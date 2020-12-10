Biden to tap Denis McDonough for VA secretary: 4 things to know

President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 10 said he plans to nominate Denis McDonough to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Here are four things to know about the nomination.

1. Mr. McDonough is a lifelong public servant who served as White House chief of staff for President Barack Obama from February 2013 to January 2017. He also chaired the National Security Council's Deputies Committee and served as principal deputy national security adviser.

2. The nomination considered Mr. McDonough's previous work on behalf of military families and veterans. He "earned the trust of the president-elect as a first-class manager with the knowledge and vision to deliver results. McDonough knows the ins and outs of government, and if confirmed [by the U.S. Senate], he will pull every lever to deliver results for veterans and their families," Mr. Biden's announcement stated.

3. Mr. McDonough does not have military experience. Some veterans groups hoped Mr. Biden would tap a veteran of the Iraq or Afghanistan wars to lead the VA, according to CNN.

4. Before working in the White House, Mr. McDonough held senior leadership and policymaking positions in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

