WVU Medicine hospital names CEO

Karyn Wallace has been appointed president and CEO of WVU Medicine Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital, effective June 1.

She succeeds Carrie Willetts, who was named chief administrative officer of WVU Health System, according to a March 3 system news release.

Ms. Wallace has spent her entire career with the system, most recently serving as vice president of neuroscience at the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute in Morgantown, W.Va. The institute expanded to more than 40 locations under her leadership, the release said.

WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital is a 145-bed facility.