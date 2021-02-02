Former Johns Hopkins Hospital administrator dies of COVID-19

Hubert Taylor Gurley II, MD, a retired Johns Hopkins Hospital administrator, died Jan. 30 of complications of COVID-19, according to an obituary written byThe Baltimore Sun.

He was 77.

Dr. Gurley was a resident in internal medicine, held a fellowship in clinical pharmacology and specialized in cardiology at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins, according to the obituary.

He began serving as director of the coronary care unit at Baltimore City Hospitals, now Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, in 1974. He later oversaw the emergency medicine department at Johns Hopkins Hospital and its pacemaker laboratory.

During his tenure at Johns Hopkins, he led a postgraduate program, set up a required undergraduate emergency medicine course at the Johns Hopkins University medical school, and served as an assistant professor at the medical school.

Dr. Gurley also held roles including medical director of Health Care for the Homeless in Baltimore, executive medical director for quality and performance improvement at Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System, and physician surveyor for the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations.

Read the full obituary here.

