Arkansas CEO to head Children's Hospital Association board

Arkansas Children's President and CEO Marcy Doderer was elected chair of the Children's Hospital Association board of trustees.

Ms. Doderer became board chair Jan. 1, the association said in a news release. She succeeds Kimberly Cripe, president and CEO of CHOC Children's in Orange, Calif.

"Now is the time to set the stage for a resilient generation of kids," Ms. Doderer said in the release. "We have no higher calling than driving for change that improves the physical and mental health of our children. Working together through CHA our focus must include prevention, clinical integration, education and research as well as public advocacy."

Ms. Doderer has helmed Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's health system since July 15, 2013. Before that, she served as administrator for Children's Hospital of San Antonio (Texas).

