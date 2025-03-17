WellSpan promotes leader to new innovation strategy role

Mark Kandrysawtz was promoted to senior vice president and chief innovation officer for York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

In his new role, Mr. Kandrysawtz "will lead innovative solutions which reimagine healthcare to allow for faster adaptation, scale and ultimately impact for consumers and patients," the system said in a March 17 news release.

Mr. Kandrysawtz previously served as vice president and chief innovation officer at WellSpan.

WellSpan is a nine-hospital system with more than 23,000 employees.