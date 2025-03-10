VCU Health hospital president to retire

Liz Martin will retire in June as president of VCU Health Tappahannock (Va.) Hospital, stepping down after two decades in the role.

Ms. Martin has spent the last six years guiding the hospital's transition to Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health, according to a March 7 health system news release shared with Becker's. VCU finalized its acquisition of the hospital from Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System in 2021.

During her tenure, she also helped establish the Dr. Jeffrey Haskins Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support to individuals pursuing healthcare degrees who are committed to serving the Tappahannock community, the release said.

Josh Hammond, VCU Health's associate vice president of ambulatory operations, will serve as interim hospital president and begin working alongside Ms. Martin in April.