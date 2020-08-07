Former hospital CEO and healthcare exec David Hunter dies

David Hunter, a "legend in healthcare," died Aug. 2 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 75.

Mr. Hunter started his healthcare career as a nursing home orderly. He became a hospital CEO at Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville, N.Y., and at the previously named Burlington County Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, N.J., now Virtua Memorial Hospital.

He was also the COO of the Voluntary Hospitals of America, a national network of nonprofit hospitals in the U.S., and was the CEO of VHA Supply, a national group purchasing organization. He founded The Hunter Group, an influential healthcare turnaround firm.

Whether it was teaching hospital administration at Duke University in Durham, N.C., or having an endowed scholarship in his name at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health, "David never stopped mentoring leaders in healthcare," his obituary notes.



