Yale New Haven Health appoints chief nurse executive

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has named Ena Williams, PhD, RN, chief nurse executive of the health system.

Dr. Williams joined Yale New Haven Health in 1992 as an operating room nurse and was promoted to chief nursing officer of Yale New Haven Hospital in 2018, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

As chief nurse executive, Dr. Williams "will steward three Magnet efforts in 2025" and "lead the standardization and implementation of nursing best practices to improve quality, expand innovative training opportunities and leverage our talent to meet the needs of a changing healthcare environment," the release said.