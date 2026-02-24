RWJBarnabas raises operating margin from 3% to 6.4% in 2025

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health recorded an operating income of $708.9 million (6.4% operating margin) in 2025, up from an operating income of $290.7 million (3% margin) during the same period last year, according to its Feb. 13 financial report.

Total operating revenue was $11 billion for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, up from $9.6 billion in 2024. Total patient service revenue was $10.2 billion, up from $8.9 billion. Inpatient service revenue was $5.2 billion, up from $4.5 billion. Outpatient service revenue was $3.5 billion, up from $3 billion. Professional billing revenue was $1.4 billion, up from $1.2 billion.

Total operating expenses were $10.3 billion in 2025, up from $9.3 billion the prior year. Salaries and benefits totaled $4.7 billion, up from $4.3 billion. The increase was driven by higher labor costs associated with additional full-time equivalent employees and annual merit increases. Supplies and other expenses were $3.7 billion, up from $3.3 billion, driven by higher patient volumes and market changes.

RWJBarnabas reported a net income of $1.5 billion in 2025, up from $992.3 million in 2024.