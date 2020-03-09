10 hospitals hiring COOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking COOs during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Select Specialty Hospital (Johnstown, Pa.)

2. Campbell County Health (Gillette, Wyo.)

3. St. Vincent (Indianapolis)

4. Temecula (Calif.) Valley Hospital

5. Kaiser Permanente in Denver (Oakland, Calif.)

6. Sumner Regional Medical Center (Gallatin, Tenn.)

7. Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

8. St. Joseph Regional Medical Center (Lewiston, Idaho)

9. Fort Washington (Md.) Medical Center

10. St. Mary's Medical Center (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

