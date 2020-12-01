3 healthcare actions Biden plans to take in 1st 100 days

President-elect Joe Biden has indicated his first 100 days in office will include actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and federal healthcare leadership.

Here are three healthcare actions President-elect Biden plans on taking:



1. On his first day in office, President-elect Biden said he will move to rejoin the World Health Organization. President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the international health agency this summer.

2. President-elect Biden plans to ask Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to remain as the lead of the institute.

3. President-elect Biden has said containing the COVID-19 pandemic will be his top priority when he takes office in January. During his first few months in the White House, President-elect Biden's COVID-19 task force will be in charge of vaccine distribution and a mass vaccination campaign. President-elect Biden has said healthcare workers and first responders should be prioritized for a COVID-19 vaccine, according to CNN. The next president's team has started meeting with current White House officials to work on distribution, according to Fortune.

