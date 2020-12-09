Texas hospital CEO remembered as supportive leader, mentor

A memorial was held Dec. 8 in San Antonio, Texas, for Baptist Medical Center CEO Jorge Trevino, RN, who died last month, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

The memorial took place on the top floor of Baptist Medical Center's parking garage.

Mr. Trevino died Nov. 16 of a heart attack, at age 51.

During his time as CEO of Baptist Medical Center, he served as incident commander for Baptist when the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced, the hospital said in a news release. He also served as liaison with Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, which is responsible for management of the regional trauma and emergency healthcare system for the 22 counties.

"Jorge led Baptist Medical Center's day-to-day operations with vigor and success, while always taking time to support his colleagues and mentor staff," the hospital said. "He made it his mission to respond personally to patient concerns and requests. Up until his passing, Jorge was seen rounding at the hospital, handing out treats to, and personally thanking the healthcare teams and staff for their hard work."

Mr. Trevino was tapped as CEO of Baptist Medical Center in 2019.

Before that, he was CEO of City Hospital at White Rock in Dallas. He also previously was interim CEO and COO of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-White Rock in Dallas and vice president of operational improvements and COO at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas.

