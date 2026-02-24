New Mexico system to downsize headquarters by more than half

Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System is moving its headquarters, which will reduce its footprint by more than half, a spokesperson for the system confirmed with Becker’s.

Lovelace’s new headquarters will be located at 4400 Masthead St. NE in Albuquerque. The only reduction will be its physical footprint, the spokesperson said.

The relocation will occur in August, and will reduce the system’s office space from 55,000 square feet to 24,000 square feet, Albuquerque Business First reported Feb. 23.

“The Masthead Street location will allow for a collaborative environment and will house administrative support for Lovelace Health System, including executive management, HR, IT, business development and marketing and communications,” the spokesperson said.