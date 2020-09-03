Wyoming Medical Center CEO to retire amid Banner Health transition

Michele Chulick, BSN, president and CEO of Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, will retire this year when the hospital's sale to Phoenix-based Banner Health is finalized, medical center spokesperson Mandy Cepeda confirmed to the Star-Tribune Sept. 2.

Ms. Chulick has helmed Wyoming Medical Center since July 2017. Before that, she was president of CHST Ventures, a division of Dallas-based Children's Health System of Texas.

Ms. Chulick will retire as Wyoming Medical Center joins Banner Health, which owns 28 hospitals in six states and has more than 50,000 employees. Banner Health inked a deal worth more than $200 million on July 14 to acquire the hospital.

The Wyoming Medical Center board of directors and the board of Natrona County (Wyo.) Commissioners have approved the acquisition, which is likely to be completed in the fall, according to the Star-Tribune.

Ms. Cepeda told the publication that James Bleicher, MD, the hospital's chief clinical officer, will replace Ms. Chulick in the interim.

