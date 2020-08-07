Tennessee hospital COO encourages plasma donation after contracting COVID-19

Chris Miller, vice president and COO of Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center, is encouraging plasma donation to help COVID-19 patients after his own experience with the illness, reports The Greeneville Sun.

Mr. Miller is believed to have contracted the virus in March when he visited the Cookeville area after tornadoes struck central Tennessee.

He said social-distancing and wearing face coverings were not widespread practices early in the pandemic, and he did not feel a need to avoid traveling with others, according to the Sun.

He found out he was infected after returning home and being tested at a drive-thru site.

After feeling better and a 14-day quarantine, he returned to work. However, he said he later experienced some cardiac and kidney issues believed to be caused by an immune system overreaction, the Sun reports. He said he continues to have some cardiac issues but is feeling better with outpatient treatment.

He has given plasma multiple times and encourages those who have tested positive and recovered to as well. Convalescent plasma donated by those who have recovered from COVID-19 contains antibodies that could boost sick patients' immune response.

