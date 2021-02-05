Healthcare CEOs on how US should prepare for next health crisis

Improving data processes, strengthening supply chain readiness and innovating care delivery are the most crucial areas private and public healthcare leaders should focus on to prepare for future health crises, according to a report from the Healthcare Leadership Council and Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy in Washington, D.C.

The council, a national coalition of healthcare CEOs, convened a group of more than 100 leaders in October 2020 from private, nonprofit and federal sectors to assess the nation's response to COVID-19 and identify areas to improve disaster preparedness.

The leaders said that some temporary actions implemented during the pandemic — such as updating state licensing requirements so clinicians can practice where they are needed most — should be made permanent.

Other recommendations include:

Launching a national disaster preparedness group appointed by the White House to monitor efforts with supply chain, data exchange, financing and care delivery





Modernizing the healthcare supply chain with digitalization, automation and predictive analytics





Facilitating easier data-sharing across the government and private sector by updating antitrust laws and implementing stronger privacy protections

"Public emergencies will continue to happen and may become more frequent and severe," Mary Grealy, president of the council, said in a news release. "The next pandemic, natural disaster or global crisis can be handled more effectively with better preparedness. That begins with the government at all levels and the private sector taking action now, while lessons from COVID-19 are still being learned."

