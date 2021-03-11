Business leaders can now get a certificate of public health through Harvard

Business leaders will be able to get a certificate in public health and business leadership through Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

In a March 10 news release, the Boston-based university said the certificate program aims to arm business executives with the fundamentals of public health so businesses can design and operate organizations to better public health.

The program is designed for mid- and senior-level business executives. Participants will learn how to respond to public health risks, avoid unnecessary exposure to risks and support global health security.

The program will cost participants $37,500. Topics include principles of public health science; worker health and well-being; global health policy; and healthy buildings, sustainability and climate. The program includes four accredited courses and a practicum designed by the student and mentored by faculty.

The program will begin in September and applications are open now through April 15.

To read the full news release, click here.

