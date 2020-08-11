Commissioners restrict appointments to board of North Carolina hospital foundation

New Hanover County (N.C.) Commissioners voted to restrict who can sit on the board of New Hanover Regional Medical Center's foundation, according to WHQR Public Media.

The board of the foundation is tasked with controlling $1.25 billion from the sale of the Wilmington-based hospital to Novant Health in Winston-Salem, N.C., among other duties.



Under the motion, members of the New Hanover Regional board of trustees or any elected official won't be allowed to sit on the foundation's board for two years after leaving office, according to the report.



The motion passed in a 4-1 vote.



