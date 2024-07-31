Beth Israel leader to join Joint Commission as sustainability director

The Joint Commission has named Kevin Zacharyasz as its inaugural director of healthcare sustainability, the accrediting body said in a LinkedIn post July 31..

Mr. Zacharyasz previously served as the sustainability program manager at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

"Kevin will lead our sustainability efforts globally to support healthcare organizations seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and become resilient to the impacts of climate change," The Joint Commission said.

The appointment comes as health systems invest more resources into sustainability projects in an effort to reduce carbon emissions, drive cost savings and engage the workforce.