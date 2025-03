Steve Eblin, president and CEO of UNC Health Rockingham in Eden, N.C., plans to retire Dec. 23.

Mr. Eblin has led the 108-bed community hospital since 2019, according to a March 6 hospital news release.

During his tenure, he led quality and patient safety improvements while fostering a culture of trust and accountability, the release said.

UNC Health Rockingham operates a 121-bed long-term care facility on its campus and an urgent care facility in Mayodan, N.C.