UVA Health CEO resigns following investigation

K. Craig Kent, MD, has resigned as CEO of Charlottesville-based UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia.

The decision follows a Feb. 25 special meeting, wherein the university's board of visitors and UVA President James Ryan were briefed on findings from an independent investigation into the health system, according to a statement from Mr. Ryan and board Rector Robert Hardie that was shared with Becker's.

Dr. Kent offered his resignation after the meeting, which Mr. Ryan accepted, the statement said. Mitch Rosner, MD, was named acting executive vice president for health affairs.

The resignation comes months after a Sept. 5 no confidence letter signed by 128 UVA Physicians Group-employed faculty against Dr. Kent and Melina Kibbe, MD, school of medicine dean. The letter accused the leaders of fostering a negative work environment that compromised patient safety and engaging in "egregious acts," including hiring physicians despite quality concerns, threatening faculty who raised safety issues, and using promotion and tenure delays as retaliation.

Less than two weeks after the letter was delivered, the university called on Washington, D.C.-based law firm Williams & Connolly to investigate the allegations, The Daily Progress reported Feb. 25.

Dr. Kent joined UVA Health in February 2020, leading the acquisition and integration of three hospitals in northern Virginia. In December 2023, the board of visitors voted to extend his contract through Jan. 31, 2030.

Before joining UVA Health, Dr. Kent served as dean of The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus.