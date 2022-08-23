States seek hospital admitting privilege requirements to curb abortions

Led by Louisiana, states with strict anti-abortion laws are attempting to require physicians who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at local hospitals, Bloomberg Law reported Aug. 23.

The state of Louisiana has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to reinstate its admitting privileges law. In 2020, a similar proposal was deemed unconstitutional. However, the recent Supreme Court decision that struck down a federal right to abortion encouraged the state to make another attempt. Alabama's attorney general has announced plans to follow suit, according to Bloomberg Law.

Missouri and North Dakota already require abortion providers to have admitting privileges, though such laws have been blocked in eight other states.

In states like Louisiana, where clinics are already closing, requiring admitting privileges would have little effect, Jenny Ma, senior staff attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, told Bloomberg Law. Rather, these states are preparing for if the Supreme Court decision changes.

"If the pendulum swings the other way one day and if, say, Louisiana becomes a very abortion-friendly state 20 years, 30 years from now, they will have at least said, if they get a favorable ruling here, that admitting privileges must be in place," Ma told the publication.