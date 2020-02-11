One Brooklyn Health System appoints first chairpersons

The One Brooklyn (N.Y.) Health System has appointed five clinicians to system chairperson roles:

Anthony Tortolani, MD (surgery)

William Urban, MD (orthopedics)

Steven Braha, MD (radiology)

Muhammed Cheema, MD (pathology)

Robert Miller, DDS (dentistry)

The five clinicians were nominated by the Clinical Integration Committee, a group of clinical leaders from Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center and The Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, all Brooklyn-based facilities operated by One Brooklyn Health.



"This is an important step in our journey to creating an integrated healthcare system. Appointing these highly respected clinical leaders, nominated by their physician peers, is key to raising the bar for quality across our health system," said One Brooklyn Health President and CEO LaRay Brown.

