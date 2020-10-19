Public support for ACA hits 10-year high, poll finds

Fifty-five percent of Americans said they favor the ACA, according to an Oct. 7-12 poll published by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The percentage ties the highest favorability measure the foundation has recorded in its 10 years of polling.

The most recent poll included a nationally representative sample of 1,207 adults. Six in 10 respondents said they don't want to see the Supreme Court overturn the entire law when it reviews a case that attempts to do so Nov. 10. That percentage is up 10 points from a year ago, according to the foundation.

Maintaining the ACA's protection of Americans with preexisting conditions has the highest support from the public. The foundation's poll found 79 percent of adults don't want to see the Supreme Court overturn protections for Americans with preexisting conditions.

Read the full survey results here.



