessee State Board of Nursing for an independent review.

"The comments made in the post were extremely offensive and inappropriate, and hospital officials want the community to know that they are not supported by the hospital's code of conduct and they do not reflect the views or values of Blount Memorial Hospital," the hospital posted on its Facebook page.

"Blount Memorial is committed to providing patients, families, visitors and our employees a safe and nondiscriminatory care and working environment," the post stated.

The hospital posted May 30 that the employee had been suspended without pay amid a hospital investigation.

More articles on leadership:

5 healthcare CEOs share their best advice

An Israel hospital's military COVID-19 response: 5 takeaways for US hospitals

Ascension CEO calls for 'renewed commitment to justice and peace'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.