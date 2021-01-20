Supporting workers with chronic health conditions

Working to support employees with chronic health conditions helps companies fulfill a moral obligation and retain workers. Here's how these workers can be supported, according to a Harvard Business Review article:

1. Have formal policies and informal arrangements to support workers with chronic health conditions. Formal policies might include reduced work hours, task modifications and sick leave without the risk of losing healthcare benefits. Managers can also use informal arrangements to reduce and adjust workload.

2. Implement a workplace culture that emphasizes work-life balance and employee well-being.



3. Create flexible arrangements and express understanding of challenges chronic health conditions present.



4. Provide supportive programs, like coaching services, to help workers with chronic health conditions navigate challenges.



Read the full article here.



More articles on leadership and management:

Biden asks surgeon general to resign

America's Essential Hospitals suspends donations to Congress members who voted against certifying election results

Nebraska health system CEO to fill vacant American Hospital Association board seat

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.