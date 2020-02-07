Methodist Health cuts 21 jobs

Henderson, Ky.-based Methodist Health has cut 21 of its 955 positions, reports The Gleaner.

The job cuts occurred Feb. 6.

"Methodist has been challenged with its financials; in the last three months of 2019, we lost more than $3 million," CEO Linda White said in a media statement.

"Expenses have exceeded revenues, and while this situation is not unique — as many small hospitals are struggling — it is also not sustainable," she added. "Eliminating jobs is something that no leader of any organization wants to do. In a labor-intense environment, labor costs are carefully reviewed. We are determining how to reduce costs and improve efficiencies."

Ms. White's statement did not indicate which areas were affected by the cuts, and The Gleaner was unable to get those details from Methodist Health.

The cuts follow the organization's Jan. 28 announcement that Evansville-Ind.-based Deaconess Health System will manage and staff Methodist's emergency department, the newspaper reports. Methodist and Deaconess affiliated in September 2018.

