Inside the CDC: 23 leaders to know

The CDC, which is based in Atlanta and falls under HHS, includes physicians and others who are leading the agency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are 23 leaders to know:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list and does not include those in acting roles.

1. Rochelle Walensky, MD, is the new director of the CDC.

2. Anne Schuchat, MD, has served as principal deputy director of CDC since September 2015.

3. Robin Ikeda, MD, is the CDC's associate director for policy and strategy.

4. Jeff Reczek is director of the CDC Washington Office.

5. Reginald Mebane advises and counsels CDC executive leaders on equal employment opportunity, diversity management, civil rights and human resources issues.

6. CDC's chief medical officer is Mitchell Wolfe, MD.

7. CDC's associate director for laboratory science and safety is Steve Monroe, PhD.

8. John Howard, MD, is director of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health in HHS in Washington, D.C.

9. The deputy director for public health service and implementation science at CDC is Nathaniel Smith, MD.

10. Leandris Liburd, PhD, is the CDC associate director for the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity.

11. Rebecca Martin, PhD, is director of the CDC Center for Global Health.

12. The director of the Center for State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Support is José Montero, MD.

13. Rebecca Bunnell, PhD, is director of CDC's science office.

14. Michael Iademarco, MD, is director of the Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Services, lead for the COVID-19 Joint Command Cell Testing and Diagnostic Workgroup at the HHS and a rear admiral and assistant U.S. surgeon general.

15. Brian Moyer, PhD, is director for the National Center for Health Statistics.

16. The CDC deputy director for non-nfectious diseases is Celeste Philip, MD.

17. Karen Remley, MD, is director for the National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities.

18. Karen Hacker, MD, is director of the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion at the CDC.

19. Pat Breysse, PhD, is director of the National Center for Environmental Health/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

20. Debra Houry, MD, is director of the CDC National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.

21. The deputy director for infectious diseases is Jay Butler, MD.

22. Nancy Messonnier, MD, is director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases and leads CDC's efforts on COVID-19 vaccine.

23. Rima Khabbaz, MD, is director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.

More articles on leadership and management:

Children's Minnesota appoints most diverse board to date

Michigan hospital CEO remembered for his natural leadership abilities, honesty

Ohio health system board member resigns

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.