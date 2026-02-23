165 top places to work in healthcare | 2026

Becker’s is delighted to spotlight 165 top places to work in healthcare, honoring hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that are setting the standard for what it means to be an exceptional workplace in 2026.

These organizations invest deeply in their people, offering robust benefits, meaningful opportunities for professional and personal development, inclusive environments where employees feel valued, mission-driven work, and resources that support true work-life balance. Beyond their walls, many also make a powerful difference in their communities through service initiatives and a strong commitment to social responsibility.

Note: Becker’s Healthcare developed this list based on nominations and editorial research. Organizations do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this list. This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of the hospitals, health systems or companies mentioned. Organizations are presented in alphabetical order and separated into provider and company sections. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.

For questions and comments on this list, contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com.





Hospitals and Health Systems

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.). AdventHealth is one of the nation’s largest faith-based health systems, employing more than 108,000 team members united by its mission to “Extend the Healing Ministry of Christ.” Its values and service standards are “Keep Me Safe, Love Me, Make It Easy and Own It,” which shape both patient care and daily workplace interactions to create a culture rooted in compassion, accountability and belonging. Team members receive comprehensive benefits from day one, including multiple health plan options, retirement matching that increases with tenure, paid parental leave, educational assistance and mental health support. AdventHealth advances diversity and professional growth through systemwide belonging councils, leadership advisory forums and a dedicated Leadership Institute that develops current and future leaders. Employee engagement is measured through biannual surveys, with results placing AdventHealth in the top decile for healthcare engagement and earning continued Great Place to Work certification. The organization has been widely recognized by Forbes, Fortune, Newsweek and Glassdoor as one of the nation’s leading employers in healthcare.

Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.). Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system guided by its mission to inspire health, wholeness and hope, along with its vision to provide loving, faith-based essential care close to home. Serving more than 100 communities across the West Coast and Hawai’i, the organization’s values shape a workplace culture where every associate understands their impact on patients, families and communities. Employees receive comprehensive benefits that support whole-person wellbeing, including medical, dental and vision coverage, retirement plans, pharmacy and telehealth services, mental health counseling and chaplain support. Adventist Health demonstrates a strong commitment to diversity and internal growth, with 66% of recent hires coming from diverse backgrounds and 69% of leadership roles filled internally in the past year. Professional development is supported through nursing professional ladders, a virtual preceptor academy that has trained more than 1,900 preceptors, tuition assistance, student loan repayment tools and workforce development partnerships that expand career pathways. These efforts have contributed to workforce growth and retention, with turnover remaining below the national benchmark. The system also sees continuous engagement through confidential culture and pulse surveys.

Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.). Advocate Health is the third-largest nonprofit health system in the United States, serving nearly 6 million unique patients across Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina and Wisconsin. The organization includes 162,000 teammates, more than 35,000 aligned physicians and medical staff, 42,000 nurses, 69 hospitals and over 1,000 sites of care, generating more than $32 billion in annual revenue and delivering $6.05 billion in community benefit. Advocate Health focuses its impact across six priorities: clinical preeminence and safety, clinical and community impact, affordability, next-generation workforce development, learning and discovery, and environmental sustainability, including a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and net zero carbon by 2035. The system invests in advancing medical science through comprehensive provider-based research data and in strengthening communities by addressing social drivers of health and expanding access to quality care. Team members are supported with professional education expenses, paid time off, voluntary medical, dental and vision coverage, disability and life insurance, and confidential counseling through an employee assistance program. Guided by values of dignity and respect, Advocate Health fosters a diverse and inclusive culture dedicated to improving lives and building a healthier future for the communities it serves.

AnMed (Anderson, S.C.). AnMed is a community-based health system of approximately 4,000 teammates, all united by a mission to improve the health and lives of the communities it serves. Its intentionally designed culture emphasizes accountability, integrity, collaboration, compassion and innovation, reinforced through systemwide culture education and ongoing engagement initiatives. AnMed has invested nearly $40 million in recent years in compensation enhancements, including market adjustments and minimum wage increases, to support recruitment, retention and equity. Employees benefit from a comprehensive and deeply supportive benefits package that includes employer-funded retirement plans, discounted medical services, holistic wellness programming, paid time off, chaplaincy services and crisis support initiatives such as “Code Lavender.” Engagement is high, with the 2025 survey placing AnMed in the 85th percentile nationally and 87% of teammates reporting a strong sense of belonging. The system has been recognized for its commitment to equity, safety and innovation.

Ascension (St. Louis). Ascension’s mission to serve all people, with special attention to those who are poor and vulnerable, defines the system’s values-driven workplace culture, where healthcare is viewed as a calling rather than simply a profession. In fiscal year 2025, Ascension introduced a renewed vision centered on bringing health, healing and hope to all, strengthening a shared sense of purpose across nearly 97,000 associates nationwide. The organization invests heavily in associate wellbeing through comprehensive benefits, mental health resources and systemwide programs such as the myCare wellness platform, which recorded more than 86,000 visits in fiscal year 2025. Professional growth is supported through the Center for Career Advancement and the redesigned Vocare tuition program, which has enrolled more than 3,600 associates and has improved perceptions of the system as an employer. Leadership and clinical development programs, including nurse preceptor expansion and physician wellbeing initiatives, have driven measurable improvements in retention and engagement. In 2025, 72% of associates participated in the “associate experience survey,” with results exceeding national healthcare benchmarks and nursing retention showing sustained improvement. The system has earned recognition from Forbes and the American Medical Association thanks to its deeply human-centered culture.

Atlantic Health (Morristown, N.J.). Atlantic Health fosters a purpose-driven workplace guided by its mission to deliver high-quality, innovative and personalized care, supported by values that emphasize purpose, respect, innovation, diversity and caring. This results in a culture where team members feel inspired to deliver compassionate care while being encouraged to bring their authentic selves to work. Employees receive a full benefits package designed to support physical, financial and emotional wellbeing, including medical, dental and vision coverage, reduced costs of care, inclusive family-building benefits, enhanced parental leave and phased return-to-work programs. Atlantic Health also invests in holistic wellbeing through interactive rewards programs, digital toolkits and resources informed directly by employee feedback. Team member engagement remains strong, with more than 95% reporting they find meaning in their work and 93% saying their work makes a real difference. The system’s sustained commitment to workplace excellence has earned 16 consecutive years as a Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For” honoree, along with multiple 2024 and 2025 recognitions from Fortune, Great Place to Work, Forbes and People Magazine.

Avala (Covington, La.). Avala is a physician-led health network that aims to restore trust in healthcare by fostering a culture of collaboration, transparency and shared ownership. Its mission and values place the physician–patient relationship at the center of care, while simultaneously empowering team members to participate meaningfully in clinical and operational decision-making. Employees are offered a competitive benefits package that includes medical, dental and vision coverage, employer-matched retirement plans, paid time off, paid holidays, and employer-paid life and disability insurance. Professional development is prioritized through tuition and certification reimbursement programs, allowing team members to grow their skills while working with advanced technologies in a highly specialized care environment. The network reports a team member satisfaction rate of 98.5% sustained since 2020, as well as high engagement driven by open communication and leadership accessibility.

BJC Healthcare (St. Louis). BJC Healthcare is one of the largest integrated academic health care organizations in the U.S. and the largest private employer in Missouri, with 48,000 employees serving communities across Missouri, southern Illinois and eastern Kansas. Guided by its core purpose, which is to improve the health and wellbeing of diverse communities through excellence in medicine and innovation, the system fosters a workplace culture grounded in kindness, respect, excellence, safety and teamwork. Team member benefits include medical, dental, vision, retirement savings and tuition assistance available from day one, alongside resources that support physical, emotional and financial wellbeing. Belonging and professional growth are reinforced through “connection groups” and the BJC Institute for Learning and Development, which offers cohort-based education programs and fully funded partnerships with colleges and universities. Employee engagement is measured annually, with teams required to implement improvement plans, contributing to retention rates that exceed national healthcare benchmarks. The organization also displayed its commitment to its employees and communities through coordinated employee and behavioral health support following the May 2025 St. Louis tornado. The system’s people-first culture has earned repeated national recognition, including multiple Newsweek and Forbes workplace honors.

Banner Health (Phoenix). In 2025, Banner Health earned a spot on Fortune‘s “Best Workplaces In Health Care” list, based on direct employee feedback and a rigorous, independent analysis. The system’s strong employee retention is evidenced by a 14% voluntary turnover rate. Nearly 45% of the more than 60,000 employees have been with the organization at least five years. Banner provides mental health support along with on-site and virtual counseling, resulting in below industry average clinician burnout. Employee-focused compensation and benefits options include flexible hours, 401k matching, paid time-off and salary packages, and support for prospective parents that includes fertility treatment coverage and 100% paid maternity short-term disability. Through Banner’s “My Well-Being” program, more than 8,300 team members earned free dental, vision and medical coverage. Banner embraces a “One Team” culture, with more than 2,100 employees participating in Banner’s eight team member resource groups to celebrate diverse cultures. New nurses are welcomed with innovative “new nurse experience” and simulation center programs. Nearly 41,000 employees participated in the 2025 “VOICE” survey, where 85% said they feel a sense of belonging, 89% said their leaders value their input and perspective, and 91% said their leaders care for employees as people. In response to employee feedback, Banner offers programs that support continuing education, career services and advising, skills-based leadership development, an executive program for top talent and on-the-job training.

Baptist Health (Jacksonville, Fla.). Baptist Health is a locally governed, faith-based, nonprofit health system guided by a mission to make hope, healing and wellbeing accessible to every person. As the region’s second-largest private employer, Baptist Health fosters a welcoming culture grounded in inclusiveness, dignity, compassion and stewardship while remaining deeply connected to the community it serves. Team members benefit from a comprehensive total rewards program that includes multiple medical and dental plan options, employer-paid life insurance, retirement plan matching, tuition reimbursement, paid time off, and robust wellness and spiritual care resources. Diversity and engagement are supported through 10 employee resource groups, systemwide diversity and culture fairs, and ongoing opportunities for dialogue and development. Employee engagement continues to rise, with Press Ganey engagement scores reaching the 72nd percentile and improving by 17 percentile points over the past two years.

Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables). Baptist Health South Florida cultivates a mission-driven, inclusive workplace rooted in compassion, integrity and service, shaping an employee experience centered on belonging and shared purpose. Its values, which center on people, belief, compassion, excellence, transparency and integrity, guide daily operations and create a culture where employees feel connected, supported and empowered to make a meaningful impact. Team members benefit from a flexible benefits package featuring wellness resources such as free telehealth, chaplaincy services, onsite fitness centers, early learning centers, retirement contributions and paid time off options. The organization places strong emphasis on professional development, offering tuition benefits, on-demand learning, leadership training and hybrid development opportunities as part of its commitment to growing talent internally. Diversity and inclusion are advanced through a dedicated employee experience and connection team focused on wellbeing, engagement and fostering a strong sense of belonging. Employee satisfaction metrics consistently rank among the top nationally, with 87% of employees reporting Baptist Health is a great place to work, according to Great Place to Work. The system has earned repeated recognition from Fortune, People Magazine and Great Place to Work as one of the nation’s best and most innovative healthcare employers.

BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.). BayCare Health System aims to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned care, supported by a vision to be the best place to work and to receive and provide care. The nonprofit system offers nearly 34,000 team members a comprehensive benefits package that includes three subsidized medical plans, retirement matching, paid parental leave, and between 25 and 38 paid days off annually. BayCare has built 34 defined career pathway programs and invests heavily in tuition assistance, leadership development and partnerships with academic institutions to support internal advancement. In 2022 and 2023, the system developed 33 career pathways across clinical and nonclinical roles, strengthening long-term workforce mobility. Employee engagement remains strong, with 85% of team members indicating intent to stay for at least the next 12 months and 85.1% saying they would recommend BayCare as a great place to work. BayCare’s culture has earned sustained national recognition, including nine consecutive appearances on Fortune‘s “Best Workplaces in Health Care” list and a No. 17 ranking on People‘s 2025 “Companies That Care” list.

Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati). Bon Secours Mercy Health is guided by a faith-based mission to care for communities, with a particular focus on serving people who are poor, dying or underserved. Its values of human dignity, integrity, compassion, stewardship and service shape a collaborative workplace culture rooted in respect, inclusion and purpose. Associates are supported through comprehensive health and wellbeing benefits, education assistance and tuition coverage for priority clinical pathways including nursing, imaging, laboratory, respiratory, medical assisting and surgical services. The ministry promotes belonging through dignity and unity education, leadership councils and employee resource groups, while also investing in career pathways and leadership development programs. Associate experience is measured through annual experience surveys and quarterly pulse surveys, with results analyzed alongside turnover and vacancy data to drive targeted retention actions. In recognition of its workplace culture, Bon Secours Mercy Health earned four Seramount awards in 2025 and was named a “Best Employer for Excellence and Well-Being” by Business Group on Health.

Boston Children’s. For more than 150 years, Boston Children’s has provided specialty pediatric care to patients from around the world. The 466-bed hospital treats patients from 160-plus countries and is on the forefront of innovative care delivery. The hospital’s values include respect, inclusivity, teamwork and kindness, which have led to numerous accolades throughout the years. Boston Children’s has earned the “Beacon Award for Excellence” from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, “Best Place to Work for Disability and Inclusion” by the Disability Index and U.S. News & World Report‘s “Best Children’s Hospital Honor Roll” for 2025-26. The Healthcare Equity Index also recognized Boston Children’s as a leader in LGBTQ healthcare equity and the Emergency Nurses Association honored the hospital with its “Lantern Award” for 2024-27. Employees have access to a variety of benefits, flexible scheduling, child care, tuition reimbursement and the office of clinician support, which provides safe and confidential communication for clinicians. The Nursing Career Lattice Program provides financial assistance and mentorship to training nurses as they build careers in the clinical setting.

Boston Medical Center Health System. Boston Medical Center Health System is driven by a mission to deliver expert, equitable care, with equity embedded across clinical care, research and workforce practices. The system’s flagship academic medical center operates the busiest emergency department in New England and serves a patient population in which 70% identify as people of color and nearly 30% speak a primary language other than English. The patient population is supported by interpretation services in more than 170 languages. Employees are offered holistic benefits packages, including a free medical plan option, behavioral health access, retirement matching that increases with tenure, and comprehensive financial counseling resources. Structured leadership programs such as Pathways support professional advancement, helping nearly 100 employees move into management roles with a 77% alumni retention rate and a 72% promotion or advancement rate. Engagement and retention are reinforced through robust recognition programs, leadership rounding, town halls and frequent pulse surveys. These efforts have contributed to repeated national workplace recognition from Forbes and Newsweek.

Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.). Carilion Clinic is a nonprofit healthcare organization focused on primary and specialty care throughout its network of hospitals and physician practices. In 2025, Forbes honored the health system as one of “America’s Best Employers by State” based on employee survey responses. The organization has a commitment to sustainability and delivering better patient care at a lower cost. Carilion Clinic has built support and belonging into their mission and aims to create a welcoming environment for all. Practice Greenhealth distinguished the health system with its “Environmental Excellence Award” and the health system provides $157.1 million of total economic impact to the community.

CentraCare (St. Cloud, Minn.). CentraCare, among the state’s largest health systems, serves communities across central Minnesota, with roots dating back to 1886. The organization operates 10 hospitals and more than 30 clinics, employing more than 11,000 team members and providers. Anchored by a mission to expand access to high‑quality rural health care, CentraCare has invested in the future of the region’s workforce. In partnership with the University of Minnesota and ranked No. 2 nationally in primary care, the system launched a four‑year medical school campus and new residency programs designed to train and retain homegrown physicians committed to rural practice. The inaugural class of 24 students enrolled in fall of 2025, positioning the program as a long‑term solution to rural physician shortages. The medical school regional campus expects to reach an enrollment of 96 by 2028. CentraCare has also achieved significant workforce improvements driven by targeted retention and engagement efforts. A strengthened preceptor program helped to reduce voluntary registered nurse turnover by 37%, from 14.9% to 9.4%, while overall voluntary turnover improved from 28% in 2023 to 18% in 2025, reflecting continuous, systemwide workforce planning.

Children’s Health (Dallas). Children’s Health fosters an exceptionally engaged workplace, where teammates are all guided by its mission to make life better for children. The system’s values are rooted in selfless service, passionate advocacy, commitment to excellence and unwavering integrity. The system provides one of the most comprehensive benefits packages in pediatric healthcare, including extensive health coverage, paid parental and caregiver leave, flexible staffing models, robust retirement matching, and significant education and student loan support. The organization prioritizes work-life balance, family wellbeing and financial security while maintaining market-leading pay and equitable compensation practices. Employee work groups, inclusive leadership development, pipeline programs, mentorship and a systemwide Learning & Leadership Institute advance diversity, inclusion and professional growth. Engagement results consistently rank among the top nationally, with 2025 Gallup data placing Children’s Health above 91% of healthcare organizations and voluntary turnover well below industry benchmarks. The system celebrates team members through formal recognition programs and systemwide events that reinforce connection and purpose. Children’s Health has earned repeated national honors from Gallup, Forbes and Great Place to Work as a healthcare employer of choice.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Founded in 1901, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is one of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals and a premier teaching institution affiliated with the Keck School of Medicine of USC since 1932. With more than 7,000 employees and over 950 physicians, CHLA delivers nationally recognized care while advancing pediatric research, training future child health leaders and supporting underserved communities. Guided by its mission to create hope and build healthier futures, the hospital combines specialized expertise with a family-first approach to care for children, teens and young adults. Eligible employees receive a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental and vision coverage, life and disability insurance, FSAs and HSAs, earned time off, and retirement plans with employer matching. CHLA also supports professional and personal growth through tuition reimbursement up to $3,600 per year for full-time employees, academic discounts, an on-site child development center, commuter benefits and extensive employee discount programs. The organization also offers competitive compensation with annual market reviews and robust career development pathways.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is consistently recognized as one of the nation’s leading children’s hospitals, featuring two hospital campuses, a behavioral health center and a pediatric care network with more than 50 locations. CHOP offers comprehensive care throughout the region and has earned distinctions as a “best place to work” from Forbes, Newsweek, ComputerWorld, and other organizations, reflecting its deliberate efforts to invest in programs that enrich the employee experience. The system’s comprehensive benefits, both formal and voluntary, combined with its intentional investment in fostering a sense of belonging and promoting employee wellbeing, contribute to an exceptional workplace environment and a highly engaged workforce. The system’s robust benefits package includes fertility benefits, student loan repayment, pet and home insurance, and more. The system has a strong commitment to the community and a notably low turnover rate, which stands at a fraction of the industry standard and represents the lowest in five years.

Children’s Nebraska (Omaha). Children’s Nebraska fosters a people-first workplace guided by its mission to improve the life of every child through exceptional care, advocacy, research and education. Its “ICARE” values of innovation, collaboration, accountability, respect and excellence are reinforced through the “People First Promise”, which emphasizes purpose, joy, learning, wellbeing and belonging. Team members are supported through a robust total rewards program that includes success-sharing bonuses, a personal flex holiday, onsite clinics and pharmacy access, tuition assistance for employees and dependents, and community engagement through the “BeInvolved” volunteering program. Employee engagement ranks in the 90th percentile nationally, a benchmark Children’s Nebraska has sustained for four consecutive years. Retention is strong, with an 88.7% employee retention rate in 2025, placing the organization in the top 10% among children’s hospitals. The system’s workplace excellence has been recognized by Forbes and the American Nurses Credentialing Center. In addition, the system has earned the “Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health” from Mental Health America.

City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.). City of Hope wants to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes, a purpose that guided the successful integration of 14,000 employees following its acquisition of Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Through a comprehensive mission, vision, values and behaviors initiative, the organization engaged nearly 2,000 employees in 106 “Culture Connect” sessions and embedded values such as trailblazing, compassion, inclusion and integrity across the system. Workforce alignment is reflected in strong engagement results, with 90% of employees and 87% of physicians reporting that their actions consistently support the organization’s values. City of Hope’s Thrive365 benefits platform offers extensive medical, dental and vision coverage, wellness rewards, fertility benefits up to $25,000, adoption assistance, backup care services, tuition reimbursement and leadership development programs. Employee engagement ranks in the 88th percentile nationally, with an 84% survey participation rate and a systemwide turnover rate of just 10.5%. This has resulted in a strong workforce where nearly 6,500 employees have served at the system for five or more years, and 44 employees have spent more than 45 years at the organization.

Cleveland Clinic. Cleveland Clinic operates with a mission centered on caring for life, researching for health and educating those who serve. The system’s mission is supported by a vision to be the best place to receive care and the best place to work in healthcare. Its refreshed values are “Serve with Heart, Succeed as One Team and Shape the Future”, guiding a team-based culture that prioritizes patients, caregivers, the organization and the communities it serves. Caregivers receive industry-leading benefits, including comprehensive medical coverage with $0 copays for primary care visits, fully paid maternity and parental leave, infertility treatment coverage and premium discounts through the “Healthy Choice” program. Cleveland Clinic invests heavily in professional development, reimbursing $6.3 million in loan repayment and $9.5 million in tuition assistance in 2024 and supporting caregivers through mentoring, coaching and specialized training programs. Workforce stability is a key strength, with a 2025 vacancy rate of 6.3% and turnover of 13.3%, both significantly below national benchmarks. Engagement is reinforced through continuous listening, recognition and transparency, including more than 300,000 peer-to-peer awards sent in 2025 alone.

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago). CommonSpirit Health is a national, faith-based health system operating more than 2,200 care sites across 24 states, supported by more than 35,000 providers and 45,000 nurses delivering care coast to coast. Inspired by its founding congregations, the organization’s mission is to improve the health of the people it serves, especially those who are vulnerable, while advancing social justice for all. Guided by values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration, CommonSpirit integrates community health, research and home health programs to address barriers to healthier communities. The system fosters a workplace where diversity is celebrated and team members are supported through a comprehensive total rewards program that includes competitive pay, performance incentives, paid time off, flexible work-life benefits and professional growth opportunities with tuition assistance. Health and financial benefits span medical, dental and vision coverage, tax-advantaged savings accounts, disability and life insurance, retirement plans, adoption and pet insurance, and access to financial advisors. Team members also have access to Lyra, a free mental health benefit, and the MyWellness program, joined by more than 80,000 employees.

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.). Community Health Systems and its 59,000 employees share a deep commitment to providing quality care for patients. The organization also prioritizes the professional experience, wellbeing and satisfaction of its workforce. In 2025, the organization’s emphasis on fostering a caring culture, strengthening employee engagement and investing in professional development drove strong registered nurse retention and improved employee satisfaction scores. Its “pathways program” provides meaningful financial support, including student loan refinancing and debt repayment, tuition assistance for career advancement, and coverage for job-related certifications. The employee-supported “CHS Cares Fund” assists colleagues by providing millions of dollars in assistance to those facing unexpected hardships due to natural disasters or serious illness. Through strategic partnerships with nursing schools, the company helps build a strong pipeline of future nurses while offering students valuable in-hospital learning experiences. In addition, the organization continues to expand its graduate medical education program, training more than 600 resident physicians each year.

Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.). Cottage Health has cultivated a mission-driven workplace since 1891, guided by values of excellence, integrity and compassion and supported by a long-standing systemwide shared governance model. Through its shared governance coordinating council, employees actively shape organizational decisions, resolving more than 230 staff-submitted improvement ideas in 2025 alone. The system provides its 4,585 employees with a comprehensive total rewards program that includes fertility and family-building benefits, wellness incentives totaling more than $1.1 million in 2025, expanded mental health services, and fully covered diabetes and weight management programs. The system has also made significant workforce investments in affordable housing, offering 204 below-market workforce homes and expanding onsite childcare capacity to double enrollment by 2027. Employee engagement remains strong, with a 2025 Great Place to Work score of 90 for pride in the organization and overall turnover of 10%, below the regional hospital benchmark. Cottage Health is a seven-time Great Place to Work-certified organization and a Seramount “Top 100 Company for Working Parents” in both 2024 and 2025.

Eastern New Mexico Medical Center (Roswell). Eastern New Mexico Medical Center is a 162-bed facility powered by a dedicated workforce that supports more than 200,000 patient encounters annually. Recognized as a Family Friendly Workplace, the hospital offers robust workforce support programs, including student loan refinancing and repayment assistance, expanded tuition support for employees pursuing advanced education, and coverage for job-related certifications and licensures. Team members are actively engaged in community events, reinforcing a strong culture of caring and fostering organizational pride. The hospital offers a nurse residency program that is attracting student nurses from across the region. As the teaching hospital for Eastern New Mexico University and Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine, the medical center plays a key role in expanding access to medical care throughout Southeastern New Mexico. The hospital consistently maintains low voluntary turnover, currently 8% among registered nurses and 12.6% among all hospital employees, well below the average reported by similar organizations.

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta). Emory Healthcare is Georgia’s largest academic health system, with 11 hospitals and hundreds of provider locations. The organization fosters a culture of belonging and professional growth anchored in comprehensive benefits that support health, financial security and work-life balance, including competitive health coverage, retirement savings and educational assistance. Emory’s commitment to employee wellbeing is reflected in recognition as one of “Atlanta’s Healthiest Employers” in 2024, awarded by the Atlanta Business Chronicle to honor workplace programs that promote physical activity, mental resilience, nutrition and chronic disease prevention. Emory Healthcare also participates in internal award and recognition programs that celebrate staff contributions and milestones, and its broader university framework offers service and distinction awards, e-card recognition platforms and wellness incentive programs. As an academic health system with Magnet-designated facilities and national honors in patient care and medical innovation, the environment encourages team members to thrive both professionally and personally.

Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.). Encompass Health fosters a purpose-driven workplace grounded in its mission to deliver customized rehabilitation that helps patients return to what matters most, giving employees a clear line of sight to the impact of their work. Its culture is guided by “The Encompass Health Way,” which emphasizes setting the standard, leading with empathy, doing what’s right, focusing on the positive and being stronger together. Employees are given a benefits package that includes multiple medical plan options, competitive compensation benchmarked annually, a strong 401(k) match, paid time off, tuition reimbursement and free financial planning resources. Mental and emotional wellbeing is prioritized through Spring Health, providing employees and their families with no-cost access to therapy, coaching and work-life support services. The organization invests heavily in professional development through structured career ladders, leadership programs, mentoring, and role-based learning pathways that support internal mobility and succession planning. Engagement is reinforced through robust listening strategies, recognition programs and flexible work options, contributing to a strong employee experience across more than 170 hospitals nationwide. Encompass Health’s workplace excellence has been recognized by Forbes, Fortune and regional business publications.

Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.). Endeavor Health is a comprehensive, community-based health system serving more than 1.3 million patients across Chicagoland, supported by 27,000 team members, nine hospitals and over 300 care locations. Guided by its mission to help everyone in its communities be their best and its vision of delivering safe, seamless and personal care every time, Endeavor Health combines pioneering, world-class medicine with a personalized patient experience. Its values of kindness, ownership, teamwork and excellence shape a culture grounded in compassion and accountability. The organization advances diversity, equity and inclusion through strategic priorities in education, engagement, development and community, supported by employee resource groups, councils, inclusive hiring practices and community partnerships. Team members benefit from comprehensive offerings including medical, dental and vision coverage, tax-advantaged accounts, wellness programs and on-site fitness centers, life and disability insurance, a 401(k) plan, paid time off and leave, adoption assistance, and voluntary benefits such as legal assistance and pet insurance. Professional growth is further supported through tuition reimbursement, Tuition.io and public service loan forgiveness resources, as well as access to LinkedIn Learning.

Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis). Eskenazi Health cultivates a workplace environment rooted in its commitment to advocate, care, teach and serve, with a particular focus on Indianapolis’ most vulnerable populations. Its values of professionalism, respect, innovation, development and excellence shape a culture where employees are encouraged to use their voices and lifelong learning is embedded into daily work. Employees receive a benefits package featuring low-cost medical plans, generous retirement contributions, paid time off from day one, tuition reimbursement and extensive financial, legal and wellness support. Eskenazi Health stands out for its deep investment in lifestyle medicine, mental health resources and creative wellbeing initiatives, including on-site fitness, access to the Calm app, peer support programs, and arts and music experiences across its campuses. Diversity and inclusion are actively advanced through representative leadership, inclusive hiring practices, a systemwide inclusion council, and nationally recognized programs supporting underrepresented groups and people with disabilities. Career Pathways, leadership development, academic partnerships and customized career concierge services support teammates’ professional growth. The organization’s people-first approach has earned recognition as a “Platinum Bell Seal” recipient from Mental Health America.

FMOL Health (Baton Rouge, La.). FMOL Health’s mission is rooted in compassion, justice and respect. The system strives to be the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care. This values-driven approach shapes a workplace culture focused on empathy, collaboration and holistic support for both patients and team members. Employees are supported through a total rewards program that integrates compensation, benefits, recognition, personal growth, health and wellbeing, and purpose, including paid parental leave, education assistance, holistic wellness programs and an employee assistance program. FMOL Health promotes belonging through “CommUNITY” groups and local councils, while supporting career growth via leadership development programs, administrative fellowships and partnerships with regional universities. Engagement and retention metrics are strong, with voluntary turnover at 5.37% as of December 2025 and employee engagement ranking in the 95th percentile within Gallup’s healthcare and social assistance database. These outcomes reflect a workplace where leaders actively listen, respond and encourage employees to do their best work in service of the community.

Frederick (Md.) Health. At Frederick Health, nearly 10% of the workforce has been with the health system for more than 20 years. Known for promoting from within, Frederick Health’s newly appointed CEO began her career as a nursing assistant and advanced to her current role over 28 years. Frederick Health makes a conscious effort to develop internal talent, offering free tuition to qualified nonclinical employees pursuing clinical education and employment. It also provides steep tuition discounts at some local colleges and universities for employees and their children. In addition to employing a chief wellness officer and employee wellness coordinator, both of whom implement programs designed to improve staff wellbeing, Frederick Health employs a registered nurse care manager within the human resources department, dedicated to coaching staff in chronic disease management. To support an inclusive culture, the organization employs a director of cultural awareness, an international nurse acclimation team, and a diversity, equity and inclusion council. Leaders at Frederick Health are well respected, with three in five receiving highest ranking in a recent employee engagement survey. 98% of employees participate in the retirement plan, exceeding the national benchmark of 75%. Over one-third of employees are saving enough to replace 70% of their salary in retirement, surpassing the national benchmark of 17%.

Greater Regional Health (Creston, Iowa). Greater Regional Health aims to provide the highest quality healthcare and service, wielding a vision to be both the healthcare provider and employer of choice for southwest Iowa. Since its founding in 1919, the organization has expanded access to care through four rural health clinics, as well as a recently completed lab and clinic expansion designed to support advanced diagnostics, workforce growth and improved patient access. As one of the largest employers in the region, Greater Regional Health now employs more than 550 individuals. The organization has experienced steady workforce growth driven by strong community reputation and demand. Greater Regional Health supports employees with a full benefits package that includes Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System retirement participation, tuition reimbursement, wellness screenings, corporate wellness programs and employee assistance resources. The organization prioritizes professional development through continuing education offerings, tuition assistance of up to $5,250 annually and support for nurses pursuing advanced degrees. Workforce stability is a key differentiator for the organization, with voluntary turnover consistently below 7% for 15 years and reaching just 3.10% in the most recent fiscal year.

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). Hackensack Meridian Health’s mission is to transform healthcare and lead positive change, supported by a culture anchored in its “Keep Getting Better” philosophy and five core beliefs that encourage team members to be creative, courageous, compassionate, collaborative and connected. The organization’s team member value proposition emphasizes individuality, shared purpose and collaboration, reinforcing the belief that exceptional patient care begins with caring for employees first. The system supports its workforce with comprehensive benefits that are available from day one, including medical, dental and vision coverage, tuition assistance, loan forgiveness programs, fertility and adoption benefits, enhanced disability coverage and extensive wellness initiatives. Since 2020, the “Circle of Compassion” program has distributed more than $3.3 million to team members facing financial hardship, while wellness program participation increased by 40% in 2024, engaging nearly 8,000 employees. A strong focus on leadership development through the “Committed Coach” framework has contributed to a 25% reduction in voluntary turnover over two years, more than 1,800 internal promotions and a nurse vacancy rate half the national average. The system has earned national recognition from Fortune, Forbes and Newsweek, including ranking among Fortune‘s “100 Best Companies to Work For” in 2025.

Halifax Health (Daytona Beach, Fla.). Halifax Health’s workplace culture is anchored in a shared purpose of delivering “exceptional service, every encounter, every day, to everyone,” supported by clear expectations around safety, professionalism, respect and integrity. The organization emphasizes accountability and consistency through its quality standards of safety, compassion, image and efficiency, helping create an ethical and positive environment for team members. Halifax Health offers a broad scope of benefits, including multiple medical plan options, dental and vision coverage, retirement plans with employer match, and additional support such as onsite exercise resources and personal leave time. The organization promotes diversity through annual training and community partnerships that strengthen recruitment and outreach, while professional development is advanced through nursing education investments, leadership programs, residency and mentorship pathways, and onsite certification courses. Halifax Health also prioritizes recognition and retention through long-standing appreciation programs, including the “Halifax 100 Club” for team members with over 30 years of service. Team members are also celebrated through ceremonies, milestones and organizationwide appreciation events that reinforce a family-like culture.

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare. Hartford HealthCare’s workplace culture is grounded in its mission to improve the health and healing of all, reinforced through its “people promise”, which centers on culture, career, wellbeing and total rewards. Over the past year, the system trained more than 2,500 leaders in intentional leadership and refreshed its “How Hartford Hospital Works” leadership behaviors to strengthen psychological safety, belonging and engagement. Colleagues benefit from salary-based health plan contributions subsidized at an average of 86%, company-paid disability and life insurance, 401(k) plans with employer contributions and tuition assistance with no upfront cost. Professional advancement is driven by a strong internal mobility model, with approximately 80% of promotions filled internally and nearly 50% of hires coming from referrals. Workforce metrics show measurable improvement, including a 12.9% reduction in total turnover and a 33.9% decline in vacancies since fiscal year 2023. Hartford HealthCare has been recognized with a “Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health” by Mental Health America for the third consecutive year, and was named Connecticut’s No. 1 workplace for career development in 2025 according to a national Careerminds survey.

Hoag (Newport Beach, Calif.). For more than seven decades, Hoag’s mission, vision and values have formed a “golden thread” that connects and guides employees and physicians. Its daily behaviors and culture of excellence, trust and service support the system’s vision to be a trusted, nationally recognized healthcare leader. Its mission as a nonprofit, faith-based hospital is to provide the highest quality care. Employees are supported through benefits that include medical, dental and vision coverage, a 401(k) with employer match and safe harbor contribution, tuition reimbursement and nursing scholarships, paid time off and an employee assistance program. Hoag promotes inclusion and advancement through formal diversity, equity and inclusion commitments, inclusive hiring and interview training, a six-month mentorship program for racially diverse high-performing employees and robust leadership development through Hoag Learning. Workforce engagement is reinforced through professional ladders, continuous feedback mechanisms, and frequent recognition initiatives that celebrate individual and team contributions. These investments, coupled with the system’s commitment to excellence, have earned Hoag Magnet with Distinction recognition and a Cigna “Healthy Workforce” designation.

HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.). HonorHealth’s mission to improve health and wellbeing is driven by “ICARE” values of innovation, collaboration, accountability, respect and empathy, which shape a culture of dignity, trust and community impact. The system provides team members with comprehensive medical, dental and vision coverage, a 403(b) retirement plan with a 4% employer match, tuition assistance, financial planning resources and flexible time off. The system also supports employee wellbeing via behavioral health services, an employee assistance program, Headspace mental health app subscriptions and childcare resources. HonorHealth advances diversity and inclusion through a systemwide strategy, six people resource groups and educational programming that reflects the communities it serves. Engagement and retention efforts include structured onboarding, stay interviews and an ambassador movement, which includes 5,500 members contributing 10,000 volunteer hours annually. The organization has earned repeated recognition from Forbes and Newsweek.

Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.). Hospital Sisters Health System cultivates a workplace environment rooted in the Franciscan values of respect, care, competence and joy, shaping a culture that prioritizes the whole person. Colleagues are awarded a total rewards package that includes affordable health plans, enhanced retirement contributions, paid parental leave, education assistance and emergency financial support. The system has made significant investments in benefits affordability and accessibility, ensuring colleagues can focus on delivering compassionate care without financial strain. The system advances diversity, equity and belonging through enterprisewide initiatives such as the “HOPE” executive steering committee, anti-racism commitments and inclusive workforce practices. Teammates can develop their skills and refine their career pathways through clinical ladders, leadership programs and expanded education options, including the “REACH” program, which offers tuition-free access to in-demand credentials and degrees. The system continues to strengthen engagement through real-time feedback, trauma support programs and wellbeing initiatives that prioritize colleague safety and resilience.

Inova (Falls Church, Va.). Inova is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. metro region, grounded in its mission to deliver high-quality care to every person in every community it serves. Team member experience is strengthened by a benefits strategy that supports the whole person, including mental health resources such as Lyra Health, which offers 25 no-cost coaching or therapy sessions per household member each year. The system also offers retirement benefits, with a 5% employer match from day one. Inova promotes belonging through an executive-sponsored inclusion council and team member resource groups that amplify underrepresented voices and strengthen connection across the organization. Inova also offers tuition reimbursement, student loan assistance, training programs, and state-of-the-art medical and education facilities in order to help teammates grow professionally. Inova’s workplace culture has resulted in strong outcomes, including turnover under 11% and rising employee engagement that reached 90% in 2025. The organization’s commitment to quality and the employee experience has also been recognized externally, including being named Press Ganey “Health System of the Year” in 2025.

Jackson Health System (Miami). Jackson Health System fosters a mission-driven workplace anchored in delivering world-class care to every resident of Miami-Dade County. Guided by values of compassion, accountability, respect and expertise, the organization cultivates a professional environment where employees feel supported and empowered to provide exceptional care. Team members benefit from a total rewards program that includes a defined pension, fully funded medical coverage, tuition reimbursement, student loan assistance and long-term financial planning resources. The system embraces workforce diversity as a strategic strength, offering equal opportunities and inclusive practices that reflect the communities it serves. Nearly 80% of employees report they are engaged or highly engaged, contributing to a low vacancy rate and an average turnover rate of just 8.5%. Jackson Health System has received state wellness honors for its efforts.

Jamestown (N.D.) Regional Medical Center. Jamestown Regional Medical Center’s mission is to exceed expectations and be the difference in the lives of those it serves. Its vision explicitly places employees at the center of success, reinforced by core values emphasizing attitude, communication, compassion, ownership, respect and teamwork. The medical center offers a comprehensive benefits package that supports long-term stability, including unchanged health insurance rates, a generous retirement match, robust mental health resources and generous paid time off. The organization prioritizes retention through equitable, transparent compensation practices, certification pay and personalized career development pathways. The medical center encourages high engagement, resulting in high survey participation, engagement scores ranking in the upper national percentiles and an average employee tenure of 7.6 years. Jamestown Regional Medical Center’s outcomes reflect a rural healthcare organization that consistently invests in employee wellbeing, growth and long-term career satisfaction.

Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore). Johns Hopkins Medicine is dedicated to improving the health of the community and the world by setting the standard of excellence in medical education, research and clinical care. Each year, the system serves more than 2.8 million patients and nearly 337,000 emergency room visits. Johns Hopkins Community Physicians cares for more than 931,000 patients across 50-plus locations. Johns Hopkins Home Care treats nearly 164,000 adults and children in Central Maryland. Guided by a vision to push the boundaries of discovery and create hope for humanity, the organization educates medical students, scientists and health professionals, conducts biomedical research and delivers patient-centered care to prevent, diagnose and treat illness. Its core values of excellence and discovery, leadership and integrity, diversity and inclusion, and respect and collegiality all shape a culture committed to innovation, ethical leadership and kindness. Through its equity statement and DEI initiatives, Johns Hopkins Medicine works to embed diversity, equity and inclusion into healthcare delivery, workforce practices and education. Employees are supported with a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental and vision insurance with low co-pays, tuition assistance, retirement plans, paid time off and on-site pharmacy and wellness programs.

Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles). Keck Medicine of USC fosters a culture of trust, respect and support, reinforced by engaged leadership and a strong focus on caregiver wellbeing. The organization offers extensive benefits including health and medical coverage, family and dependent care resources, retirement plans, paid time off, tuition benefits and a wide range of wellbeing programs. Its “Care for the Caregivers” initiative provides emotional, financial and peer support, including emergency assistance programs that supported more than 230 employees during recent Los Angeles wildfires and processed more than 300 financial assistance requests. Keck Medicine also prioritizes leadership development, training more than 50 senior and executive leaders through a middle management program focused on trust and open communication. Employee engagement scores show that more than 73% of respondents identified as engaged in 2025, and scores exceeded national benchmarks for belonging, satisfaction and intent to stay. The organization has received national recognition for care quality, equity and inclusion, including “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign and top hospital rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

LCMC Health (New Orleans). LCMC Health has created a people-centered workplace guided by its mission to deliver extraordinary health, care and education while bringing heart and soul to every interaction. The system’s mission-driven culture emphasizes respect, compassion and authentic connection, creating an environment where employees feel supported and valued. Team members benefit from a total rewards package that includes competitive health coverage, retirement contributions, flexible paid time off, tuition reimbursement and systemwide wellness programs. The organization advances diversity and belonging through inclusive policies, equitable opportunities and learning platforms such as LCMC Health U, which support continuous skill development. Leadership practices prioritize listening, collaboration and responsiveness to employee feedback. These investments support retention through internal mobility, professional growth and long-term wellbeing. LCMC Health has earned national recognition from both Newsweek and Forbes in 2025 for cultivating an exceptional employee experience.

Laredo (Texas) Medical Center. With 326 licensed beds and the distinction of being the city’s largest hospital, Laredo Medical Center is supported by 1,200 dedicated healthcare professionals committed to providing patients and their families with a place of healing, compassion and connection. The hospital is proud of its positive workplace culture, intentionally fostered by leadership through meaningful employee recognition, team celebrations and organizationwide events. Comprehensive programs support clinical training, professional development and career advancement, including tuition reimbursement for employees pursuing their next career step. In addition, a team-based leadership development program equips director-level leaders with essential management skills that strengthen the workforce, enhance employee engagement, improve performance and reduce turnover. As a result, Laredo Medical Center had only 11.5% turnover among all hospital employees and 13% in registered nursing roles, both well below the national average.

Mass General Brigham (Boston, Mass.). The largest private employer in Massachusetts with more than 82,000 employees, Mass General Brigham is a research powerhouse with an annual research budget of more than $2 billion and the largest health system-based recipient of National Institutes of Health funding. Mass General Brigham offers a robust benefits package including an in-house employee assistance program that helps employees navigate issues impacting quality of life both inside and outside the workplace. The system is focused on building a workforce connected to the communities they serve, where all employees feel seen, heard and valued for what they bring to the organization. The system’s office of workforce enrichment supports the more than 4,000 employees participating in the 18 staff-led employee resource groups, creating spaces for employees to support each other in networking, development and building community. Mass General Brigham’s workforce and academic development programs provide an opportunity-rich environment where staff in any role, at any stage of their career, can grow their skills and access the resources they need to thrive. Mass General Brigham strengthens its recruiting pipeline through innovative community partnerships that expand career pathways, investing in local communities and preparing the next generation of healthcare leaders.

MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.). With four hospitals, over 200 sites of care and 12,000 employees, affiliated physicians and volunteers, MemorialCare continually receives accolades from national, regional and local organizations. MemorialCare Shared Services, Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers, and MemorialCare Medical Group are named among the region’s top workplaces by The Orange County Register year-after-year, along with awards for employee appreciation and training. MemorialCare conducts employee surveys and focus groups, resulting in an employee value proposition. The “Good Life” employee wellness program supplements services with an emphasis on financial, physical and mental health in a supportive environment. To enhance equitable healthcare access, an inclusion program offers employees courses and micro-learnings. The system offers a free medical assistant upskilling class for staff and community members during evening hours, making it accessible to working adults. The program helps participants secure externships at MemorialCare facilities, then encourages them to apply for open roles. A robust leadership development program called “Be Here. Be You. Belong” offers sessions aligned with MemorialCare strategic goals and “Lean and Facilitative Leadership Training” further develops management and lean skills. A climate health steering committee and employee-led “Simply Greener” sustainability squad help identify opportunities to reduce MemorialCare’s carbon footprint and lower emissions.

Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston). Memorial Hermann Health System is a nonprofit, community-owned health system that wants to improve health and create healthier communities for generations to come. Its values of community, compassion, credibility and courage shape a workplace focused on safety, innovation, inclusion and high-reliability care. Employees receive a full benefits package that includes medical, dental and vision coverage, retirement plans with up to a 6% employer match, student loan repayment, adoption assistance and paid parental leave. The system has made targeted workforce investments, including enhanced maternity and caregiving support, with 65% of employees enrolled in its maternity program engaging a nurse navigator and 92% using its pregnancy support app. Memorial Hermann has significantly strengthened retention, reducing total turnover by 37% from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2026 and cutting first-year turnover by 43%, while internal mobility reached 37%. These efforts have earned Memorial Hermann national recognition from Forbes, Newsweek, USA Today and the Houston Chronicle as a top place to work.

Mercy (Chesterfield, Mo.). Mercy’s mission-driven ministry inspires more than 50,000 caregivers across five states. Guided by values of dignity, justice, service, excellence and stewardship, Mercy hires for cultural alignment and champions inclusion, earning national recognition as a top employer for people with disabilities according to the 2025 Disability Equality Index. Mercy offers caregivers a full suite of benefits, wellness and mental health resources, tuition assistance, work-from-home opportunities and flexible scheduling through the “Mercy Works on Demand” app. In addition, caregivers facing hardship may receive financial assistance through Mercy’s crisis fund and/or receive paid time off for emergencies through a PTO donation program. Mercy fosters growth via Mercy University, mentorship opportunities and career advancement programs. The organization celebrates excellence through its robust internal recognition program. Caregivers may give back to their communities through volunteer time off and organized community activities. In addition, they may choose to participate in ambassador programs to provide the organization with feedback. Mercy also conducts twice-annual surveys, the latest one ranking Mercy above the healthcare benchmark with 81% of caregivers reporting positive or neutral views. Nationally honored by Newsweek and NRC Health for workplace innovation and patient experience, Mercy blends cutting-edge technology, such as the integration of ethical AI and automation, with compassionate care to elevate job satisfaction and health outcomes.

Methodist Health System (Dallas). Methodist Health System fosters a people-centric culture anchored in its mission to improve and save lives through high-quality care. Guided by its “SHINES” values and “Care Commitments”, Methodist prioritizes employee wellbeing, engagement and professional growth within the organization. Team members receive a highly competitive benefits package featuring health coverage, retirement matching, paid time off, wellness coaching, employee clinics and extensive mental health resources. The system is recognized for its strong investment in career development through tuition-free nursing pathways, leadership development programs and community-based workforce pipelines. Engagement and retention outcomes have shown declining turnover, high engagement survey participation and top-tier performance in comparison to national benchmarks. Employees report high levels of pride, belonging and purpose, supported by transparent leadership and continuous feedback mechanisms. The system has earned consistent recognition as an employer of choice from Glassdoor, Great Place to Work, Fortune and Press Ganey.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.). Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, founded in 1918, now encompasses six hospitals, a home health agency, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, a hospice residence and physician practices serving the Mid-South. With nearly 12,000 associates and more than 2,000 providers, the system is dedicated to enhancing the health and wellbeing of its communities through high-quality, innovative and compassionate care, regardless of socioeconomic factors. Grounded in values of service, quality, integrity, teamwork and innovation, the system provides comprehensive benefits designed to support total health, including medical, prescription, dental and vision coverage, company-paid life, short- and long-term disability and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, flexible spending accounts, and critical illness and long-term care insurance. Team members also have access to robust wellness resources such as the “myHealthyLife” wellness program, YMCA onsite fitness classes, an employee assistance program and more. Financial and lifestyle benefits include retirement savings plans with company match, tuition assistance and student loan forgiveness support, paid time off, adoption assistance and special group savings programs. The system’s culture and belonging efforts have earned national recognition, including Fortune‘s “100 Best Companies to Work For in America,” Forbes‘ “Best Employers for Women and Diversity” and “Top Hospital for Diversity” by BlackDoctor.org.

Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.). Moffitt Cancer Center is a nationally recognized cancer care and research institution with a mission to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. Its workforce culture is mission-driven, uniting clinical experts, researchers and support professionals around advancing cancer treatment and improving outcomes. Moffitt has repeatedly been recognized externally for its workplace environment: it was named one of the “Top 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation” by the National Association for Business Resources and is a Tampa Bay Times “Top Workplace,” both based on employee feedback and engagement surveys. 2025 marked a decade of the center’s inclusion on the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” list, highlighting sustained excellence in areas including compensation, benefits, work-life blend and wellness. Moffitt’s platinum level designation from the Family Friendly Workplace Tampa Bay recognizes strong family support policies, while recognition from Newsweek as one of “America’s Best Cancer Hospitals” underscores clinical excellence that reinforces pride among employees.

NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City). NYC Health + Hospitals is the nation’s largest municipal healthcare delivery system, serving more than one million patients annually across over 70 care sites in New York City’s five boroughs. With 11 acute care hospitals, five post-acute and long-term care facilities and a workforce of more than 45,000 healthcare professionals, the system is dedicated to providing high-quality care to all New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status or ability to pay. Guided by its mission to help all New Yorkers live the healthiest life possible, NYC Health + Hospitals delivers comprehensive services spanning primary care, specialty care, behavioral health, urgent care, correctional health services, home care, and MetroPlus Health Plan. Rooted in social and racial equity, the organization upholds its “ICARE” values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence, all while advancing health equity and addressing social determinants of health. Employees benefit from robust medical, dental and vision coverage, pension and retirement plans, generous paid time off and union-supported benefits where applicable. Ongoing professional development is supported through leadership academies, simulation center training, “Breakthrough” problem-solving programs and accredited continuing education in medicine, nursing and social work. Through its office of diversity and inclusion and a deep commitment to community partnership, NYC Health + Hospitals fosters an inclusive, mission-driven workplace focused on compassionate, culturally responsive care.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus, Ohio). Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s workplace centers on its mission to deliver the highest quality care to every child while advancing pediatric research and education. Its values of compassion, excellence, innovation, collaboration and inclusion are embedded into daily operations, empowering employees to speak up, collaborate across disciplines and continuously improve care delivery. The system offers team members a comprehensive benefits package that includes robust health coverage, retirement contributions, paid time off, parental and family leave, tuition assistance, student loan support and mental health resources, along with flexible scheduling and caregiver wellbeing programs. The organization prioritizes diversity and equity through employee resource groups, inclusive hiring and advancement practices, and ongoing education focused on health equity. In addition, leadership development programs, mentorship, continuing education and clearly defined internal career pathways support professional growth. Nationwide Children’s strong culture is reflected in sustained employee engagement and retention, supported by regular surveys that directly inform leadership decisions. The hospital’s workplace excellence has been nationally recognized with repeated honors from Forbes, U.S. News & World Report and a fifth consecutive Magnet designation.

Nicklaus Children’s Health System (Miami). Nicklaus Children’s Health System is guided by a mission to inspire hope and promote lifelong health while creating a healthy future for every child, with its “CREATE” values of collaboration, responsibility, empowerment, advocacy, transformation and empathy embedded into performance evaluations and daily operations. All employees participate in “iCREATE Way” culture sessions, and these values account for a significant percentage of each employee’s evaluation rating. The system offers a total rewards package that includes flexible schedules, extensive paid time off, onsite services such as a pharmacy, gym and weekly farmers’ market, retirement matching, adoption assistance and a paid time off cash-out program offered twice annually. Compensation is reviewed against market benchmarks every three years, with annual merit increases averaging 3% and incentive payouts through a systemwide “Success Sharing” program when organizational goals are met. Professional development is driven by a 70/20/10 growth model and supported through an organizational development playbook, internal career center, tuition reimbursement, leadership programs and free language learning programs. Employee engagement surveys show that 83% of departments report high engagement, with turnover consistently below statewide healthcare benchmarks, contributing to national recognition as one of Newsweek‘s “Most Loved Workplace” for four consecutive years.

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.). Northwell Health is the largest health system in New York, with more than 104,000 employees, 14,500 providers, 28 hospitals and over 1,000 care locations serving 3 million people. United by a mission to raise the standard of healthcare, the system is committed to delivering high-quality clinical care, advancing biomedical research, educating future health professionals and caring for communities regardless of ability to pay. “TeamWell”, Northwell’s comprehensive wellbeing program, supports employees and their families across seven dimensions of wellness, including emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, physical, social and spiritual. Benefits include three medical plan options with $0 copay visits to Northwell Physician Partners, up to $3,400 in annual wellbeing credits, up to $45,000 in lifetime IVF coverage, tuition reimbursement totaling $22.5 million annually, retirement contributions with 82% of participating team members projected to retire comfortably, and subsidized child care averaging $4,900 in annual savings. Additional resources range from paid parental leave of up to 22 weeks for birthing parents and up to $5,000 in home purchase assistance to mentorship programs, AI innovation tools, chaplaincy services and extensive mental health support. Northwell Health also invests in career development, workforce safety, sustainability and inclusion initiatives such as business employee resource groups.

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago). Northwestern Medicine is an integrated academic health system employing more than 42,000 team members and focused on caring for employees so they can devote themselves to patients. The organization offers a broad benefits package that includes medical, dental and pharmacy coverage, comprehensive leave programs, retirement plans, tuition assistance, student loan repayment and childcare support. Northwestern Medicine supports career development through hands-on clinical education programs that prepare individuals for allied health professions, including certified nursing assistant, medical assistant and radiography roles, with a cardiac sonography program launching in 2026. Employees are also encouraged to engage beyond the workplace through a workforce volunteer hub that connects team members to community agencies addressing health needs. In fiscal year 2025, Northwestern Medicine employees and their families donated nearly 11,000 volunteer hours. The organization was recognized by Forbes as one of Illinois’ best employers in 2025.

Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.). Novant Health has crafted a supportive, forward-thinking workplace centered on its purpose to build a healthier future through remarkable patient and team member experiences. With more than 41,000 team members, the system prioritizes wellbeing, belonging and innovation as foundational elements of its culture. Employees benefit from market-verified compensation, comprehensive health and retirement plans, paid parental leave, fertility and adoption support, and extensive mental health resources, including free teletherapy tailored for healthcare professionals. Novant Health has invested heavily in career mobility and workforce development, committing millions to tuition reimbursement, debt-free education programs and leadership development initiatives. The organization actively advances diversity and inclusion through business resource groups, equitable talent pipelines and community partnerships. Engagement and retention metrics rank among the top nationally, with nurse retention exceeding industry averages and sustained improvements in wellbeing scores. National recognition from Forbes, Newsweek, the American Medical Association and the Human Rights Campaign reinforces Novant Health’s reputation as a top place to build a healthcare career.

OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.). Committed to both its employees and the communities it serves, OSF HealthCare has over 27,000 employees across more than 170 locations, including 18 inpatient facilities. Prioritizing a human-centered, inclusive and supportive environment, the health system invests heavily in its employees by offering a wide range of total rewards, including a wellbeing program with focus on financial advice and mental health resources, educational and professional development offerings, partial-to-full tuition support and enhanced time-off benefits. The system is responsive to feedback, adjusting operations based on annual employee engagement surveys, of which scores have improved .02% over three years indicating statistically significant progress, according to Press Ganey. The system proactively addresses compensation, adjusting wages annually to reflect market trends. OSF continues to invest in workforce development, including a comprehensive upskilling and succession plan for leadership roles. Voluntary turnover is down to 10.5%, well below the state benchmark. OSF was recognized on Fortune’s “America’s Most Innovative Companies” list in 2023 and 2025, on Forbes’ inaugural “America’s Best Employers for Healthcare Professionals” list in 2025, and on Forbes’ “America’s Best-in-State Employers” list for seven consecutive years from 2018-2025.

OU Health (Oklahoma City). Oklahoma’s flagship academic health system employs more than 12,000 physicians and staff. A cultural transformation has positioned OU Health as a national leader in employee engagement, ranking among the top 1% of improvement movers in the Press Ganey database in 2025. The system continues to attract exceptional talent, with more than 160 new physicians joining In the last two years. OU Health introduced an employee incentive program that distributed performance-based bonuses to all team members. The total rewards benefits package includes market-leading compensation, 6% 401(k) matching, paid family leave and infertility benefits. The system supports education through student loan repayment for clinical roles, a leadership development framework and an annual $5,250 education benefit. The degree accelerator program, created with the University of Oklahoma College of Nursing, offers a progression pathway for nurses advancing their degrees while working. Oklahoma Magazine included OU Health as one of Oklahoma’s “Great Companies to Work For” in 2025, thanks to its outstanding workplace culture that inspires pride and purpose.

Ochsner Health (New Orleans). Ochsner Health’s mission to serve, heal, lead, educate and innovate is reflected in a workplace culture grounded in trust, inclusivity, collaboration and a “patients first” philosophy. Team members are supported through a total rewards program that includes medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off and parental leave, retirement plans, fertility and adoption assistance, tuition support, student loan assistance, and child and elder care resources. The system also prioritizes mental and financial wellbeing through confidential mental health services, peer support programs, earned wage access and unlimited financial coaching. Professional growth is encouraged through career coaching, the Ochsner Career Center and workforce development partnerships with regional academic institutions, including a nurse scholars initiative. Employee engagement ranks in the 86th percentile of Gallup’s healthcare company-level database, while overall turnover declined from 19.32% in 2023 to 16% in 2025. The system has received extensive national and regional recognition, including repeated placement on Fortune‘s “Best Workplaces in Health Care” list.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus). The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is driven by a mission to improve health in Ohio and worldwide through innovation in research, education, patient care and community engagement. Its culture is defined by the “Buckeye Spirit” values of inclusiveness, ownership, determination, innovation, empathy and sincerity, which are all embedded into leadership expectations and daily behaviors across the organization. Employees are supported by a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental and vision coverage, multiple retirement options, tuition assistance for employees and eligible dependents, and wellness incentives through the “Your Plan for Health” program. The organization promotes belonging and advancement through 10 employee resource groups, a systemwide mentorship program launched in 2022 and a free, work-time “English as a Second Language” program developed in partnership with Columbus State Community College. More than 14,000 team members participated in the 2024 experience survey, and nearly 85% reported pride in working at the medical center and nearly 86% planned to stay at least another year. These efforts have contributed to sustained improvements in engagement and a continued downward trend in staff turnover over the past five years.

Orlando (Fla.) Health. Orlando Health is a private, nonprofit integrated academic health system serving Florida, Alabama and Puerto Rico, guided by a mission to improve health and quality of life and supported by more than 41,000 team members. Its culture is anchored in the “Orlando Health Way,” emphasizing connection, communication, curiosity and commitment, while six strategic imperatives guide organizational decision-making. Team members receive benefits starting on day one, including comprehensive medical coverage, nearly five weeks of paid time off that increases with tenure, robust retirement matching, paid parental leave, fertility and adoption assistance, and extensive wellbeing resources shaped directly by employee feedback. Orlando Health has invested heavily in professional development, paying $7.4 million in tuition reimbursement in 2025, offering no-cost degree pathways through education partners and supporting student loan repayment assistance. Over 16,000 team members participated in the Glint survey, and engagement scores reached the top decile nationally among healthcare organizations. Orlando Health has earned sustained national recognition, including multiple Fortune, Glassdoor and Newsweek workplace honors.

Overlake Medical Center & Clinics (Bellevue, Wash.). Overlake Medical Center & Clinics operates with a mission to provide “compassionate care for every life” they touch, with” ICARE” values of integrity, compassion, agility, respect and engagement embedded into hiring, performance management and daily practice. The organization offers a highly competitive total rewards package, including medical, dental, vision and prescription coverage with self-only premiums as low as $0 per month, paid time off, a 403(b) retirement plan with up to a 7% match and immediate vesting, and tuition reimbursement of up to $10,000 annually. Workforce development programs include registered nurse residency and transition programs, a medical assistant apprenticeship, leadership academy and free access to extensive online learning resources. The system boasts an 84% participation rate in the most recent Glint survey and consistent top-quartile engagement scores, particularly in culture, collaboration and career opportunity. Retention has steadily improved since its Covid-era peak, with overall turnover trending at 18.5% for fiscal year 2026 compared to 23.4% in fiscal year 2022, and registered nurse turnover declining from 24.7% to 18.5%.

PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.). PeaceHealth is a nonprofit Catholic health system serving communities across Washington, Oregon and Alaska, employing approximately 16,000 caregivers. The organization supports whole-person team member wellbeing through its “Nurture360” program, which offers comprehensive benefits including mental health resources, tuition reimbursement and professional development support. In 2024, PeaceHealth was named the “No. 1 Healthiest Employer in Washington” for organizations with 5,000 or more employees, making it the sixth consecutive year the system earned the top ranking from Healthiest Employer thanks to its leadership commitment, participation and health outcomes. PeaceHealth has also ranked among the “Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America” and No. 1 on the Portland Business Journal‘s list of “Oregon’s Healthiest Employers,” showing its sustained investment in caregiver engagement and support.

Penn Medicine (Philadelphia). Penn Medicine supports more than 50,000 faculty and staff through a culture that prioritizes professional fulfillment, growth and wellbeing as foundational to high-quality patient care. As the nation’s first medical school and one of the world’s leading academic medical centers, Penn Medicine combines clinical excellence, research leadership and education to create meaningful career opportunities across disciplines. Employees are supported through competitive salaries, paid time off, retirement benefits, tuition assistance and professional development programs that encourage long-term growth. Penn Medicine teams continue to drive groundbreaking innovation, including advances in CAR T-cell therapy and mRNA vaccine technology, reinforcing pride and purpose across the workforce. The organization’s commitment to community engagement is reflected in its “CAREs” grant program, which has awarded more than $1.4 million to over 1,000 employee-led volunteer initiatives. As Philadelphia’s largest employer and a $12.5 billion enterprise, Penn Medicine offers employees the opportunity to contribute to work that shapes the future of medicine while serving communities across the region.

Phoenix Children’s. Phoenix Children’s provides employees with a mission-driven workplace where more than 8,000 team members are united around advancing hope, healing and exceptional care for children and families. Leadership prioritizes employee wellbeing as a strategic imperative, investing in physical, emotional, financial and social support to strengthen engagement and patient outcomes. The organization offers a strong benefits package, including comprehensive health coverage, a 401(k) with a 100% match up to 4%, tuition assistance, adoption support, childcare discounts and extensive wellness resources. Employees also have access to a dedicated wellness center, concierge-style wellbeing programs, free biometric screenings, mental health tools such as Headspace, and opportunities for social connection and recognition. Phoenix Children’s is committed to diversity and leadership development, reflected in strong representation of women in clinical leadership roles and structured programs such as a selective leadership academy and an annual leadership summit. Workforce stability is strong, with an 82% retention rate in 2025 and 87% of employees reporting they like working at the organization. Phoenix Children’s has been repeatedly recognized among the “Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America” according to Healthiest Employers, and continues to earn national distinction for both workplace culture and pediatric care excellence.

Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.). Prisma Health operates with a purpose to inspire health, serve with compassion and be the difference, shaping a workplace designed to support team members both as caregivers and as members of the communities they serve. The organization offers a broad benefits portfolio emphasizing choice and lifestyle support, including medical, dental and vision coverage, retirement plans, paid time off, parental leave and tuition assistance. “LiveWell @ Prisma Health” supports emotional, financial and physical wellbeing through coaching, wellness challenges and work-life resources. Professional development is a priority, with access to LinkedIn Learning, leadership conferences, career coaching and more than 70 residency and fellowship programs. Engagement remains high, with greater than 80% participation in annual surveys for four consecutive years and 2025 engagement scores exceeding industry benchmarks by 14.7 points. Prisma Health’s culture and workforce investments have earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, the American Heart Association and Aetna for workplace wellbeing and innovation.

Renown Health (Reno, Nev.). Acting on employee feedback, Renown Health leadership established the culture crew, an entry-level stakeholder group, to help create a people-first approach to a healthy work culture. Renown created a new strategic plan, mission, vision and values that ensure every meeting, metric and decision meet the needs of Renown’s 8,000 physicians and caregivers. Retirement benefits help retain long-term employees, rest-and-recuperation strategies encourage work-life balance, and financial and educational resources sustain happy, high-performing teams. In the employee “pulse” survey, 74% responded and 84% indicated that they are engaged with their work. Voluntary turnover is down significantly. Renown pays for volunteer opportunities totaling four hours each quarter and matches up to $1,000 for service on nonprofit organization boards. “Celebrate Amazing” events honor service milestones, top talent and women of achievement. Community support initiatives encourage employees to attend community events at a discount. Free financial wellbeing programs offer salary-linked loans allowing employees to access affordable credit they can repay through their salary, helping pay down existing debt or avoid high-interest credit cards. Donor-supported funds allow employees who are suffering personal financial catastrophes pay their bills. Educational assistance reimbursement and student loan repayment are available, and employees may invest in a 529 college savings plan. Listed as a Best Place for Working Parents, the family-friendly employer also offers discounted, onsite childcare and adult care assistance.

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health. Rochester Regional Health is an integrated health system serving communities across Western New York and the Finger Lakes, employing thousands across nine hospitals and a broad network of clinical, senior, behavioral and laboratory services. Its purpose is to uplift humanity through caring for its community, which is lived through values such as “Care Like Family” and “Serve as One,” fostering a culture of collaboration, compassion and meaningful work. The organization supports team members with a comprehensive benefits package that includes multiple health plan options, tuition assistance, student loan support and a systemwide wellbeing framework spanning physical, emotional, mental and financial health. Professional growth is prioritized through leadership development programs, internal mobility consultations and workforce pipeline initiatives such as AdvanceU, EmpowerU and youth apprenticeship programs. In 2025, registered nurse voluntary turnover across five Finger Lakes hospitals averaged 14.5%, outperforming industry benchmarks, while reliance on contingent nursing labor declined by 37%. Rochester Regional Health has earned national recognition from Newsweek as a top workplace and has demonstrated how a purpose-driven culture supports engagement, retention and high-quality care.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.). Roswell Park has been recognized by Forbes as one of the top three employers in New York state, along with best for healthcare professionals, for company culture, for women, and a top midsize employer. The results were based on surveys covering work culture, benefits and belonging. Career pathways and growth opportunities are plentiful, with pipeline programs both within the cancer center and in collaboration with outside partners including colleges and universities, the Urban League, the City of Buffalo and numerous local agencies. Overall and in high-demand segments like nursing retention are significantly higher than national averages. More than 20% of employees have a tenure of 15 or more years. A dedicated resiliency initiative brings additional support for staff, from workshops, retreats and interactive exercises to “recharge rooms” across the campus. These efforts help Roswell Park stand out both regionally but nationally. Since 2021, Roswell Park has been recognized by the American Medical Association as a “Joy in Medicine” organization for its dedicated commitment to the wellbeing and the professional fulfillment of its team members. The cancer center’s “exceptional” rating from the National Cancer Institute last year is a point of pride for the 4,000-plus team members, who dedicate themselves to the inspiring mission of eliminating cancer’s grip on humanity. A “Roswell CARES” program coordinates volunteer opportunities, and an array of employee networking and resource groups help team members to find communities of comfort and support.

Rush University System for Health (Chicago). Rush University System for Health is driven by a mission to improve health through integrated patient care, education, research and community partnerships, supported by a vision to transform healthcare nationally. Its workplace culture is grounded in the “Rush Promise” and “ICARE” values of innovation, collaboration, accountability, respect and excellence, which are embedded into leadership expectations, recognition and performance practices. Employees are supported through a robust total rewards program that includes competitive compensation, comprehensive health coverage, retirement matching up to 6%, paid time off, and extensive financial and mental health resources. “Rush Wellness,” founded in 2020, provides free unlimited psychotherapy, coaching and resilience programming, with therapy utilization increasing from 6,460 visits in 2024 to more than 8,000 visits in 2025. Engagement scores improved from 68% to 72% year over year, while voluntary turnover declined systemwide to approximately 12.6%, well below prior levels. Rush has earned national recognition for disability inclusion and physician wellbeing.

SSM Health (St. Louis). SSM Health is a Catholic, nonprofit health system rooted in a 153-year legacy of compassion, dignity and service, guided by a healing mission. Its values of compassion, respect, excellence, stewardship and community shape a workplace that emphasizes purpose, belonging and care for the whole person. Team members receive a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, parental and bereavement leave, adoption assistance, retirement plans and wellness resources through an employee assistance program. Professional development is supported through tuition reimbursement, tuition discounts, leadership programs and clinical ladder pathways across acute, ambulatory and post-acute settings. SSM Health emphasizes employee voice and engagement through regular feedback surveys and transparent dialogue focused on work-life balance and wellbeing. The organization has earned national recognition from Newsweek for workplace culture, belonging, job starters and women, reinforcing its reputation as an employer committed to employee growth and fulfillment.

Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Sanford Health builds a purpose-driven workplace around its mission to transform the healthcare experience for rural communities, supporting 55,000 employees who serve more than 2 million patients across the nation’s heartland. As the nation’s leading rural health system, Sanford Health emphasizes meaningful work, connection to community impact, and innovation that improves access and outcomes in underserved regions. The organization’s employee experience strategy centers on culture, leadership development and forward-thinking recruitment to create a supportive, growth-oriented environment. Engagement outcomes reflect this focus, with overall employee engagement doubling since 2021 and ranking in the top quartile nationally for meaningful work. The system also prioritizes clinician wellbeing through initiatives such as a systemwide ambient listening pilot, which reported significant improvements in job satisfaction, reduced mental strain and increased intent to remain in practice. The system’s commitment to workforce development is further demonstrated through robust graduate medical education, training more than 400 residents and fellows annually. National recognition includes the American Medical Association “Joy in Medicine” distinction, a “Platinum Bell Seal” from Mental Health America and veteran-focused workplace honors.

Santa Rosa Medical Center (Milton, Fla). With nearly 700 associates and volunteers and more than 200 physicians on staff, this full-service, 129-bed hospital plays a vital role in helping people across Santa Rosa County stay healthy. Voluntary turnover rates are at 8% for registered nurses and 8.9% for all hospital employees, both well below the national average. This success in low turnover rates is aided by a number of workforce programs that support clinical training, professional development, and tuition reimbursement for employees pursuing their next career step. Student loan refinancing, debt repayment and coverage for job-related certifications are also provided. Employees are actively engaged in community events, reinforcing a strong culture of caring and fostering pride across the organization, including a Leapfrog grade of “A” in the most recent reporting period. Support for the future healthcare workforce includes training the next generation of medical professionals through affiliations with the University of West Florida’s School of Nursing Program and being a “Project Search” internship site.

Scripps Health (San Diego). Scripps Health is transforming care in San Diego by combining advanced technology, including state-of-the-art imaging, diagnostics, telemedicine services and minimally invasive procedures, with a steadfast commitment to patient-centered, whole-person care. Guided by compassion, Scripps pairs innovation with personalized treatments and preventive screenings designed to improve outcomes while respecting each patient’s values. The organization invests in workforce development through a leadership academy and specialty training programs, scholarships and tuition reimbursement, and peer-driven initiatives such as employee-led huddles and the “RISE” peer support program for work-related stressors. Its belonging council and collaborative for health equity advance workforce inclusion and community health equity, while ongoing investments support underserved populations, seniors and unhoused community members. Benefits include market-competitive pay, paid time off, a retirement plan with matching and annual contributions, savings options, comprehensive medical, dental and vision coverage, telemedicine and on-site employee care centers. Additional support ranges from the employee-funded crisis program and flexible work schedules to childcare resources, mental health services, recognition awards and continuing education opportunities.

Sentara Health (Virginia Beach, Va.). Sentara Health is a nonprofit integrated health system guided by a 130-year mission to “improve health every day,” a purpose reflected in its commitment to community impact, workforce engagement and equitable care. Employees are supported by a comprehensive benefits package that includes multiple medical plan options with employer HSA contributions, retirement plans with matching and non-elective contributions, paid parental leave, and extensive wellness and family support programs. The system actively promotes belonging and development through employee resource groups with more than 2,000 active members, leadership pipeline programs, and work-based learning initiatives for students and transitioning service members. Employees are extremely engaged, with an 86% participation rate in the most recent enterprise survey and 95% of employees reporting that their work is meaningful. Volunteerism and community service are central to the culture, with more than 1,040 employees contributing approximately 4,000 volunteer hours by the end of 2024. Sentara has earned multiple Newsweek and Forbes recognitions for culture, inclusion, mental wellbeing and workplace excellence.

Sharp HealthCare (San Diego). Sharp HealthCare cultivates a workplace rooted in its mission to improve the health of those it serves and its vision to be the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care. The organization prioritizes team member experience alongside patient care, offering a holistic benefits package that includes comprehensive medical, dental and vision coverage, generous paid time off, retirement plans and extensive wellness programming. Employees benefit from tuition-free education options, built-in career pathways, residency and internship programs, and leadership development initiatives such as a nursing leadership academy, which has supported more than 140 emerging leaders. The system actively advances diversity, equity and inclusion through systemwide policies, employee alliances, community engagement and repeated recognition as an “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader” by the Human Rights Campaign. Engagement data reflects a strong culture, with a 2025 engagement index in the 73rd percentile, safety scores above the 90th percentile and an overall retention rate of 92.6%. The system’s workplace excellence has been recognized nationally by Forbes, Newsweek, the San Diego Union-Tribune and multiple equity-focused organizations.

St. Luke’s University Health Network (Bethlehem, Pa.). Founded in 1872, St. Luke’s University Health Network is a fully integrated, nonprofit system with more than 23,000 employees across 16 hospital campuses and 350 outpatient sites, making it the Lehigh Valley’s largest employer. Its mission prioritizes caring for all patients regardless of ability to pay, improving community health and educating the next generation of healthcare professionals, shaping a workplace centered on service, access and continuous improvement. St. Luke’s is a major teaching institution, offering more than 60 accredited graduate medical education programs and training over 550 residents and fellows annually, alongside nursing and allied health pathways that support approximately 3,300 learners each year. Employees are supported by comprehensive medical, dental and vision benefits, voluntary offerings such as fertility and pet insurance, and an embedded wellness team that provides evidence-based programs including free one-on-one health coaching. Engagement is consistently strong, with employee survey results placing the organization in the top decile nationally for engagement. Strengths include pride, inclusion and a discrimination-free environment. St. Luke’s culture of care is further reinforced through its “Caring for Our Own” program, which provides financial assistance to employees facing crises.

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care. Stanford Health Care is a world-class academic health system recognized for clinical excellence and innovation, where employees are empowered to advance patient care and research in a culture grounded in respect, collaboration and connection. The organization’s “C-I-CARE” philosophy centers on “connect with me, introduce yourself, communicate well, ask and address needs, respect privacy, exit courteously,” and is integrated into everyday practice to guide meaningful engagement among team members and with patients. The system offers a competitive total rewards package, including employee assistance programs and financial wellness resources. The system supports professional growth through tuition assistance, continuing education and its dedicated Stanford Center for Education and Professional Development and Leadership Academy. The Healthcare Equality Index 2024 designated Stanford Health Care as an “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equity Leader” and the 2025 Disability Index recognized the system as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” The academic health system has a variety of employee resource groups, including for women, working parents, LatinX, LGBTQIA+ and allies.

Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital. Stony Brook University Hospital operates within an academic medical environment focused on transforming lives through scientific discovery, education and healthcare. Employees are supported by a comprehensive benefits package that includes coverage through the New York State Empire Plan, fully paid dental and vision benefits, generous paid time off, and access to both a defined benefit pension plan and a defined contribution retirement option. Professional development is delivered through structured leadership and education programs, including the leadership development academy for non-supervisory staff and the required “LEAD” program for leaders with direct reports. Systemwide education on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging reinforces inclusive leadership and culturally responsive care. Engagement scores improved between 2023 and 2025, moving the organization from the 40th to the 50th percentile nationally, even as peer averages declined. Stony Brook University Hospital has earned recognition from Healthgrades, U.S. News & World Report and the Human Rights Campaign for excellence in clinical care, sustainability and workplace inclusion.

Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.). Sutter Health is committed to being the best place to work, practice and receive care. The system’s work is grounded in a purpose-driven culture that actively aligns individuals, teams and the organization. Guided by its mission of caring for patients first and people always, Sutter fosters a workplace where collaboration, curiosity and compassion enable meaningful careers and exceptional care. Nearly 80,000 employees, physicians and clinicians across California are supported by comprehensive total rewards that prioritize physical, emotional, financial and social wellbeing, along with robust learning and career pathway opportunities at every level. In 2025, employee engagement reached record highs, with 90% of team members, equaling more than 52,000 voices, participating in Sutter’s “Experience of Work” survey, and 86% recommending Sutter as a great place to work. Reflecting its strong culture and commitment to its people, Sutter reduced overall turnover to 9.8%, with nursing turnover at 8.4%. Sutter continues to invest in inclusion, belonging and leadership development while expanding access to care statewide. The organization has earned national recognition from Forbes, Fast Company, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report for its culture, innovation and commitment to its people.

TMC Health (Tucson, Ariz.). TMC Health operates under a “People First, Always” philosophy, guiding its mission to deliver exceptional, compassionate care while creating a supportive and empowering workplace. The organization’s culture emphasizes kindness, teamwork, curiosity and speaking up, reinforcing psychological safety and collaboration across teams. Team members receive a competitive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision and prescription coverage, accident and critical illness insurance, and a 401(k) plan with a 50% employer match on deferrals up to 6% of compensation. TMC Health also offers tuition reimbursement of up to $6,500 annually, with a $16,000 lifetime maximum, to support continued education and career growth. Employee retention outperforms national benchmarks, with a current turnover rate of 16.55% compared to the national average of 18.3%, alongside positive gains in survey responses related to respect and employee advocacy. TMC Health’s people-centered culture and performance earned recognition on Forbes‘ 2024 “America’s Best-In-State Employers” list.

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital. Tampa General Hospital fosters a high-performing, supportive workplace guided by its mission to heal, teach, innovate and care for everyone, every day. Leadership prioritizes authenticity, kindness, transparency and vulnerability to create psychological safety and a strong sense of belonging across its nearly 15,000 team members and physicians. Employees benefit from a comprehensive and evolving benefits package that includes flexible scheduling, robust wellness resources, virtual behavioral health access, family support programs, and expanded maternity and parental benefits. Professional growth is deeply embedded through initiatives such as the People Development Institute, leadership academies, and structured career ladders for clinical and nonclinical roles. Engagement metrics consistently exceed national benchmarks, with the organization ranking in the 92nd percentile for engagement among academic health systems in 2025. Tampa General has also achieved measurable reductions in turnover and vacancies while significantly expanding its workforce. Tampa General has garnered repeated national honors from Forbes and Newsweek.

Tennova Healthcare (Franklin, Tenn.). Tennova Healthcare is a network of five acute care hospitals in the Knoxville region, fostering an environment where employees are celebrated and supported in their quest to provide high-quality patient care. In 2025, two Tennova hospitals achieved voluntary turnover rates for all hospital employees and registered nurses well below the national average. Generous benefits and robust development opportunities across the network include student loan refinancing and repayment assistance, expanded tuition support for employees pursuing advanced education, and coverage for job-related certifications and licensures. The internal medicine residency program and on- campus nursing school, in collaboration with Jersey College of Nursing, is actively preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals. In 2024, two Tennova Healthcare hospitals received the “TNCPE Excellence Award,” the highest honor from the Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence.

Texas Children’s Hospital (Houston). One of the world’s leading pediatric and women’s health systems with 5 million annual patient encounters, Texas Children’s over 16,000 employees are united by a mission to advance care for children and women with clinical excellence, education and research. It consistently ranks as Texas’ top pediatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report and for workplace excellence by Forbes and Austin American-Statesman. Its culture is grounded in “HEART” values of humility, excellence, accountability, respect and trust, reinforced by engagement, leadership development and recognition. In 2025, nearly all team members participated in the “HEART In Action” values initiative that earned it Brandon Hall “Group Gold Excellence Award” for teamwork and collaboration. Over 90% of employees and affiliated providers participated in an annual engagement survey. Over 90% said work they do makes a real difference. Magnet designated since 2003, over 4,600 nurses were honored by a Texas news outlet for exceptional bedside leadership and compassionate care. To strengthen clinical leadership, it partners with Rice University business executive education for a physician leadership program, preparing emerging physician leaders to drive system strategy, change and performance. It invests in its team with health, financial and family-supported benefits, fully employer-funded pension, paid parental leave, fertility support and wellbeing programs. In the past year, it reduced turnover by 4% with rates below industry benchmarks. Nearly twice as many leaders are promoted internally as hired externally. Over 1,400 team members served 20 years or more.

Texas Health Resources (Arlington). Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system guided by a mission to improve the health of the communities it serves and a vision centered on a lifetime of health and wellbeing. Its culture is anchored in the Texas Health Promise, “Individuals Caring for Individuals, Together,” and values of respect, integrity, compassion and excellence that shape daily interactions and leadership behaviors. Team members receive a comprehensive benefits package supporting physical, financial and mental wellbeing, including salary-tiered medical premiums, retirement plans with increasing employer match, tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, and extensive wellness and mental health resources. The organization advances diversity and growth through inclusive recruitment, pipeline and apprenticeship programs that have graduated more than 900 participants, along with leadership development and mentorship programs supporting more than 400 mentor connections. Employee engagement and retention are strong, with 87.8% annualized retention and 89.2% voluntary retention as of December 2025, exceeding regional benchmarks. Engagement survey results show 91% of employees would recommend Texas Health as a great place to work.

Tidelands Health (Georgetown, S.C.). Tidelands Health is a nonprofit health system united by a mission to help people live better lives through better health, serving the fast-growing coastal South Carolina region. The organization supports approximately 2,500 physicians, employees and volunteer partners known as “Team Tidelands,” who are aligned around a culture of inclusion, teamwork and service. Team members receive a customizable total rewards program that includes competitive pay, generous paid time off, multiple health insurance options, mental health resources such as “Caring for the Caregiver,” wellness programming and a comprehensive recognition platform. Professional development is prioritized through the McRoy and Jo Skipper Initiative for Learning and Teaching, which provides scholarships, tuition assistance, a leadership academy in partnership with a local university and structured career advancement programs. Workforce pipeline initiatives include a scholars program, which guarantees jobs to participating high school graduates, and a new education center with a simulation lab supporting nursing students at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital. Tidelands Health continues to demonstrate strong retention, with many team members building decades-long careers and referring family and friends to join the organization.

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.). Trinity Health is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit, faith-based health care systems, comprising 133,000 colleagues and more than 38,900 physicians and clinicians. In fiscal year 2025, the system invested $2.9 billion in community benefit, charity care and other programs. Guided by its mission to serve together as a compassionate and transforming healing presence, Trinity Health advances health equity by addressing social, economic and environmental barriers to care, including a five-year, $16 million initiative to support evidence-based strategies that advance health and racial equity. Its core values of reverence, commitment to those experiencing poverty, safety, justice, stewardship and integrity shape a culture focused on dignity, sustainability and accountability. Trinity Health’s total rewards program supports colleagues through comprehensive medical, dental and vision coverage, retirement savings with employer match, tuition reimbursement, mental wellbeing services, adoption assistance and flexible paid time off. The system is anchored by its “Live Your Whole Life” wellbeing strategy spanning spiritual, mental, social, vocational, emotional, physical and financial dimensions.

UAB Health System (Birmingham, Ala.). UAB Health System fosters a high-performing, inclusive workplace grounded in its commitment to delivering life-changing care with compassion and excellence. Its core values of “always care, own it, do right and work together” are all deeply embedded into daily operations, reinforcing accountability, teamwork and empathy across roles. Employees benefit from a comprehensive and competitive benefits package that includes flexible scheduling, generous paid time off, paid parental and living donor leave, industry-leading health plans and a 403(b) with employer match. The system stands out for its robust education and career development offerings, including 100% tuition assistance at UAB, extensive leadership development programs and clearly defined clinical and nonclinical career ladders. Engagement and retention metrics reflect a strong employee experience, with high participation in engagement surveys, declining turnover and an average tenure exceeding seven years. Team members consistently cite meaningful work, career growth opportunities and organizational reputation as key drivers of satisfaction. Repeated recognition from Newsweek, Healthgrades and Magnet underscores UAB Health System’s position as a premier place to work in academic medicine.

UCI Health (Orange, Calif.). UCI Health is Orange County’s only academic healthcare system, guided by its mission to discover, teach and heal while delivering personalized, leading-edge care. Its values were refreshed in 2025 and shaped by employee input. They emphasize embracing human moments, owning excellence and building tomorrow together, reinforcing a culture of shared purpose and accountability. Team members are supported by a comprehensive benefits portfolio that includes robust health and retirement plans, paid time off, legal services, wellness programming and access to a systemwide “Whole Person Wellness” program. UCI Health advances diversity through a CEO-led diversity, equity and inclusion Council, mandatory implicit bias training for hiring managers, and repeated recognition from the Human Rights Campaign’s Healthcare Equality Index, with perfect scores in multiple categories. Professional growth is supported through a minimum of 40 hours of paid education time annually for full-time employees, unlimited access to Udemy learning resources, and structured leadership development programs for team leaders and senior executives. Employee perception surveys show strong alignment with the mission, with co-workers citing job stability, benefits and work-life flexibility as the top reasons they remain at UCI Health, which has also earned multiple Forbes workplace recognitions.

UCLA Health (Los Angeles). UCLA Health is one of the most comprehensive and advanced healthcare systems in the world, uniting the UCLA Hospital System and the David Geffen School of Medicine to deliver state-of-the-art patient care, advance research discoveries and train future generations of health professionals. For 36 consecutive years, its hospitals have earned a place on the U.S. News & World Report national honor roll, and in 2025 UCLA Health was ranked No. 1 in both California and Los Angeles. Guided by a commitment to excellence in every patient encounter, the organization also champions a culture of respect, inclusion and innovation through its talent acquisition and workforce initiatives. UCLA Health has been recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Employers for Healthcare Professionals” for 2025 and named among “America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces” by Best Practice Institute from 2023–2025. As part of the University of California system, employees receive a competitive benefits package that includes comprehensive health and welfare plans, paid vacation and holidays, family care resources, retirement and pension plans, and optional savings opportunities, with benefits portability across UC campuses.

UCSF Health (San Francisco). UCSF Health is a leading academic health system where mission and values shape both patient outcomes and workplace culture. Anchored in its vision “to be the best provider of health care services, the best place to work and the best environment for teaching and research,” UCSF Health encourages a collaborative environment where professionalism, respect, integrity, diversity and excellence are lived values. The organization promotes a broad spectrum of employee recognition programs including the “PRIDE Experience Awards,” which celebrate individuals and teams across multiple categories who consistently demonstrate core values, and a range of additional award programs designed to recognize exceptional contributions. The system also runs annual engagement surveys that inform action plans aimed at improving workplace engagement, accountability and wellbeing, reflecting a strategic focus on listening to staff and responding to their feedback. Internal recognition programs and diversity-focused resource groups underscore efforts to foster belonging and appreciation across roles. The system’s benefits and human resources programs support whole-person wellbeing, professional development and inclusion initiatives that contribute to a dynamic workplace culture.

UNC Health Southeastern (Lumberton, N.C.). UNC Health Southeastern is guided by a mission centered on exceptional care, safety and compassion, supported by values that emphasize teamwork, accountability and community connection in a rural, family-oriented environment. Team members benefit from a comprehensive and affordable benefits package that includes health, dental, vision and life insurance, disability coverage, a 403(b) retirement plan and a broad selection of voluntary benefits, all offered without premium increases for five consecutive years. Additional benefits include 100% coverage at local network clinics, wellness incentives through the “Healthy Living 4 Life” program, improved paid time off accruals and two new holidays added for 2026. The organization supports professional growth through scholarships, conference sponsorships, nurse and medical residency programs, leadership development initiatives and partnerships with regional educational institutions. Employee engagement has strengthened significantly, with a 96% participation rate in the most recent survey and an improvement of more than 20 percentile points year over year, alongside a 5% reduction in turnover over three years. As the largest employer in its county, UNC Health Southeastern has doubled its minimum salary in five years and fosters a culture rooted in “friends and family caring for friends and family.”

UR Medicine Thompson Health (Canandaigua, N.Y.). UR Medicine Thompson Health builds its workplace culture around a community-first legacy and a mission to continuously improve the health of the Finger Lakes region, reinforced by “The Thompson Way” ethos of positivity, accountability and shared purpose. The organization empowers associates to lead improvements through cross-department “Do It Groups” and individual “Just Do Its,” driving practical innovations that support both patient care and caregiver wellbeing. The system offers robust benefits for full- and part-time associates, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, tuition assistance, professional development fees, an employee assistance program, employer-seeded HSAs, and a 403(b) match up to 6% plus an additional 1% employer contribution regardless of participation. To keep coverage affordable, the system is covering 85% of a $1.2 million premium increase in 2026 and provides biometric screenings and virtual wellness groups with incentives, earning associates and spouses $67,050 in 2025 through participation. The system advances inclusion through LGBTQ+ education and “Safe Space” trainings, Pride participation, and continued work tied to the Human Rights Campaign’s Healthcare Equality Index, while also investing in career mobility via education funds, residency programs, and targeted support for certifications and conference attendance. Employee turnover decreased from 23% to 21% in 2025, average tenure reached 5.9 years, and internal mobility included 231 associates moving into new roles, complemented by high-volume peer recognition. The system’s workplace excellence has been validated through a fifth consecutive Magnet designation, 2025 “Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health” from Mental Health America, and a “Silver Well Workplace Award” from Wellness Alliance.

UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.). UVA Health cultivates a purpose-driven workplace centered on its mission to transform health and inspire hope for Virginians and beyond. Guided by “ASPIRE” values emphasizing accountability, stewardship, professionalism, integrity, respect and empathy, the organization fosters a culture of trust, excellence and collaboration. Employees receive a robust benefits package featuring competitive health coverage, strong retirement contributions, generous paid time off, education assistance, paid parental leave and comprehensive wellbeing programs. UVA Health invests heavily in workforce development through initiatives such as “Earn While You Learn,” leadership institutes, career coaching and burnout-reduction programs that reduce administrative burden and elevate employee voice. Retention outcomes are among the best nationally, with voluntary turnover well below industry averages and significant reductions in reliance on travel nurses. Engagement remains strong, demonstrated by high participation in faculty and staff surveys and transparent dialogue with leadership. UVA Health has earned broad national recognition from U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek, Forbes and the Magnet program, reinforcing the system’s reputation as a leading public academic health system and employer.

UW Health (Madison, Wis.). UW Health advances health without compromise through service, scholarship, science and social responsibility, guided by values that include excellence, compassion, integrity, respect and diversity. Its “UW Health Way” framework empowers employees through respect for people, continuous improvement and real-time management, creating a culture where staff are encouraged to improve care every day. Employees benefit from a comprehensive total rewards program that includes competitive pay, health and dental insurance, paid parental leave, adoption assistance, retirement plans and flexible work options. UW Health is a national leader in workforce development, offering registered apprenticeship programs, tuition assistance through Guild, and the nation’s first registered apprenticeship degree programs for registered nurses and respiratory therapists. Engagement remains strong, with 82% participation in the 2025 engagement survey and nursing turnover as low as 10.1% in Wisconsin. These investments have earned UW Health repeated recognition from Forbes, U.S. News & World Report and the Human Rights Campaign as a top employer and an inclusive workplace.

UW Medicine (Seattle). As part of the University of Washington, UW Medicine’s 33,000 employees contribute to its mission to improve the health of the public while benefiting from a range of programs to support their professional development and personal wellbeing. An annual workforce survey helps to identify opportunities to increase engagement and decrease turnover, as well as to measure progress from year to year. Based on nearly 13,000 participants in the most recent survey, overall staff engagement increased to 4.06 on a 5-point scale, with 73% of employees reporting being engaged or highly engaged. Employee feedback has also led to the development of a new leader pathway that enables managers to be more effective early in their role and a career development hub that offers employees tools, templates and personalized guidance to help them define and pursue career goals. To support physician and staff wellbeing, UW Medicine created the role of chief wellbeing officer in 2021, with resources for expanded mental health counseling, peer support programs and workshops on resilience, stress management, and compassion for oneself and others. Additional employee benefits include participation in the University of Washington’s “The Whole U” program for wellness, learning and connection. The Whole U supports the UW community with programs, events and resources that nurture physical, mental, financial and social wellbeing. Employees also have access to the 24/7 Washington State employee assistance program for comprehensive support for life events and challenges.

UMass Memorial Health (Worcester, Mass.). UMass Memorial Health advances a mission to improve the health of Central New England by building a workplace where frontline voices drive continuous improvement, equity and shared accountability. Through its Lean management system, the organization has implemented more than 200,000 frontline-generated ideas, embedding daily problem-solving into how work is designed and reinforcing a culture of respect and psychological safety. Caregivers receive comprehensive benefits including medical, dental and vision coverage, generous paid time off and leave programs, and broad wellness resources, all backed by an estimated $500 million annual investment in benefits. A differentiator is its student loan and educational assistance program, which pairs tuition reimbursement and student loan repayment with hands-on support for public service loan forgiveness, while also offering upfront tuition assistance through earn-and-learn programs to remove financial barriers for frontline caregivers. The system’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy is operationalized through targeted recruitment, community connection and tailored pathway programs with tools such as flexible scheduling, laptop lending, career coaching and case management to help employees advance. The workplace sees long-tenured teams and recognizes caregivers with over 40 years of service. The system has seen measurable engagement gains over time, from first-percentile performance to approximately the 80th percentile compared to regional peers. The organization is also launching an AI readiness initiative in 2026 that includes foundational learning for all staff and advanced training for leaders and improvement experts. The system has earned multiple recent workplace recognitions, including a platinum-level “Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health” from Mental Health America and a slate of Newsweek and Forbes honors.

UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa). UnityPoint Health is a Midwest-based health system serving metropolitan and rural communities with more than 33,000 team members, including over 11,000 nursing-related roles and 1,100 physicians and providers. Its mission to improve the health of the people and communities it serves is reinforced by its vision of “best outcome, every patient, every time” and its organizationwide “FOCUS” values, which guide collaboration, accountability and innovation across all locations. Team members are supported through a comprehensive total rewards program that includes medical, dental and vision coverage, retirement savings options, paid time off and flexible benefits tailored to different life stages. UnityPoint Health actively promotes belonging and growth through “CommUNITY Networks,” leadership development programs and career pathways, including grant-funded career pathways programs that helped more than 200 graduates move into new roles in 2024. 77% of employees participated in the 2025 annual survey, with the system earning favorable scores in pride, motivation and intent to stay, alongside historically low vacancy rates of 6.8% overall and 8.6% in nursing. The organization has been recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Employers by State.”

University Hospitals (Cleveland). University Hospitals is guided by its mission of healing, teaching and discovering, which shapes a workplace that blends compassionate care with academic learning and innovation. Its vision of “advancing the science of health and the art of compassion” reinforces a culture where clinical excellence and human connection are equally valued. The system’s values of service excellence, integrity, compassion, belonging and trust are reinforced through recognition efforts like “Kindness Matters” and the “UH Appreciates” platform. Caregivers are supported by a comprehensive total rewards program that includes health coverage, paid time off, family-building benefits, retirement options like a fully funded pension plan, and holistic wellbeing resources. Professional growth is supported through “Earn & Learn” pathways, tuition assistance, leadership development offerings, and employee resource groups that create community and mentorship opportunities. Engagement and retention results reflect this focus, with 2025 survey participation reaching 78% and engagement scoring 84%, alongside year-over-year turnover improvements.

University of Iowa Health Care (Iowa City). University of Iowa Health Care’s mission of “changing medicine, changing lives” has developed a workplace where employees are connected to statewide impact through patient care, education, research and community health improvement. Its “WE CARE” values of welcoming, excellence, collaboration, accountability, respect and empowerment reinforce an environment where every voice is heard and teams are supported in professional growth. UI Health Care offers comprehensive benefits including health and dental coverage, life and disability insurance, flexible spending accounts, generous sick and vacation accruals, employee discounts, and two retirement plan options with immediate 100% vesting and strong employer contributions. At least 80% of health insurance premiums are covered, and eligible dual-employee families may qualify for the “double spouse credit,” providing family health and dental coverage at little to no cost depending on plan selection. As an academic medical center, the system supports ongoing development through extensive continuing education across multiple professions via joint accreditation, alongside nursing-specific programming such as tuition and certification reimbursement, nurse residency, and an experienced nurse fellowship. Workplace performance has been recognized with top 10 placement on Forbes‘ “America’s Best Employers by State” lists in 2024 and 2025, and the system was ranked the No. 1 “most humanizing” healthcare brand in the U.S. in both 2024 and 2025 according to Monigle. Engagement and retention trends are positive, with a 2025 survey showing improved engagement scores that exceeded organizational targets and overall retention rising to nearly 90%. The system also invests in reducing administrative burden and supporting clinician wellbeing, including technology initiatives that help improve provider satisfaction.

University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore). The University of Maryland Medical System is driven by a mission centered on compassionate, high-quality care, community commitment, healthcare transformation and discovery-based medicine, shaping a workplace focused on safety, accountability and continuous improvement. Team members are supported through comprehensive benefits including medical, dental, vision and prescription coverage, paid time off, wellness resources, employee assistance programs and tuition reimbursement. Diversity is a core organizational value, with policies and practices designed to foster inclusion, belonging and equal opportunity across all roles and locations. The system actively supports professional growth through initiatives such as its talent community platform and the professional advancement model, which recognizes and rewards nurses for contributions in practice, leadership, quality and professional development. Employee satisfaction data from 2025 stay interviews showed 77% overall favorability, with 82% of respondents indicating they were likely to stay with the organization. The system has been recognized by Forbes and Newsweek as a top employer.

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas). University Medical Center of Southern Nevada fosters a mission-centered workplace committed to patient-centered care, fiscal responsibility and continuous learning in service of its community. Guided by values of compassion, accountability, integrity and respect, employees are united around delivering Nevada’s highest level of care, including services at the state’s only level 1 trauma center. The hospital offers an exceptional benefits package anchored by a fully employer-funded pension, comprehensive health coverage, generous paid time off, tuition reimbursement, and extensive wellness and mental health resources. Professional development is supported through leadership boot camps, clinical ladder programs and succession planning that cultivate future leaders from within. Employee satisfaction is reflected in an average tenure of 8.4 years, which is more than double the national median. The hospital further supports positive employee experience via shared governance, regular town halls and an active employee experience department. Nurse engagement has also been strengthened through shared governance, contributing to the hospital becoming Nevada’s first Magnet-designated hospital in 2026.

University of Miami Health System. UHealth, which encompasses the University of Miami Health System and Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, is South Florida’s only academic health system and is guided by a mission centered on compassionate care, life-changing discovery, education and community wellbeing. Its principles of excellence, value and integrity are embedded in hiring, onboarding and development, culminating in a culture where employees feel valued and trusted. UHealth offers a robust total rewards program with multiple medical plan options and substantial employer premium contributions, strong retirement benefits, wellness resources, and family-supportive offerings such as paid parental leave and onsite childcare. Professional growth is supported through extensive learning programs, leadership development pathways, and a structured, data-driven approach to engagement and accountability. Through its “Powered By You” engagement program, UHealth achieved 86% survey participation in 2025 and reported an overall engagement index of 87.1% favorable, alongside strong pride and manager-respect measures. Retention is a system priority, with reported average monthly retention of 99.5% for faculty and 98.9% for staff in 2025, reinforced by a strong employee referral culture. The system also invests in strong recognition programs.

University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville). The University of Tennessee Medical Center is the region’s academic medical center, level 1 trauma center and a Magnet-recognized hospital, guided by a mission to serve through healing, education and discovery. The 710-bed hospital serves as a major referral center for East Tennessee and surrounding regions, and is home to specialized services including the region’s only adult and pediatric transplant center and dedicated heart hospital. Team members are supported by a comprehensive benefits package that includes flexible medical plans, employer-paid life and disability coverage, a 403(b) retirement plan with employer match, generous paid time off, and tuition reimbursement covering up to 27 credit hours annually. The hospital promotes inclusion and professional advancement through its office for talent and culture development and employee support groups. Workforce wellbeing and retention efforts are reinforced by the hospital’s wellness council and its nursing retention and recruitment council, which focus on engagement, safety and professional sustainability. Recent recognitions include Forbes naming UTMC the top-ranked health system employer in Tennessee and honors from Newsweek for excellence in maternity care and workplace diversity.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston). The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center cultivates a workplace united around its singular goal to end cancer through integrated patient care, research, education and prevention. Guided by core values of caring, integrity, discovery, safety and stewardship, employees at all levels understand how their work directly advances outcomes for patients and families worldwide. MD Anderson supports its 27,000 employees with a comprehensive benefits package that includes free medical coverage for eligible staff, robust retirement options, wellness leave, on-site fitness facilities, fertility and family-building benefits, and extensive family support resources. Professional growth is a cornerstone of the culture, anchored by the leadership institute, which engaged nearly 34,000 participants in fiscal year 2025. In addition, growth is facilitated by mentoring, coaching and institutionwide development programs. The system boasts exceptionally strong engagement, with a 91% survey response rate and 90% favorability in 2025. Retention outcomes are reinforced through leadership development, mentoring and coaching programs that demonstrate measurable reductions in burnout and high retention among participants. The system has earned consistent recognition from U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, Glassdoor, Press Ganey and the Magnet program.

VCU Health (Richmond, Va.). VCU Health aims to preserve and restore health for all people of Virginia and beyond through innovation in service, research and education, creating a shared sense of purpose across its workforce. Its vision to lead the nation in quality, affordability and impact shapes workplace expectations and reinforces accountability at every level of the organization. Team members benefit from a robust, evolving total rewards package designed to meet employees at different stages of life. VCU Health prioritizes inclusion by ensuring equitable policies and offering education programs that deepen understanding of diverse backgrounds, identities and experiences. Professional growth is supported through talent development, clinical education and a comprehensive learning catalog available to all team members. Employee engagement efforts are reinforced by leadership accountability, with 74% of people leaders completing action plans following the 2023 Press Ganey survey and high-performing leaders sharing best practices systemwide. VCU Health has national recognitions, including repeated Leapfrog “A” grades, Magnet designation for the fifth consecutive time and Forbes “Best In-State Employer” honors.

Valley Children’s Healthcare (Madera, Calif.). Valley Children’s Healthcare’s culture is shaped by more than 70 years of commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care to children regardless of ability to pay. Its values of excellence, collaboration, innovation, integrity, compassionate care and stewardship are embedded across the organization and reflected in consistently strong engagement results, with 88% of employees reporting pride in working at Valley Children’s. The system offers a comprehensive benefits package anchored by its “All for You” framework, encompassing peer support, wellness resources and recognition, alongside robust medical, retirement, education reimbursement and onsite care offerings. Valley Children’s advances equity and inclusion through education, interprofessional collaboration and intentional workforce development that reflects the diverse communities it serves. Professional growth is supported through leadership forums, internal mobility programs, continuing education and partnerships that expand career pathways, resulting in 20% of open roles filled internally in 2025. The system saw recent turnover of just 11.16%, well below national benchmarks, accompanied by steady improvements in engagement and trust metrics. Valley Children’s has earned repeated recognition from Forbes and U.S. News & World Report, reinforcing its standing as a premier place to work and care for kids.

Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.). Virtua Health is guided by a mission to “be well, get well, and stay well,” reinforced by a “Culture of WE” that emphasizes trust, connection and shared purpose. Colleagues are supported by a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision and prescription coverage, retirement plans, student loan forgiveness services, flexible scheduling and additional paid “WE Hours.” The system prioritizes colleague wellbeing through initiatives such as “Refuel Rooms,” wellbeing champions, peer support programs and free mental health services. Professional growth is supported through “WE University,” mentoring circles, leadership development programs, and tuition assistance partnerships with local and online universities. 84% of employees participated in the 2025 colleague culture survey, with engagement scores ranking in the 74th percentile nationally. Additionally, the system saw a 29.2% improvement in overall turnover since 2021. Virtua’s commitment to culture and inclusion has earned recognition from Forbes, Newsweek and the American Medical Association as a leading healthcare employer.

WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.Va.). WVU Medicine promotes a workplace culture anchored in its mission to improve the health of West Virginians through excellence in patient care, research and education, supported by a vision focused on eliminating disparities through an integrated, patient-centered system. A cornerstone of its workforce environment is the “Just Culture” initiative, which encourages open reporting and learning to distinguish system issues from human error. Employees have access to a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental and vision coverage, flexible spending and health savings accounts, life and disability insurance, paid time off and holidays, and retirement plans with employer matching, with performance-based bonuses that reinforce shared ownership. WVU Medicine supports professional growth through tuition assistance for employees and dependents, structured career pathways, and targeted advancement programs for nurses, alongside career ladders in respiratory therapy, radiology, physical therapy and surgical technology. Leadership development is reinforced through new leader orientation, mentoring and additional development courses designed to build future leaders across the network. Engagement and retention efforts are guided by enterprisewide surveys conducted every two years with pulse checks in between, with participation regularly exceeding 80% of the workforce and driving action plans at every level. WVU Medicine’s workplace reputation has been validated by recent honors including Forbes‘ “America’s Best Employers for Healthcare Professionals” and “America’s Best Employers by State” lists, both in 2025.

Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.). Wellstar Health System is a nonprofit health system committed to transforming care for all through its “PeopleCare” model, placing people at the center of every decision and delivering personalized, high-quality care across Georgia. Its expansive network includes 11 hospitals with 2,729 licensed beds, over 329 medical offices, 11 cancer centers, 91 rehabilitation centers, 35 imaging centers, 20 urgent care locations, five health parks, three hospice facilities and two retirement villages, serving more than 1 million patient visits at its health parks in 2023 alone. Nationally recognized for its inclusive culture and clinical excellence, the system has achieved multiple milestones, including the launch of Catalyst by Wellstar, a global digital health and innovation center. The system also received a $2 million federal grant through Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in 2023. Through Community Health Needs Assessments conducted with the Georgia Health Policy Center, Wellstar prioritizes access to care, behavioral health, food access and healthy living, healthy aging, and maternal and child health to advance equity and outcomes statewide. Team members benefit from distinctive offerings such as the 24/7 “Wellstar Concierge” service with free errand running within a 15-mile radius, on-site childcare centers in certain locations, back-up care and virtual tutoring, tuition reimbursement for undergraduate and graduate study, and “CareerCare,” which pays 100% tuition for eligible healthcare programs upon hire.

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System. Yale New Haven Health System’s mission to deliver exceptional patient care, advance teaching and research, and serve its communities shapes a workplace culture rooted in integrity, accountability, compassion and patient-centered care. These values are embedded in organizational standards and reinforced through leadership behaviors, recognition programs, and systemwide engagement initiatives that promote safety, professionalism and inclusion. The system offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental and vision coverage, employer-paid disability benefits, a unified paid time-off program, retirement savings with employer contributions, student loan repayment assistance and adoption benefits. Professional development is supported through tuition assistance, career pathways, scholarships, the “School at Work” program, and “affinity and allies” groups that combine belonging with mentorship and leadership exposure. Employee engagement is strengthened through enterprisewide surveys paired with structured action planning, alongside recognition programs such as “Think Thanks” and “10 Days of Gratitude.” The system has earned national recognition from Forbes as one of “America’s Best Large Employers” and “Best Employers for Women,” thanks to its commitment to employee satisfaction, inclusion and long-term retention.

Companies

AMN Healthcare (Dallas). AMN Healthcare’s mission is to “empower the future of care,” shaping a purpose-driven workplace where team members’ work directly supports clinicians, clients and health outcomes nationwide. Guided by a vision to be healthcare’s preferred total talent workforce partner, the company combines people and technology platforms to create career-long opportunities for clinicians while helping health systems build quality, cost-effective workforces. Its values of respect, trust, customer focus, passion, continuous improvement and innovation encourage employees to bring their full selves to work, and contribute to health equity and culturally responsive care. The company supports its workforce with inclusive, comprehensive health, welfare, retirement and wellness benefits, including medical plans, and it earned top marks on the Human Rights Campaign’s corporate equality index. The organization promotes belonging through 11 employee resource groups and robust community impact efforts, with 42% of team members participating and more than 180 employee resource group-led events in 2025. Professional growth is reinforced through “LinkedIn Learning,” a company mentorship program, leadership development and education reimbursement, all of which contribute to strong engagement results and an 82.3% retention rate in 2025.

Abridge (San Francisco). Abridge transforms patient-clinician conversations into contextually aware, clinically useful and billable AI-generated notes, powering deeper understanding in healthcare through purpose-built AI. The company’s technology is already delivering measurable impact at leading health systems, including decreases in cognitive load, more undivided attention given to patients, improvement in professional fulfillment, and less after-hours work. These outcomes reinforce Abridge’s focus on reducing administrative burden so clinicians can reconnect with patients and their purpose. The company’s culture is grounded in five core values that collectively emphasize resilience, speed, curiosity, teamwork and empathy. Abridge fosters an iterative environment where teams learn and continuously improve while maintaining deep respect for the clinicians and patients they serve. With builder hubs in San Francisco and New York that fuel collaboration and innovation, alongside talent hired nationwide, Abridge supports employees with comprehensive health plans, generous HSA contributions, 401(k) matching, family-forming benefits, a lifestyle wallet and mental health resources.

Altera Digital Health (Niagara Falls, N.Y.). Altera Digital Health designs digital health solutions that simplify clinician workflows, harness enterprise data in real time and empower patients to manage their health. The company is guided by the belief that healthcare IT should work for clinicians, not against them. Grounded in 10 core values centered on respect for the individual, collaboration and accountability, the organization fosters a workplace where employees are trusted to take ownership and continuously grow. Team members are supported by a comprehensive benefits package that includes multiple medical, dental and vision plan options, disability and life insurance, pet insurance, behavioral health services and a 401(k) matching program. The company reinforces belonging and equity through organizationwide and business unit–level diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging committees, annual training and ongoing employee feedback surveys. Professional development is embedded into its culture through structured programs that prepare emerging and senior leaders to drive performance and accountability. Employee engagement is measured through annual surveys, stay interviews, focus groups and dedicated engagement committees, with initiatives launched in response to feedback to strengthen retention and satisfaction.

Ambience Healthcare (San Francisco). Ambience Healthcare is an AI platform that supports clinicians with documentation and coding, reducing administrative burden while strengthening revenue integrity and ensuring compliance. Its technology captures patient encounters in real time, organizes notes to meet clinical standards, and allows clinicians to remain present and focused. The product delivers measurable impact, including 45% less after-hours documentation. Ambience’s team is united by a shared mission to build a better healthcare system, grounded in kindness, compassion, extreme ownership and accountability. The company fosters a flexible, remote-friendly work environment with comprehensive medical, dental and vision coverage, HSA and FSA options, a 401(k) with a 3% company match starting on day one, and flexible paid time off with 10 paid holidays annually. Additional investments in home office equipment, quarterly offsites, milestone celebrations, mentorship, and ongoing learning and development reflect Ambience’s commitment to supporting employees as they advance AI-driven solutions that improve clinician experience and healthcare delivery.

American Medical Association (Chicago). Founded in 1847, the American Medical Association is the largest and only national association convening more than 190 state and specialty medical societies and key healthcare stakeholders. The organization is guided by its longstanding mission to promote the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health. As a powerful ally for physicians and patients, AMA represents the profession in courts and legislative bodies, works to remove barriers to patient care, leads efforts to prevent chronic disease and address public health crises, and drives innovation in medical education and training. The organization prioritizes employee wellbeing, diversity and professional growth, offering a comprehensive benefits package that includes four health insurance plans, two dental plans, comprehensive vision coverage, family care and caregiver leave, 401(k), short- and long-term disability, vacation and PTO. Its wellbeing program provides onsite fitness classes, massage, reading clubs, and other resources designed to support employees’ personal health goals. Professional development is embedded into the culture, with access to more than 6,000 online courses, executive and management coaching, structured career counseling, leadership skill series, and team-building workshops. Employee resource groups, clubs such as “AMA Active” and the “Green Team,” and an enterprise social responsibility program that supports volunteerism and community engagement further strengthen the collaborative, public health-driven workplace.

Athenahealth (Boston). Athenahealth has been simplifying the business of healthcare since 1997, delivering technology and services that reduce administrative burden and enable ambulatory practices to focus more fully on patient care. The company aims to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. The organization operates with a strong set of values: acting with integrity; obsessing over customers; striving for excellence; being accountable; valuing everyone; making a difference; and working as a team. The athenaInstitute furthers this mission by publishing actionable data and thought leadership, convening stakeholders to address real-world challenges, and elevating innovations that simplify ambulatory care across the full practice lifecycle. The organization embraces a hybrid work model that views work as an outcome rather than a place, pairing collaborative office environments with flexible remote options to support productivity and balance. Employees benefit from comprehensive medical, dental and vision plans, 24/7 phone or video access to acute and mental health services, transgender medical benefits, flexible time off, paid parental leave and sabbaticals, a 401(k) with employer match, higher education assistance, family planning support, wellness programs, and recognition through the “athenaStar” rewards platform. The company has earned workplace awards from USA Today, Newsweek and Forbes for 2025.

CHG Healthcare (Midvale, Utah). Founded in 1979, CHG Healthcare created the “locum tenens” staffing model and has continued to expand its workforce solutions to include telehealth, permanent placement, advanced practice, and coverage across more than 130 specialties. Backed by best-in-class technologies and supported by more than 3,000 employees, the company partners with facilities ranging from rural clinics to large health systems to help fill critical staffing gaps and keep operations running smoothly. Each year, the organization plays a role in helping 25 million patients receive care, reflecting its broad national impact. Through its family of companies, the company delivers physicians and advanced practitioners directly to hospitals and health systems, creating value for facilities, clinicians, patients and employees alike. The company fosters a purpose-driven culture where team members grow their careers while contributing to meaningful healthcare access. CHG Healthcare supports employees with flexible work options, comprehensive health and wellness benefits, parental leave and parent-focused programs, volunteer time off, company-sponsored grants, and long-term financial benefits designed to promote stability and growth.

Candid Health (San Francisco). Candid Health’s mission to rebuild healthcare infrastructure, starting with medical billing, creates a workplace united by a common goal of reducing friction for providers and freeing resources for patient care. The company’s values of mutual respect, candor, autonomy and accountability shape how teams collaborate, make decisions and solve complex operational problems together. The company’s intentional in-person model strengthens day-to-day connection, rapid communication and shared ownership across engineering, operations and healthcare experts. Employees are supported with comprehensive benefits spanning medical, dental and vision coverage, HSA/FSA options with employer contributions, equity and retirement offerings, generous parental and family benefits, flexible PTO, and office perks that support wellbeing and community. The company takes part in equitable pay practices, inclusive hiring, education such as unconscious bias training, and employee resource groups, while investing in growth through mentorship, conferences, certifications and tuition reimbursement. With reported retention above 95%, the organization has scaled quickly while maintaining engagement and stability.

Celerium (Torrance, Calif.). Celerium provides early-warning data breach defense solutions designed to help health systems detect and contain cyber threats before significant damage occurs. Its breakthrough technology integrates directly with existing on-premises perimeter firewalls, enabling rapid deployment in approximately 30 minutes without requiring new hardware, additional software or intrusive agent installations. By minimizing complexity and eliminating disruption, the company empowers healthcare organizations to strengthen cybersecurity defenses while maintaining operational continuity. The company’s mission-driven focus on proactive protection reflects a deep understanding of healthcare’s growing vulnerability to cyberattacks and the critical importance of safeguarding patient data. As a remote-first organization with team members across the country, Celerium fosters flexibility, autonomy and collaboration across distributed teams. Employees benefit from competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits package that includes paid time off, medical, dental and vision coverage, FSA/HSA savings options, 401(k) or Roth plans with employer match, and short- and long-term disability coverage.

Centene (St. Louis). Founded in 1984 as a single local healthcare plan, Centene has grown into a leader serving more than 1 in 15 individuals across all 50 states with affordable, quality-focused healthcare solutions. The company provides Medicaid and Medicare coverage, including Medicare prescription drug plans, as well as plans offered through the Health Insurance Marketplace. The company is grounded in its mission to transform the health of the communities it serves, one person at a time. With 61,100 employees nationwide, Centene is committed to increasing access to high-quality care for low-income and vulnerable populations, all while upholding rigorous standards of ethical business conduct. Ranked No. 23 on the 2025 Fortune 500 and No. 42 on the 2025 Fortune Global 500, Centene has also been recognized among Fortune‘s “World’s Most Admired Companies,” “America’s Most Innovative Companies,” and USA Today‘s “America’s Climate Leaders.” Its values emphasize doing what’s right, fostering candid and courageous conversations, breaking down silos, trying new approaches, and measuring success through the trust it builds. Centene supports employees with comprehensive medical, dental and vision coverage, caregiver leave and resources, tuition reimbursement and “Centene University,” financial wellness programs and work-life balance initiatives.

Community Hospital Corporation (Plano, Texas). Community Hospital Corporation is mission-driven to collaborate with partners and deliver innovative solutions that strengthen the vibrancy and accessibility of community healthcare, especially as rural hospitals face mounting financial and staffing pressures. Its vision to be the nation’s preeminent resource for advancing community healthcare is reinforced daily through the “RISE” values of respect, integrity, stewardship and excellence, creating a workplace known for open-door leadership, shared accountability and strong cultural fit in hiring. The company backs that culture with benefits designed for equity and whole-person support, including tiered medical premiums, HSA support that prioritizes lower earners, company-paid short-term disability salary continuation, and a 401(k) match. The organization also invests in quality-of-life resources such as a modern office environment with covered parking, onsite wellness amenities, concierge support for healthcare navigation and meaningful family benefits like adoption assistance. The institution promotes fairness through diverse interview panels, annual pay equity reviews and a workforce culture that values multi-generational experience while maintaining pathways for early-career talent. Employee voice is emphasized through high-participation engagement surveying and direct access to leadership via “Java with Jim,” contributing to strong stability metrics and low turnover. The company has earned repeated Dallas Morning News‘ top workplaces recognition.

Core Clinical Partners (Atlanta). Core Clinical Partners’ mission to transform care through true partnership is embedded in its daily culture, creating a workplace built on shared ownership, mutual respect, and accountability across clinicians and corporate teams. Its vision to be a physician-led, people-first organization ties sustainable clinical excellence to an employee experience designed for engagement, autonomy and long-term growth. Core’s values manifest themselves in transparent leadership, psychological safety, entrepreneurial problem-solving, and a deliberate focus on connection and celebration in a high-demand field. Employees are supported through competitive medical, dental and vision coverage, a 401(k) with company match, life and disability protection, paid time off and flexible work options for many roles. The organization advances inclusion through equitable, values-based practices and encourages development through mentorship, continuing education, leadership programs and cross-functional opportunities that expand career paths. The company has also reported significant improvement in clinician retention, alongside employee feedback that highlights collaboration, supportive leadership and purpose. The company has garnered recognitions such as consecutive Inc. 5000 placements and regional awards.

Coronis Health (Jackson, Mich.). Coronis Health is a revenue cycle management company that partners with healthcare organizations to drive financial clarity, improve collections and strengthen operational performance. The company boasts more than 30 years of experience, over 11,000 team members, more than $20 billion in charges managed, and 31 million-plus claims processed annually. Its mission is to reimagine revenue cycle management by connecting exceptional people and innovative technology, while its vision is to become the global leader in the field, empowering partners to focus on patient care. The company fosters an inclusive, collaborative culture where innovation and partnership are central to success, creating an environment where employees can thrive and make meaningful contributions. Comprehensive benefits include medical, dental and vision coverage, accident and critical illness insurance, flexible spending and dependent care accounts, company-paid long-term care insurance, 401(k) with employer match, short-term disability, paid and floating holidays, and generous PTO. Benefits support team members’ health, financial wellbeing and work-life balance.

CorroHealth (Plano, Texas). CorroHealth’s mission and workplace culture are grounded in helping providers and payers improve financial performance through automation, analytics and clinically led expertise, allowing health systems to reinvest recovered revenue into higher-quality care for their communities. With a global workforce across more than 10 locations, the company has fostered an entrepreneurial, solutions-oriented environment where team members are encouraged to innovate, take ownership and continuously improve, all while maintaining compliance. CorroHealth supports employees with a benefits package focused on wellbeing and balance, including health, dental and vision coverage, wellness programming, flexible paid time off, remote work options and retirement plans with employer matching. The organization reinforces diversity and development through intentional leadership investment, with more than 55% of leadership roles held by women, and a flexible professional development model that provides each employee a $1,000 annual budget to build new skills. CorroHealth reports retention above 93% despite rapid growth and integration, and employee referrals filled more than 32% of roles in 2025. The company has earned recognition such as Great Place To Work certification in India and inclusion on Time‘s “World’s Top HealthTech Companies” list for 2025.

Devoted Health (Waltham, Mass.). Founded in 2017, Devoted Health is on a mission to dramatically improve the health and wellbeing of older Americans by reimagining how healthcare is paid for, delivered and experienced. Serving members in 29 states, the company offers Medicare Advantage plans delving beyond traditional coverage by building relationships rooted in trust, empathy and deep listening. The company believes healthcare needs resilience, speed and teamwork in order to improve, guided by the four core values of “members first,” “resilience matters,” “speed wins” and “it takes a team.” With more than 2,000 employees and growing, the company brings together professionals from healthcare, technology, retail and other industries to create a diverse, mission-driven workforce that reflects the communities it serves. The organization fosters a welcoming and respectful workplace where hard conversations are approached with positive intent and collaboration, and where employees are empowered to challenge the status quo. Benefits support whole-person wellbeing and include comprehensive health coverage, a 401(k) retirement plan, generous vacation and holiday time, mental health resources and stock options.

ECG Management Consultants (San Diego and Boston). Since 1973, ECG Management Consultants has partnered with provider and payer organizations to help them achieve critical goals through earned trust and unyielding collaboration. With 484 years of combined experience across its consultants, more than 3,000 health systems served and over 16,000 purpose-driven engagements, the company develops and conducts proprietary surveys to provide clients with industry-leading benchmarks, tools and actionable insights that elevate organizational performance and improve patient outcomes. Internally, the company prioritizes diversity, inclusion and belonging as a core business strategy, guided by objectives centered on awareness, inclusivity and viewing diversity as a strength, with oversight from an advisory committee that collaborates directly with executive leadership. The firm supports employees through a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and vision coverage, employer-paid family leave, a 401(k) with up to a 200% match, unlimited paid time off for exempt employees, tuition reimbursement and robust wellness resources.

Elevance Health (Indianapolis). Elevance Health is transforming from a traditional health benefits organization into a lifetime trusted health partner, guided by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. Nearly 100,000 associates serve more than 100 million people across every stage of health, delivering an integrated whole health approach that addresses physical, behavioral and social needs through digital-first capabilities. Its strategy centers on advancing whole health, delivering exceptional experiences, enabling care providers with actionable data and tools, and scaling digital solutions to modernize operations and consumer engagement. The organization’s culture is anchored in values of community, diversity, integrity, agility and leadership, aligning its workforce around growth, collaboration and innovation. Through the Elevance Health Foundation, the company invests in maternal and child health, food as medicine, substance use disorder, and emergency relief to address health inequities and strengthen communities. Benefits are designed to support associates holistically and include up to $10,000 in adoption and surrogacy assistance per child, a 10% match on dependent care FSA contributions, six weeks of paid parental leave plus a paid transition week, and critical caregiving leave.

Eli Lilly (Indianapolis). Eli Lilly is a global medicine company with nearly 150 years of history advancing science to make life better for people around the world. Founded on the guiding principle of “take what you find here and make it better and better,” the company harnesses biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine to address some of the world’s most significant health challenges, helping more than 58 million people access care, medicine and wellbeing in 2024 alone. With 47,000 employees worldwide and more than 55 million people relying on the organization’s medicines each year, Eli Lilly pairs scientific innovation with a strong commitment to integrity, excellence and respect for people. The company expands access to care through initiatives such as capping out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month in the U.S., while also supporting global health efforts and community investments, particularly in its hometown of Indianapolis. Sustainability is embedded in operations, with goals to reduce emissions, waste and water use. Employees are supported through comprehensive benefits that include 3–6 weeks of vacation plus up to 19 paid holidays, 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all new parents and eight additional paid weeks for birth mothers, up to $25,000 in family-building support, a pension after five years of service, a 401(k) with up to a 6% match, $10,000 annually in education assistance, extensive health and mental health coverage, and access to more than 10,000 fitness centers.

Ensemble Health Partners (Cincinnati). Ensemble Health Partners is a revenue cycle management company serving hospitals, health systems and physician practices, combining expert teams, proven processes, and AI-powered technology to streamline operations and strengthen financial performance. The organization brings deep expertise at scale, including more than 13,000 data scientists and engineers, over 270 board-certified physician advisors, and operational leaders averaging over 50 years of RCM experience. Its people-first culture positions associates as its greatest asset, embedding engagement into corporate decision-making and encouraging teams to challenge the status quo. Leadership behaviors like insisting on high standards, cultivating customer obsession, boldly innovating and coaching to win all create a clear framework for accountability and excellence. The company invests heavily in professional growth through paid certifications, mentorship programs, internal advancement pathways and tuition reimbursement, supported by competitive health benefits and employer 401(k) contributions. Employee-focused programs such as an all-employee bonus plan and “DailyPay” on-demand pay reinforce its commitment to financial well-being and engagement. The company also runs philanthropy initiatives ranging from community drives to associate emergency funds.

Florida Blue (Jacksonville). Florida Blue is a mission-driven, policyholder-owned health insurer that has advanced health for 80 years, now serving nearly 6 million members across the state. As the largest single-state provider of individual marketplace plans in the country, the organization delivers high-quality, affordable coverage while expanding access to comprehensive services spanning medical care, mental wellbeing and preventive health. Florida Blue was the first insurer in the state to open community-based Florida Blue Centers in 2006, enabling members to speak directly with experts about their coverage and care options. Through the Florida Blue Foundation, which is the state’s largest health-focused philanthropic organization, the company partners to address health inequities and support at-risk communities. Its mission to help people and communities achieve better health is guided by core values of respect, integrity, inclusion, imagination, courage and excellence. The organization’s culture encourages employees to translate their talents and passions into innovation in the health insurance field.

Fortified Health Security (Brentwood, Tenn.). Fortified Health Security’s mission is to help healthcare organizations reduce cyber risk and protect the care experience, creating a workplace where teams connect daily work to real patient impact and system resilience. That purpose drives a practical, high-trust culture built on shared accountability, clear ownership and collaboration across functions to deliver outcomes. The company supports team members with comprehensive medical, dental and vision coverage, a 401(k), paid parental leave, an employee referral program and a hybrid model anchored by its headquarters office, executive briefing center and security operations center. Professional growth is a core retention lever, with certification reimbursement, internal expert-led training and access to third-party learning platforms so employees can advance in a fast-evolving cybersecurity landscape. The organization emphasizes inclusion and equitable opportunity through a respectful, “one team” environment aligned with healthcare-grade standards of excellence. Workplace reputation is reinforced by repeat recognition as one of the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Nashville” from the National Association for Business Resources, alongside industry awards that reflect leadership in healthcare cybersecurity.

GLOBO Language Solutions (Philadelphia). GLOBO Language Solutions is driven to improve accurate, culturally sensitive interpretation across the patient journey, aligning employees and a global network of more than 10,000 linguists around the goal of safer, more equitable care for patients with limited English proficiency. Its vision to expand AI interpretation when a human interpreter isn’t available reinforces a culture of innovation, continuous learning, and rigorous quality standards that prioritize patient safety and cultural respect. As a fully remote organization, the company’s benefits are designed around flexibility and whole-person support, including medical, dental and vision coverage, virtual care and mental health resources, flexible paid time off, paid parental and family leave, and wellness programming such as an annual wellness month. The company also offers volunteer time off and a charitable match program through “GLOBO Gives Back,” strengthening connection and shared values across a distributed workforce. The organization also invests in professional development through ongoing annual training, lunch-and-learns, manager-supported certification and external learning budgets, as well as role-specific forums like skills labs and decompression sessions for language professionals. Its culture emphasizes recognition through performance-based bonuses, quarterly value shout-outs and peer-nominated “Honeybadge” awards, while operationalized equity practices have helped grow women in leadership and strengthen pay parity.

GSK (London, U.K.). GSK is a focused biopharma company with a clear ambition to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease. The organization aims to positively impact the health of 2.5 billion people by the end of the decade, advancing innovation across four core therapeutic areas: respiratory, immunology and inflammation; oncology; HIV; and infectious diseases. By bringing together cutting-edge science, advanced technology and high-performing global teams, the company is tackling some of healthcare’s most pressing challenges. The company fosters an environment where employees are encouraged to make a difference, do their best work and be themselves, reinforcing a culture built on inclusion, scientific rigor and shared purpose. Its commitment to expanding access to medicines and vaccines is matched by a dedication to cultivating diverse perspectives across its workforce and research efforts. Recognized on the 2025 Forbes and Statista “America’s Best Employers for Company Culture” list, the company is always building momentum as a purpose-led organization.

Hippocratic AI (Palo Alto, Calif.). Hippocratic AI was founded on the belief that generative AI can help create healthcare abundance and address the growing global shortage of healthcare workers. The company has developed a safety-focused large language model purpose-built for healthcare, grounded in its core principle of “do no harm.” The company is committed to building products that are as safe as an average human performing the same task. Every employee takes an oath prioritizing product safety above all else, reinforcing a culture where patient wellbeing is nonnegotiable. Guided by this value, the company keeps health outcomes at the center of its work, symbolized by bracelets employees are provided with, engraved with the name of someone whose health journey inspires them. The company’s mission is to expand care to underserved communities, with team members encouraged to advocate for populations facing barriers to healthcare. Hippocratic AI emphasizes creativity and collaboration through a primarily five-day in-office model, fostering human connection and innovation in solving complex healthcare challenges. Employees are supported with medical, dental and vision insurance options, as well as a 401(k).

Humata Health (Winter Park, Fla.). Humata Health wants to eliminate the friction of prior authorization through intelligent automation, transparency and collaboration, leading to faster, less effortful, confident care. Its vision is that prior authorization never stands in the way of care, creating a workplace anchored in urgency, shared purpose, and cross-stakeholder problem solving for providers and payers. The company has created a people-first, problem-solving culture where decisions are grounded in patient impact, and teams are expected to communicate clearly, collaborate tightly and deliver outcomes. Humata Health supports employees with a competitive total rewards approach, including base salary, discretionary bonus, equity participation, flexible paid time off, nine paid holidays, a 401(k) with discretionary match and three health plan options. As a remote-first organization, the company intentionally builds connection and belonging through tools like virtual pairings in Slack and bi-weekly “Watercooler: About Me” sessions that help teammates be known beyond their roles. The company tracks its employee experience with strong reported results of 97% retention and a 91% satisfaction score on its most recent engagement survey.

Huron (Chicago). Huron partners with healthcare organizations across the continuum to drive constant improvement and innovation, helping clients put strategy into action through the right people, processes and technology. The firm supports academic, national, regional, community, federal and public health systems, as well as ambulatory providers, cancer centers, children’s hospitals, critical access hospitals and payers, delivering expertise across revenue cycle, operations and cost optimization, care transformation, physician enterprises, digital and analytics, strategy, consumer experience, human capital, managed services, financial advisory and research enterprises. The company’s people-first, values-driven culture encourages leaders to think boldly, act with an owner’s mindset, insist on the highest standards, foster trust through transparency and empathy, and inspire possibility across teams and clients. Certified as a Great Place to Work in the U.S., Canada, India, Singapore and the U.K. in 2025, the company ensures employee wellbeing through a comprehensive wellness program focused on physical, emotional, social, intellectual and financial health. Benefits include flexible paid time off, paid maternity and parental leave, recharge leave, flexible work arrangements and competitive compensation. Professional growth is powered by robust learning and development resources, alongside career mobility opportunities. Through initiatives such as “Huron Helping Hands” and its “Day of Service,” the organization embeds corporate social responsibility into daily work.

Hyro (New York City). Hyro’s mission is to remove chaos from healthcare by helping patients get what they need quickly and confidently, while reducing operational burden for health systems. That urgency shapes a high-pace, high-ownership workplace. Culture is explicitly treated as the operating system, guided by its “POWERS” values of persistence, open book, win as a team, embrace speed, relationships are everything and squeeze the lemon, all of which reinforce radical transparency and accountability. The benefits package is designed for sustainable performance, featuring unlimited paid time off, quarterly companywide long weekends, top-tier medical and dental coverage with most premiums covered for employees and families, paid parental leave for birthing and non-birthing parents, and a 401(k) with matching plus equity opportunities. Hyro also supports flexibility with a remote-friendly model paired with intentional in-person gatherings and a dog-friendly headquarters stocked with meals and snacks for collaboration days. The organization emphasizes diversity through a global team spanning 15-plus countries, with 47% of employees identifying as women. The company also reinforces growth through clear advancement pathways and a track record of internal promotions. Employee experience indicators are strong, with 40% of new hires coming from employee referrals and recognition such as a spot on Forbes‘ “America’s Best Startup Employers” list for 2025.

Intuitive (Sunnyvale, Calif.). Intuitive advances minimally invasive care by helping physicians and care teams optimize care delivery. For nearly three decades, the company has developed robotic-assisted surgical and bronchoscopy systems, software and data capabilities that expand what is possible in patient care. More than 16 million procedures have been performed worldwide through 2024 using da Vinci systems, with over 9,900 systems deployed across 72 countries and a procedure starting approximately every 11.75 seconds. Intuitive works collaboratively with customers to drive better clinical outcomes, improve care team and patient experiences, lower the cost of care and expand access, grounded in rigorous clinical research, product innovation, and comprehensive education and support. Its enterprise strategy spans four focus areas of patients and products, people, practices and planet, reinforcing commitments to safety, ethical conduct, data security, responsible supply chains, environmental stewardship and inclusive growth. The company’s inclusion and diversity mission centers on building an environment where individuals of all genders, races, ethnicities, abilities, backgrounds and identities can excel, flourish and belong within a global workforce. The company supports employees through comprehensive benefits including health coverage, fertility and gender-affirming care, paid parental leave, retirement plans with employer match, equity programs, tuition reimbursement, employee resource groups and global development resources. Intuitive was named to Forbes‘ “America’s Dream Employers,” “America’s Best Companies” and “America’s Best Employers for Women” lists for 2025.

Jackson Healthcare (Alpharetta, Ga.). Jackson Healthcare is a national leader in healthcare talent and workforce solutions, serving more than 90% of the nation’s top healthcare facilities and helping care teams reach over 20 million patients each year. As the parent company to many industry brands, the organization delivers innovative staffing solutions and flexible workforce models that improve patient care and support clinicians, executives and communities coast to coast. Unified by a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, Jackson Healthcare extends its impact beyond business results to nonprofit partnerships and community engagement nationwide. The company has earned consistent national recognition, including placement on Fortune‘s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” People‘s “Companies That Care,” Forbes‘ lists of top private companies and nearly a decade of Great Place To Work certifications. Its comprehensive benefits package includes competitive compensation, flexible health insurance options with no premium for employee coverage, 29 days of paid personal and holiday time off, and a defined benefit pension after six years. Additional offerings such as tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, flexible spending accounts and disability income protection support long-term financial security and career growth.

LeanTaaS (Santa Clara, Calif.). LeanTaaS is a healthcare technology company helping hospitals do more with existing capacity, leveraging AI-driven software rather than investing in costly new infrastructure amid rising patient demand and thin margins. Its “iQueue” solutions apply Lean principles alongside AI and machine learning predictive and prescriptive analytics to forecast demand, enabling staff and providers to act decisively while improving asset utilization, return on investment, patient access and clinician productivity. The company created the category of software as a service-based capacity management and continues to innovate across product development, delivery and customer experience, prioritizing scalable, repeatable solutions that support customers from prospect to long-term champion. LeanTaaS operates under a “one team with one mission” philosophy, emphasizing candid feedback, shared accountability, customer-first decision-making and a bias for action. The company offers a flexibility-first model that supports remote work across the U.S., alongside multiple physical offices. Team members receive competitive cash compensation and stock options, comprehensive medical, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) matching, paid parental leave, paid time off including year-end “relax and reset” time, and wellness and education reimbursement.

McKinsey & Company (New York City). McKinsey’s healthcare practice partners with private and public healthcare leaders to make healthcare better, more affordable and more accessible for millions of people worldwide, while simultaneously improving quality and outcomes. Through capabilities spanning advanced analytics, digital strategy and transformation, payer and provider operations, Medicaid and Medicare strategy, medical cost management, pharmacy services, performance transformation and provider revenue excellence, the firm works collaboratively with governments, payers, providers and life sciences organizations to deliver measurable impact. Committed to rigorous research and system-level change, the company created the Center for US Healthcare Improvement and the McKinsey Health Institute, a nonprofit-generating entity founded on the belief that humanity could add up to 45 billion extra years of higher-quality life over the next decade. Recent impact includes eliminating more than $13 billion in global healthcare waste and inefficiency in one year, expanding insurance coverage to nearly two million people across the U.S., Europe and Asia–Pacific, reducing emergency room wait times by up to two hours and ambulance diversion by up to 80% across hospitals in 15 U.S. states, and improving prenatal care for more than 400,000 women through outcomes-based maternity payment models. With more than 1,700 healthcare consultants worldwide serving clients in 70-plus countries and speaking over 100 languages, McKinsey combines deep clinical, analytical and operational expertise at global scale. Nearly half of its consultants, analysts, engineers and partners are women. Supported by an annual investment of more than $200 million in learning and approximately 4,400 development programs, alongside comprehensive medical coverage, retirement contributions, parental leave, family-forming support, flexible work models and a global alumni network of over 60,000, the company allows colleagues to build lasting skills and have a measurable impact across the healthcare ecosystem.

Medely (Santa Monica, Calif.). Medely is a healthcare workforce orchestration platform aiming to unify people, processes and data to address critical labor shortages, so care delivery can stay resilient even under staffing pressure. That mission translates into a workplace culture built around collective impact, data-driven decisions, fast execution and clear, direct communication. The company provides employees with competitive pay, long-term incentives, a 401(k) with company match, and comprehensive benefits including medical, dental, vision and fertility coverage. The company also prioritizes balance and flexibility through a remote-first model, unlimited paid time off, paid parental leave, and practical support like a MacBook and home office setup stipend. Inclusion and access to opportunity are strengthened by hiring across all 50 states, a workforce that is 54% female, and an unbiased background check review program designed to support equitable hiring. Professional development is embedded through “OpenSesame” learning, AI-powered coaching and manager foundations training that builds consistent leadership practices across teams.

Medline Industries (Northfield, Ill.). Medline’s mission is to make healthcare run better by ensuring customers have what they need. That customer commitment gives employees across manufacturing, distribution, offices and field roles a clear, shared purpose. The company’s refreshed values of relentless customer focus, drive to succeed, relationships matter, purposeful candor, gritty problem solving, agility and flexibility provide a consistent playbook for how teams interact across a large global workforce. Medline offers a broad benefits package including multiple medical plan options, dental and vision coverage, preventive care at 100% in-network, retirement benefits with automatic enrollment features and employer contributions, HSA support, and paid time off for major life events. Workplace flexibility varies by role, with office, hybrid and remote options, while headquarters amenities support onsite employees through features like a fitness center and commuter support. Medline also invests in belonging and growth through seven employee resource groups, structured mentorship, and development opportunities including tuition reimbursement and learning through its internal systems. The company offers newer initiatives like the culture ambassador program to strengthen outreach and leadership capability. Employee engagement is measured through a global survey and supplemented with feedback channels like “SpeakUp” and an idea center, along with recognition tools used by tens of thousands of employees.

North American Partners in Anesthesia (Sunrise, Fla.). North American Partners in Anesthesia has remained anchored since 1986 in a clear mission of delivering an exceptional experience for every patient and every client each day, and that standard shapes how teams operate across nearly 400 partner facilities nationwide. Its vision to grow responsibly while serving as a catalyst for positive change in healthcare supports a people-first workplace for nearly 5,000 clinicians across 23 states, emphasizing collaboration, measurable outcomes and a fulfilling clinician experience. The company’s culture is guided by the values of integrity, Excellence, Respect and Inspired Leadership—which translate into ethical decision-making, continuous improvement, shared voice and innovation-driven leadership at every level. The organization backs that culture with best-in-class total rewards, including competitive pay, comprehensive medical benefits, profit-sharing and 401(k), student loan repayment, wellness programs, malpractice insurance, relocation support and professional development that helps clinicians meet continuing education requirements. The company also invests in high-touch infrastructure to support the clinician experience, including a “Care for the Caregiver” peer support program. The company sees more than 96% clinical retention, and over 20% of new hires come in through employee referrals.

Oracle (Austin, Texas). Oracle Health supports providers, payers and public health organizations with a secure, comprehensive suite of cloud-based healthcare solutions built on enterprise-grade infrastructure. Its unified ecosystem connects patients, providers, payers and public health agencies through interoperable, AI-powered applications that streamline data exchange, surface near real-time insights, and drive operational efficiencies across the care continuum. The portfolio spans clinical applications, clinical and financial operations, consumer experience, payer operations, population health, security, enterprise solutions, and services and support, all designed to safeguard patient data while improving connected, efficient care. As part of Oracle, employees benefit from extensive learning and development programs, mentoring, and career pathways, along with flexible benefits that include comprehensive medical coverage, up to 14 weeks of paid parental leave, fertility and adoption assistance, a generous 401(k), discounted stock programs, paid volunteer time, and hybrid and remote work options.

Paradigm (Walnut Creek, Calif.). Paradigm is a value-based care organization with more than 30 years of experience delivering improved outcomes for the most complex and catastrophic cases. Its outcomes-driven model has produced 32% lower lifetime medical costs for catastrophic cases and an average 69% savings on implantable devices, supported by a network of more than 1,000 clinicians with deep, specialized expertise. Guided by human-centered, outcomes-driven and value-focused principles, the company measures and rewards clinical performance to ensure quality of life improvements and strong return on investment. The organization fosters a collaborative culture grounded in compassion, expertise and accountability, with a strong commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Recognized as a Great Place to Work-certified organization for 2025–26 and a Fortune “Best Workplace in Healthcare” for 2025, Paradigm emphasizes meaningful work and shared purpose across teams. Its comprehensive benefits include multiple medical plan options, dental, vision, employer-matched HSA and 401(k), paid life and disability insurance, and flexible spending accounts. Through flexible work arrangements, robust paid time off, and its “Learning Excellence at Paradigm” program, the organization invests in employee growth while advancing better outcomes for patients and partners alike.

Paytient (Columbia, Mo.). Paytient’s mission and vision center on building the “better care economy” by returning the power of care to people through simple, honest, affordable access and radical transparency that helps members apply the full value of their health plans. That purpose creates a workplace of “believers in better,” where internal communication mirrors the product promise of direct, human and grounded in clarity. The company’s values are “Live the Mission, Lift Others and Light the Way,” which show up in a culture of collaboration, empathy and high craft, paired with an expectation to “work smarter and rest well.” The benefits package reinforces that commitment with generous health, dental and vision coverage, a 100% employer-funded HSA for eligible plans, a Paytient account for employees with a $5,000 spending limit, and a 401(k) with a 4% employer match. The company also provides five weeks of paid time off, a companywide paid summer break the first week of July, paid family leave, stock options for full-time employees, and a flexible “remote with roots” model anchored by its home office. Employees receive a $230 monthly lifestyle stipend that can support learning and development, and 93% of employees reported growth and learning in their time with the company. The organization boasts a 92% engagement survey response rate, 89% proud-to-work-here sentiment, and annual regretted attrition well under 10%.

Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands). Philips is driven by the desire to improve people’s health and wellbeing through meaningful innovation, with an ambitious goal of improving 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities. With a heritage spanning more than 130 years, the company has addressed global health challenges by investing approximately 9% of sales in research and development in 2024, with roughly half of that focused on software and data science. The organization holds 50,500 patent rights and ranked as the No. 1 MedTech company for patent filings with the European Patent Office in 2024, earning recognition as a Clarivate “Top 100 Global Innovator” for the 13th consecutive year. Operating in over 100 countries with approximately 67,300 employees, Philips fosters a diverse and inclusive workplace where individuals with varied backgrounds and perspectives are empowered to contribute fully. The company partners extensively with healthcare providers, startups, universities and other organizations to accelerate innovation while embedding strong environmental, social, and governance standards into its operations and strategy.

Phreesia (Wilmington, Del.). Phreesia’s mission is to make care easier every day, guided by a vision where every person is an active participant in their healthcare journey. This shared goal shapes a workplace focused on practical impact and patient-centered innovation. At scale, Phreesia’s technology supports roughly 170 million patient visits annually, and that reach gives employees a clear line of sight between daily work and nationwide healthcare improvement. The organization’s values are “caring a lot, trying new ideas, approaching challenges with grit and making excellent things happen,” reinforcing a culture where teams are encouraged to experiment, solve real problems and execute with accountability. Since becoming fully remote in 2020, Phreesia has built connection through “Life@Phreesia,” organized around development, recognition, giving, community and wellness, alongside twice-monthly all-company calls that keep teams aligned and informed. Its benefits support sustainable performance with medical, dental and vision coverage, pet insurance, 100% paid 12-week parental leave, disability and life insurance, a 401(k), an employee stock purchase plan, flexible paid time off and holidays, remote-work stipends, and ongoing internet and mobile reimbursements. Phreesia also funds growth through tuition and certification reimbursement and support for job-related conferences and training, while employee resource groups and structured mentorship expand access to leadership and development. Engagement indicators include 86% survey participation, strong manager-care and strategy-alignment scores, and a high-recognition culture powered by more than 40,000 peer recognitions in 2025.

Rhyme (Columbus, Ohio). Rhyme is transforming prior authorization by making existing processes fully touchless, reducing administrative friction across the healthcare ecosystem. The company processes more than 4 million prior authorizations annually for 83 of the nation’s largest providers, delivering measurable scale and operational impact. By automating and streamlining prior authorization workflows, the company accelerates time to care for patients while reducing denials and associated delays. Providers benefit from millions of dollars in savings and greater freedom to focus on clinical decision-making rather than administrative tasks. Payers see improved provider and patient satisfaction through more efficient, transparent authorization processes. Internally, Rhyme fosters a collaborative, inclusive and family-like culture grounded in continuous innovation. The company’s team aligns around the shared mission of modernizing one of healthcare’s most complex administrative challenges.

Shields Health Solutions (Stoughton, Mass.). Shields Health Solutions was the first organization to integrate specialty pharmacies within hospitals and care clinics, advancing a patient-first model that continues to elevate and innovate specialty pharmacy services nationwide. The company fosters a culture of kindness where acts of compassion are intentional, teamwork is encouraged, and employees are empowered to make a difference from day one. Certified as a Great Place To Work for five consecutive years, the company offers an entrepreneurial environment where team members have the freedom to explore new opportunities, chart their own paths and contribute meaningfully to patient care. Diversity and inclusion employee resource groups provide spaces for connection, celebrations of individuality, and peer support across the organization. The organization supports employees with competitive medical, dental and vision benefits available with no wait period, along with short- and long-term disability and life insurance coverage. Additional benefits include paid parental leave, paid mental health and wellness coaching, a matching 401(k), and generous time off including four weeks of paid time off, eight paid holidays and two floating holidays.

Signature Performance (Omaha, Neb.). Founded in 2004, Signature Performance has spent more than 21 years delivering innovative, customizable solutions that drive meaningful change for patients, providers and healthcare organizations. Dedicated to lowering administrative costs and burdens, the company’s mission is to improve the health of its clients’ businesses while making the lives of the people it works with better. Signature Performance has never settled for the status quo, instead fostering a culture of “difference makers” who believe greatness happens when teams exceed what they thought possible. In 2025, Great Place to Work and Fortune recognized the company, with the organization debuting at No. 13 among the top 50 large businesses on the Fortune “Best Workplaces in Health Care” list. The organization has also supported veteran and military health systems for nearly 20 years and is committed to hiring U.S. military veterans and their spouses. Employees benefit from medical, dental and vision insurance, supplemental life, accident and hospital coverage, 401(k) matching, HSAs and an employee assistance program. The company also offers remote and hybrid work schedules, tuition reimbursement, professional development, family leave, and robust engagement and recognition programs.

Staples (Framingham, Mass.). Staples Business Advantage supports healthcare organizations across the full continuum of care, serving acute, nonacute and long-term care environments with solutions that strengthen day-to-day operations. The company places people at the center of its mission, investing in employees so they feel supported and valued. Full-time employees receive a comprehensive benefits package that includes retirement savings options, medical, dental and vision coverage, gender-affirming healthcare, and life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance. Lifestyle benefits in the U.S. include legal services, property and pet insurance, and identity theft protection, alongside physical and mental wellness resources such as digital physical therapy, emotional wellbeing services and wellness coaching. Financial wellness is reinforced through free financial education, consultations and employee discounts, while recognition programs like “Believe and Achieve” celebrate team contributions. Generous paid time off, flexible holidays, fertility and adoption assistance, caregiver support, and, in select offices, on-site amenities such as fitness centers and child care further reflect Staples’ commitment to helping employees and their families thrive.

Suki (Redwood City, Calif.). Suki’s mission is to create ambient intelligence that assists clinicians, restoring presence as both a product promise and a lived experience. Recognizing that clinicians are often overwhelmed by administrative tasks, Suki’s AI technology provides end-to-end documentation support that reduces hours of clerical work and helps address physician burnout. Guided by core values such as “every pixel is in the service of the clinician,” “always be learning,” “deliver quickly, but think long term,” “walk the right path,” and “be a team of champions,” Suki fosters a culture rooted in integrity, accountability, curiosity and collaboration. Teams build and deploy advanced voice and language technology in real-world healthcare environments, delivering tangible impact across solo practices and large health systems and supporting millions of patient interactions. The company invests in its people through comprehensive medical, dental and vision coverage, HSA/FSA options, 12-week parental leave, competitive salary and equity, flexible time off, visa and green card support, and tech and wellness stipends. Suki also provides daily in-office meals, an annual companywide onsite, sabbaticals after four years, and a vibrant, growth-oriented culture.

Symplr (Houston). Symplr exists to make healthcare easier by driving efficiencies, reducing complexity and improving outcomes via its first-of-its-kind cloud-based operations platform, which unifies workforce, supply chain, quality management, provider data and spend management into connected end-to-end workflows. Trusted by nine out of 10 U.S. hospitals and more than 400 U.S. health plans, the company supports over 5,000 customers and delivers measurable impact, including a 60% reduction in time spent managing contracts, a 90% reduction in potential penalties and a 75% reduction in time to reimbursement. The platform’s intuitive user interface and standardized implementation framework accelerate deployment while minimizing training needs, enabling scalable clinical, financial and quality outcomes across enterprises. Great Place To Work-certified for 2025–26 in both the U.S. and India, the company fosters a high-performance culture grounded in diversity and inclusion, with employee-led resource groups sponsored by its executive leadership team, paired with a commitment to equal opportunity and professional growth.

TIAA (New York City). TIAA is a defined contributions asset manager in the 403(b) market and manages $296.4 billion in total assets, maintaining one of the largest general accounts of any U.S. life insurer. For more than 100 years, the organization has partnered with leaders in higher education, healthcare and government to deliver retirement programs, plan management, investment solutions and participant engagement strategies that strengthen financial security. Associates benefit from robust retirement offerings, including company contributions ranging from 5% to 12.5% of eligible earnings based on age, a 401(k) plan with a 3% match, and a retirement healthcare savings plan with a $750 company match. Health and wellbeing benefits include multiple medical plan options with potential HSA contributions, dental and vision coverage, mental health and family planning support, life and disability insurance, and wellness incentives. Industry-leading time away programs provide 16 weeks of parental leave, eight weeks of caregiver leave, paid holidays and generous paid time off, complemented by adoption and surrogacy assistance, backup child and elder care, and voluntary protection programs. In 2024, associates completed 350 community service projects, logged 28,000 volunteer hours, and helped impact 380,000 students through scholarships, mentoring and partnerships such as “Let’s Get Ready,” reinforcing the organization’s mission to serve those who serve others while building a more secure financial future.

TeamHealth (Knoxville, Tenn.). TeamHealth’s mission is to deliver exceptional care during life’s pivotal moments, setting a high bar for both clinical performance and how the organization supports its people across emergency, hospital, post-acute and anesthesia settings. Its vision to positively impact the quality of life for every person encountered extends beyond patients to clinicians, associates and communities, shaping a culture grounded in trust, respect, evidence-based decision-making, and a focus on stability and innovation. TeamHealth reinforces these priorities with a comprehensive benefits package that includes multiple medical plan options, meaningful employer subsidization, and expanded programs for musculoskeletal care, telehealth, family planning and parenting support, metabolic health and men’s health services in eligible plans. Mental health and wellbeing resources include an employee assistance program, virtual therapy, on-demand wellbeing tools, peer-to-peer support and behavioral health programs, all paired with strong malpractice and litigation support for clinicians. Financial benefits include a 401(k) with flexible contribution options, a supplemental executive retirement plan for eligible roles, credit union access and broad employee discounts. Inclusion and development are supported through employee resource groups, structured mentorship, extensive continuing medical education access through TeamHealth Institute, leadership academies and specialty toolkits for medical directors, plus simulation and skills labs, webinars and cross-functional learning opportunities. TeamHealth reports a 95% clinician retention rate and rising engagement metrics, supported by a clinician engagement and retention strategy that focuses on workplace advocacy, scheduling preferences, competitive compensation, wellbeing and recognition. The company has earned repeat Newsweek and Forbes workplace honors.

Vituity (Emeryville, Calif.). Vituity is the largest 100% physician-owned democratic partnership in the country, empowering clinicians to deliver patient-first care without pressure from shareholders or external investors. For more than 50 years, the organization has upheld its founding mission to improve the lives of patients and each other, growing into a national network of 8,000 clinicians who care for more than 12 million patients annually across over 800 practice locations. Its physician-led governance model ensures clinical autonomy, enabling providers to engage deeply with hospitals and communities while advancing innovations that improve patient outcomes. Vituity’s “culture of brilliance” emphasizes team accomplishments over individual recognition, reinforced by shared goals, mutual accountability and a commitment to compassionate, human-centered interactions. The organization’s community impact team leads initiatives to reduce healthcare inequalities, strengthen local communities, and mobilize clinicians and employees in service projects nationwide. Vituity supports its partners and employees through comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, a retirement plan ranked among the top 1% in the nation, professional development programs and wellness initiatives.

Waystar (Louisville, Ky. and Lehi, Utah). Waystar’s mission to simplify healthcare payments gives team members a clear purpose and a direct connection to improving how care gets funded and delivered. Its eight core values are honesty, kindness, passion, curiosity, fanatical focus, best work always, make it happen, and joyful, optimistic and fun. A defining cultural principle, “Best Life, Always,” encourages the belief that focused, meaningful work should also support personal wellbeing, leading the company to prioritize workloads, recognize contributions and encourage balance. That commitment is backed by a benefits program spanning medical plan options, HSA/FSA tools with a match up to $600 individual or $1,200 family, and a 401(k) match of 50% up to 8% of salary, plus an employee stock purchase program launched in 2025. Waystar also supports families with fertility and adoption benefits, 12 weeks of paid parental leave, mental health resources through an employee assistance program, and a digital healthcare concierge to simplify care navigation. Inclusion and growth are reinforced through bias-aware hiring practices, accommodations and assistive tools, affinity groups that engage nearly 20% of the workforce, and robust development offerings including “BigThink+,” “LinkedIn Learning,” tuition and certification support, and leadership programs where more than 70% of leaders have completed leadership foundations.



Wolters Kluwer Health (Waltham, Mass.). Wolters Kluwer Health provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that support clinicians, patients, researchers and students across the continuum of care. Focused on clinical effectiveness, research and learning, safety and surveillance, and interoperability and data intelligence, the company delivers software and information solutions that drive consistent outcomes and informed decision-making in the moments that matter most. Its tools are designed to advance health, safety, sustainability, justice and prosperity worldwide, helping healthcare professionals improve quality and performance at scale. Wolters Kluwer fosters an inclusive, high-performance culture where diversity is central to innovation and where employees are encouraged to bring their unique perspectives and creative ideas to their work. Recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the company prioritizes attracting, developing and retaining diverse talent across its global businesses. Employees are supported through comprehensive rewards and benefits programs that promote health, safety, wellbeing and career growth, alongside global and local opportunities that enable continuous professional development and long-term impact.