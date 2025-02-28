Inside the C-suite role securing key funding for health systems

While philanthropy plays a significant role in hospitals and health systems, its presence at the C-suite level remains less common.

Since 2023, Becker's has reported on four chief philanthropy officer appointments at hospitals and health systems — separate from foundation leadership roles — including at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Cincinnati Children's. In contrast, only two such appointments were reported between 2018 and 2022.

Embedding a philanthropy leader with the health system's C-suite, rather than solely overseeing a foundation, offers key advantages, according to Jeffrey Cabral, who was named senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer of Providence, R.I.-based Care New England in March 2024. It ensures philanthropy is fully integrated into the organization's strategic priorities, he told Becker's.

"This alignment allows for a direct connection between fundraising efforts and the system's most pressing clinical and operational needs, leading to more impactful donor investments," he said. "Additionally, it fosters stronger collaboration with executive leadership, physicians and front-line caregivers, ensuring that philanthropic dollars are leveraged effectively to enhance patient care, expand programs and drive innovation."

In his role, Mr. Cabral leads the system's philanthropic strategy, building relationships with donors, community partners and stakeholders to secure critical funding. His primary responsibilities include overseeing fundraising initiatives, advancing major gifts and aligning philanthropic efforts with Care New England's mission to enhance services and patient outcomes.

"One of the biggest challenges in healthcare philanthropy is navigating an increasingly competitive philanthropic landscape while addressing rising healthcare costs and evolving donor expectations," he said. "To meet these challenges, I have focused on deepening donor engagement through meaningful storytelling, impact-driven initiatives and strategic partnerships that align philanthropic support with our most urgent patient care needs."

One example is the Kent Hospital Endowed Nursing Scholarship, which highlights how philanthropy directly enhances workforce development and patient outcomes.

"This scholarship provides critical funding to help nurses further their education, advance their careers and strengthen the quality of patient care," Mr. Cabral said. "By investing in our nurses, we support their professional growth and incentivize their tenure with our hospital, ensuring that our community receives the highest level of compassionate, skilled care from experienced professionals."