Medical staff vote ‘no confidence’ in PeaceHealth Oregon leadership

Medical staff at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield, Ore., have formally voted “no confidence” in two PeaceHealth Oregon leaders over the system’s decision to replace its longtime local emergency physician group, according to Feb. 24 reports from Lookout Eugene-Springfield and CBS affiliate KVAL.

The vote follows an earlier, informal show-of-hands vote Feb. 18 during an emergency meeting attended by hundreds of medical staff members in person and virtually, as previously reported by KLCC. A formal confidential electronic vote concluded Feb. 24.

According to results shared with medical staff, 367 of 486 eligible members participated in the vote, representing nearly 75% participation. Of those, 342 (93.2%) voted in support of a vote of no confidence in Oregon Chief Hospital Executive Jim McGovern, MD, and Oregon Chief Medical Officer Kim Ruscher, MD, while 25 voted against. In a separate measure, 363 voters (98.9%) supported reversing the decision to appoint ApolloMD as the emergency medicine provider at RiverBend and restoring Eugene Emergency Physicians; four voted against.

The votes are symbolic and do not remove leaders from their positions or automatically reverse the contract decision, Lookout reported.

Earlier this month, Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth said it would not renew its 35-year contract with Eugene Emergency Physicians, instead opting to partner with Atlanta-based ApolloMD to staff emergency departments at PeaceHealth Cottage Grove (Ore.) Community Medical Center, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center and PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. The transition will begin June 1 at Peace Harbor and Cottage Grove, and July 1 at RiverBend, according to a Feb. 24 PeaceHealth statement.

PeaceHealth said ApolloMD was selected following a comprehensive and competitive review process that included proposals from multiple physician groups, including Eugene Emergency Physicians. The review focused on meeting future emergency medicine needs in Lane County amid rising patient volumes and increasing medical complexity, the system said.

The change affects 41 Eugene Emergency Physicians clinicians — 32 physicians and nine physician assistants — whose contracts expire June 30 at RiverBend. KLCC previously reported that all 41 clinicians signed an agreement refusing to work for ApolloMD for at least 90 days after their contract ends.

The Oregon Nurses Association has also petitioned PeaceHealth to maintain its longstanding partnership with the local emergency physician group.

In a statement shared with Becker’s, PeaceHealth Executive Vice President and COO Richard DeCarlo said:

“The expertise physicians bring is deeply respected, and the concerns they raise are seen. Our focus remains on maintaining open, constructive dialogue to address concerns directly and provide clarity on our decision. PeaceHealth supports the final decision recommended by the Oregon leadership team, including Dr. McGovern and Dr. Ruscher, to transition emergency department physician management services to ApolloMD. We are committed to the long-term strength and stability required to deliver our Mission, ensuring high-quality care for our communities. We will continue to communicate with transparency and respect throughout this transition.”

PeaceHealth has said the transition is intended to strengthen emergency department access, throughput and long-term sustainability, and that it hopes physicians will choose to remain in the community and continue working under the new staffing partner.