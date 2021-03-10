Former Brigham Health President Dr. Betsy Nabel rejoins Moderna's board

Betsy Nabel, MD, the former president of Brigham Health in Boston, rejoined Moderna's board, effective March 10.

The appointment comes after Dr. Nabel stepped down from her role at Brigham Health, which includes Brigham and Women's Hospital, Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, and Brigham and Women's Physicians Organization. She left the position at the end of February to pursue opportunities in biotech innovation.

Dr. Nabel sat on Moderna's board from December 2015 to July 2020. She resigned in July 2020 to alleviate potential concerns about a conflict of interest between the outcome of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trial and Brigham and Women's Hospital. The hospital was one of the sites for the company's phase 3 trial.

