Biden, Pence to take COVID-19 vaccine publicly

Vice President Mike Pence and President-elect Joe Biden will publicly receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mr. Pence, as well as second lady Karen Pence and Vice Adm. Jerome Adams, MD, U.S. surgeon general, will receive the vaccine "to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people," the White House said Dec. 16. The event is set to take place at the White House Dec. 18.

President-elect Biden will likely receive the vaccine publicly next week, CNN first reported Dec. 16, citing people familiar with the plans.

"I don't want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take," President-elect Biden told reporters Dec. 16 in Wilmington, Del., according to CNN.

"When I do it, I'll do it publicly, so you can all witness my getting it done," he said.

The news comes after President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris told CNN earlier this month that they would get vaccinated. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, as well as Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have also committed to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine publicly.

