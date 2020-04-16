27 healthcare execs on Trump's economic revival task force

President Donald Trump has created a new task force to advise the White House on reopening sectors of the economy shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The task force includes dozens of leaders from more than 15 industries, including 27 executives from the healthcare industry. In addition to making recommendations for how to reopen parts of the economy, the task force will also respond to economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Here are the healthcare industry executives on the task force:

1. Gail Boudreaux, president and CEO, Anthem (Indianapolis)

2. Albert Bourla, DVM, PhD, chairman and CEO, Pfizer (New York City)

3. Bruce Broussard, president and CEO, Humana (Louisville, Ky.)

4. Benjamin Carter, COO, Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)

5. David Cordani, president and CEO, Cigna (Bloomfield, Conn.)

6. Marc Casper, chairman, president and CEO, Thermo Fisher Scientific (Waltham, Mass.)

7. Lloyd H. Dean, CEO, CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

8. Robert Ford, president and CEO, Abbott Laboratories (Chicago)

9. Kenneth Frazier, chairman and CEO, Merck (Kenilworth, N.J.)

10. Richard Gonzalez, chairman and CEO, AbbVie (North Chicago, Ill.)

11. Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO, Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J.)

12. Karen Lynch, president, Aetna; executive vice president CVS Health (Woonsocket, R.I.)

13. Sam Hazen, CEO, HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

14. Joseph R. Impicciche, president and CEO, Ascension Health (St. Louis)

15. Mike Kaufmann, CEO, Cardinal Health (Dublin, Ohio)

16. Michael Neidorff, chairman, president and CEO, Centene (St. Louis)

17. Daniel O'Day, chairman and CEO, Gilead Sciences (Foster City, Calif.)

18. Dave Ricks, chairman and CEO, Eli Lilly (Indianapolis)

19. Mike Roman, chairman and CEO, 3M (Saint Paul, Minn.)

20. Matthew Sause, president and CEO, Roche Diagnostics (Indianapolis)

21. Len Schleifer, MD, PhD, founder and CEO, Regeneron (Tarrytown, N.Y.)

22. Wayne Smith, chairman and CEO, Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

23. Jerry Speyer, chair of board of trustees, NewYork-Presbyterian

24. David S. Taylor, chairman, president and CEO, Procter & Gamble (Cincinnati)

25. Brian Tyler, PhD, CEO, McKesson (Irving, Texas)

26. Michel Vounatsos, CEO, Biogen (Cambridge, Mass.)

27. David Wichmann, CEO, UnitedHealth Group (Minnetonka, Minn.)

