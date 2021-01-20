How supporting gender equity benefits organizations

Not only is fighting for gender equity a moral imperative, it's also a competitive boon for organizations, according to a Harvard Business Review article.

The benefits of gender equity for an organization, according to the article, include:



1. Having a more diverse team that provides an organization with a greater ability to problem-solve and think critically about challenges.



2. Having a more innovation-focused board.



3. Having a more diverse pool of talent.



4. Potential employees are often attracted to employers that value diversity.



5. Having a better ability to retain female employees.



6. Female workers often have the quality of resilience.



7. Women are often quite capable of managing organizations through crises relative to their male counterparts.



8. Women can work better from the get-go at a company due to their position as outsiders in many company social circles.



9. Organizations with more women in management have lower rates of sexual harassment.



10. Being on the cutting edge of inclusivity efforts.



Read the full article here.



More articles on leadership and management:

Alabama nurse who refused to retire during pandemic dies from COVID-19

America's Essential Hospitals suspends donations to Congress members who voted against certifying election results

Nebraska health system CEO to fill vacant American Hospital Association board seat

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.