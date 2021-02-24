Former Indiana hospital CEO dies

James Alender, former president and CEO of Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo, Ind., has died at age 70, Kokomo Perspective reported Feb. 23.

Mr. Alender died on Jan. 23 in Indianapolis from a pulmonary embolism, according to the report.

Mr. Alender began his healthcare career in the 1990s by taking a marketing position at Howard Community Hospital, which it was named prior to joining Community Health Network in 2012. He moved to a different role in a short period of time.

"Originally, he went there for a job in marketing. And very soon after he went there, the board of directors removed the hospital's CEO and administrator and asked Jim to take that position temporarily and then asked a bit later if he would take that job permanently," Mr. Alender's wife, Karen Alender, told Kokomo Perspective.

Mr. Alender served as president and CEO of Community Howard Regional Health until 2015, a tenure of more than 17 years.

He then returned to the banking industry and helmed Salin Bank & Trust Co. He also later operated J. Alender Financial Management Consulting Services.

