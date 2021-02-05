Florida governor names new healthcare agency secretary as another top official resigns

Simone Marstiller was chosen as secretary of Florida's healthcare administration agency, and Shevaun Harris will replace the departing secretary of the state's department of children and families, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Feb. 5.

Ms. Marstiller, who has served as secretary of the Florida's juvenile justice department since 2019, will head the Agency for Health Care Administration, the health policy and planning body responsible for the state's Medicaid program and licensure of healthcare facilities.

Ms. Harris, who was appointed acting secretary for the Agency for Health Care Administration last October, will take over for Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell, who resigned.

"Simone has top-notch credentials, is a former judge and knows how to build and motivate a team to achieve results. Shevaun has steadily risen through the ranks and secured historic wins for the people of Florida. Paired with her background in social work and healthcare, I have no doubt she will build upon our foundation to serve Florida's most vulnerable," the governor said in a news release.

Mr. Poppell "has brought about transformational change to Florida's child welfare system. We wish him well as he moves on to new opportunities," the governor stated.

Ms. Marstiller will be the next permanent secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration since Mary Mayhew left the role in 2020 to serve as president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association.

